Tiffany & Co.: One Retailer You Can Bank On

The retail industry is not a great place to be right now. It seems as though every other week there is talk of a retailer closing down stores or closing down entirely. Unsurprisingly this has led many investors to stay clear of the industry. And who can blame them? But whilst it might be wise to avoid some retailers, we wouldn't necessarily write all of them off. One retailer which we think could be a great investment today is Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF). With the U.S. dollar weakening and Chinese retail sales booming, we think there's a good chance the jeweler could surprise the market in the year ahead.

After a mixed FY 2016, management expects the luxury jewelry company to bounce back with low single-digit sales growth in FY 2017. On the bottom line things are expected to be a little rosier, with high single-digit earnings per share growth. Whilst this arguably makes the company investment-worthy already, we expect the company to outperform its full-year guidance.

In our opinion a big negative for Tiffany is a strong dollar. Tiffany earned 54% of its revenue from its international operations in FY 2016, up from 52.5% in FY 2015 and 52.1% in FY 2015. With such a large portion of its revenue derived from overseas, a strong dollar negatively impacts the company by lessening its foreign earnings when converted into its reporting currency. But just when it looked like President Trump's policies and the rate rises they stimulated were going to take the currency to new highs, the Trump trade has turned out to be dead in the water. The impact this has had on the dollar is clear.

The dollar bulls were not the only ones expecting the Trump trade to cause the currency to strengthen greatly. Tiffany itself prepared for this eventuality by increasing the price of its jewelry around the world in order to cushion the blow. But with the dollar now retreating, this move is paying off handsomely for the company. Ultimately these price increases led to the company posting a 1.5 percentage points increase in gross margins to 62.2% in FY 2016. Pleasingly we expect margins to remain strong in FY 2017, with the potential for further upside dependent on a favorable product mix.

But is the dollar going to stay down? Whilst the dollar bulls may believe that the U.S. dollar can still strengthen, we're not convinced it will strengthen a great deal. After all, the market has currently priced in a 73.8% probability of a rate hike next month. Even with that rate hike being priced in as a near certainty, it has done little to strengthen the dollar.

Which is great news because recent data out of China paints a promising picture of the retail sector in the world's second-largest economy. Yesterday the data for Chinese retail sales in April came in ahead of consensus. The market had expected sales to grow 10.6% over the prior corresponding period, but Chinese retail sales grew 10.7% in April. By our calculation, China accounts for at least 12.5% of Tiffany's global revenue. The company doesn't reveal how much exactly, only stating that in FY 2016 it contributed over half of the $991 million revenue generated in Asia-Pacific. It is also worth noting reports that Chinese consumers have started to buy luxury goods once again. After all, a jump in retail sales is great, but only if those sales are applicable.

Finally, another reason we are bullish on Tiffany with the weaker dollar is the reliance of its flagship Fifth Avenue store on tourists. A strong dollar would not only put off tourists visiting the United States, but would likely result in the reduced spending of tourists who do still come. While the company doesn't reveal precise figures, Tiffany's Fifth Avenue store is believed to account for approximately 20% of its U.S. sales, or around 10% of its total revenue. Furthermore, tourists make up an estimated 40% of these Fifth Avenue sales. Clearly tourists have a huge say in the company's performance and we're pleased to see things looking positive in that regard right now.

So with a weak dollar, strong retail sales in China, sustained margin strength, and global price increases, we believe Tiffany is positioned to deliver a stronger-than-expected full-year result in FY 2017. As a result we have forecast earnings per share growth of 8% this year to $4.05.

Based on its improved outlook, we feel comfortable paying 25x earnings for Tiffany's shares. Whilst this may not necessarily be cheap, the company is no stranger to trading at this level when times are good, as you can see above.

Together this gives us a 12-month price target of $101.25 on Tiffany's shares. Based on the last close price of $92.25, this means a potential return of 9.75% should its shares reach our price target.

All in all, with these favorable tailwinds behind it, we think Tiffany is one retailer worth having in your portfolio today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.