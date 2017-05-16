AutoNation: Are Investors Overreacting To Auto-Cycle Peak Fears?

My analysis indicates that AN has a solid margin of safety to weather a run of the mill recession even if it was to occur with aplomb.

I believe this notion appears to be a result of the bad memories of the financial crisis. The financial crisis was a generational event unlikely to recur so soon.

Investors appear to have concluded that since the new vehicle market appears to have peaked, AutoNation is setup for a difficult few years.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) is the largest automotive retailer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 371 new vehicle franchises from 260 stores located in the United States, predominantly in major metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt. AutoNation dealerships sell 35 different new vehicle brands. The core brands of new vehicles that AutoNation sells are manufactured by Toyota (NYSE:TM) (including Lexus), Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC), General Motors (HMC), FCA US, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, BMW, and Volkswagen (including Audi and Porsche). AN offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, "parts and service," which includes automotive repair and maintenance services as well as wholesale parts and collision repair businesses, and automotive "finance and insurance" products, which include vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

AutoNation's stock price has fallen from a high of ~$66 reached in July 2015 to ~$40 now. This article argues that this 50% haircut is not warranted and Mr. Market is miscalculating that we have reached "Peak Auto Cycle" in the US and heading for a steep decline.

Too many investors, base their investing decisions on the experiences of the recent (or even extended) past not recognizing that terrain has changed. The Auto Industry was devastated in the great recession, and many investors were painfully burned. Anything auto related bring back those bad memories and its well known that the pain of loss is much stronger emotion than joys of profit. While we should not ignore the past, but neither should we assume that a cycle would repeat as it did before. While no cycle last forever the curve, peak, valley and spin for each cycle is different keeping in mind John Templeton quip "The four most expensive words in the English language are - This time its different."

The reasons I think the market has over-reacted are as follows:

1. Investors may be fighting the last War. US New Auto-Sales have plateaued but are not falling off a cliff like in 2008.

Looking at the US Total Vehicle Sales below, while Auto Sales have flattened it's by no means clear that they are heading into the toilet. The longer term chart shows that Auto Sales can remain flat between 14 and 18 Million units for extended periods of time, and unlike say Japan, the US population is not shrinking. In fact during the 2000 - 2002 recession they remained fairly steady. Unless you credibly think the financial crisis of 2008 will be repeated again soon, I think we need not worry over much over a run of the mill recession.

2. While new vehicle sales are 57% of revenue they contribute only 19% to gross profit. 80% of the profits come from much more stable heads.

The following charts present the contribution to total revenue and gross profit by each of new vehicle, used vehicle, parts and service, and finance and insurance sales in 2016. Even if you think new vehicle sales will slow considerably, AN's profitability is much less dependent on new vehicles sales. Part's and service are much more "sticky & steady" sources of profitability.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

3. AN has consistently and aggressively reduced outstanding shares through buybacks. This has resulted in rising EPS over the years. There is no reason to think this will not continue.

The following 15 year chart compares AN's stock price and plots Earnings per Share and Operating Cash Flow per share (OCF/S) EPS and OCF/S have consistently risen for the last 15 years, bear markets, recession or no recession.

AN is like a company which Berkshire's Charles Munger a "Cannibal" (in a good way :-) i.e., company that has constantly and consistently gobbled up its own shares. A company like AN which aggressively buys back its own shares is essentially doing the heavy lifting for existing shareholders. By shrinking its share count, a company makes its profits more valuable to current shareholders because going forward profits are allocated to fewer shares. Sooner or later, rising earnings per share will lead to a higher share price. As the chart below shows that AN has reduced its share count by more than 3/4th in the last 15 years.

It should be noted that Billionaire's Bill Gates owns 20.1% of outstanding stock and Ed Lampert (ESL Investments) owns 16.5% of outstanding stock. It is possible that any of these large shareholders have the capability of taking the company private. A private market valuation of AN will be at a considerable premium to the public market. These renowned value investors are expected to step to the plate and acquire more shares even if retail investors run for the hills based on peak auto fears. Cascades Investments (Bill Gates Investment vehicle) bought over 2.2 million shares last year when shares dipped in the 40's) and I would not be surprised if they bought more when the next 13F is released.

Renowned investor Bill Nygren (who bought 1.15 million shares for his Oakmark Fund in Q4-2016) had the following to say in his 2016 letter to fund holders. "AutoNation is the largest automotive retailer in the U.S. The company owns and operates 371 new vehicle franchises through 261 stores, located predominantly in major metropolitan markets. The stock was down 18% in 2016 because investors were disappointed by the company's earnings and were fearful that the auto cycle had reached its peak. The soft earnings were caused by brand-building investments, disruptions from a Takata airbag recall and poor performance in Texas. We are confident that these are short-term setbacks and that AutoNation will be able to rebound. In our view, the brand and franchise remain strong, and the company's CEO, Mike Jackson, is a proven operator and superb capital allocator. Since Jackson became CEO in 1999, he has opportunistically used share repurchases to reduce the share base by 75%, contributing to a total return to shareholders of 346% (versus 144% for the S&P 500). We believe that paying 11x depressed earnings for an industry leader with such a strong track record is a compelling investment."

4. AutoNation is generating wads of cash, particularly when looked at on a per share basis.

My preferred metric for estimating cash flow is Owner's earnings (basically operating cash flow less maintenance capex) - which is shown by the yellow line in the chart above. By my calculation, AutoNation at the present share price generates a return of 10% in owners earnings, most of which goes back into buying back stock. In fact, Return on Retained Earnings (NYSEARCA:RORE) for AN has been 15% over the past decade (Over the last 10 years, investors have created $1.15 in market value for every dollar in retained earnings - source: quicken.com), which by the way included the disruption of the financial crisis. The following chart shows AN's historical Return on Retained Earnings depicted on a rolling 6 -year period. At present RoRE over last 6 years is 8%.

5. Valuation over a 6 year cycle shows a good margin of safety

I have conducted an Earnings Power Value (EPV) Analysis using Professor Bruce Greenwald's method. The basic concept of EPV is that one should value a stock based on the current free cash flow of a company and not on future projections which may, or may not, come true. It is arguably a better way to analyze stocks than Discounted Cash Flow analysis which relies on highly speculative growth assumptions many years into the future. A key assumption of EPV analysis is that current profitability over the period is sustainable.

The analysis indicates that the stock is over 30% undervalued based on a 6 year business cycle. Note the calculations over a 10 year cycle shows that the stock could go lower but that includes the years of financial crisis which I believe is unlikely in the near future as well as the years before the financial crisis when AN was in growth mode.

Conclusion

I believe AN offers a good margin of safety. The company is shareholder friendly given the large amount of cash it returns via share buybacks. I am happy to invest alongside Messrs. Gates, Lampert and Nygren. I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.