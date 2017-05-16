National Retail Properties: Smart Investors Waited For This Sell-Off

National Retail Properties’ valuation today is much more affordable than just a couple of months ago.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is a quality REIT income vehicle with good FFO growth and a strong dividend backed by a highly diversified real estate portfolio. The real estate investment trust easily covers its dividend with funds from operations and the dividend is sustainable. Importantly, the REIT sell-off has made National Retail Properties much more affordable.

I have not bought any major real estate investment trusts in the last year, largely because valuations have decoupled from fundamentals with many REITs selling for highly inflated FFO multiples. REITs like National Retail Properties or Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) - two quality real estate investment trusts with very good dividend coverage stats - sold for funds from operations multiples north of 20x. Paying a high price for an income vehicle is not in the interest of income investors that want to build wealth long term, which is why I have stayed pretty much on the sidelines.

That said, though, the correction in REIT prices has made quality REITs a lot cheaper lately, allowing investors to gobble up shares at a much better price point.

A case in point is National Retail Properties which I liked all along, but haven't bought because of its high FFO valuation. In fact, I have recommended income investors to wait for a correction and suggested that a price level below $40 made for a much better entry into the stock for the purposes of income generation.

Read also: "Why You Shouldn't Buy This 4% Yielding REIT Right Now"

Like most income vehicles, National Retail Properties' shares have slumped in the last several weeks, falling from $45 to $38 as investors took profits in dividend-paying stocks, selling those with the highest FFO multiples.

National Retail Properties' share price has slid approximately 15 percent in 2017, and 17 percent in the last month.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

While there is nothing wrong with taking profits and realizing capital gains, income vehicles should be bought, first and foremost, for the cash dividend they throw off long term. Therefore, paying a reasonable price and getting a robust entry yield are very important things to consider.

National Retail Properties' Valuation Looks So Much Better Now

The good thing about a sell-off is that not only prices/valuations come down, but dividend yields go up, too. In other words, the reward-to-risk ratio greatly improves if a quality dividend-paying stock is thrown into the bargain bin.

National Retail Properties pulled in core funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations of $0.60/share in the 1st quarter 2017, reflecting 5.3 percent and 3.4 percent y-o-y growth. National Retail Properties expects to earn $2.44-$2.48/share in core FFO in 2017 (previously: $2.42-$2.48/share) and $2.48-$2.52/share in adjusted FFO. Based on these projections, National Retail Properties' shares today cost investors approximately 15.3x 2017e core FFO and approximately 15.1x 2017e AFFO. Just a couple of months ago investors had to pay more than 20x estimated A/FFO for a piece of National Retail Properties' business.

Your Takeaway

It can pay a lot of money to wait and refuse to pay top-dollar for a real estate investment trust when its valuation has decoupled from the REIT's fundamentals. Like most high-yield income vehicles, REIT valuations are down significantly, making them much more affordable. An investment in National Retail Properties throws off a dividend of 4.83 percent. Buy for income.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.