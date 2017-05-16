China On The Brink?

Keep an eye on the relationship between the yuan and Bitcoin, as it suggests capital flight continues.

With so much coverage on China lately I wanted to show some of the more complex market relationships I am watching going forward. The more important equity markets are all at key technical levels, while the currency markets still suggest a lack of overall stability.

My view continues to be that the market is in a post bubble crash phase meaning that although things have calmed down dramatically in the last year plus, we are still contending with the longer term hangover. The next few months will be pivotal in terms of assessing China's ability to manage whatever long term excesses have built up.

The following is part of what I am now watching going forward. The top 3 panels are the different equity markets, all of which have composition differences and all of which are at differing stages. The bottom two panels show currency and currency related markets to get a sense of overall stability and the relationship between the two.

The chart below shows the following:

The Shanghai Exchange at a key technical uptrend level. This process is very similar to the uptrend seen post the 2008 top and crash.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF), the closed end fund is retesting its former high setting up a potential top.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI), the commonly traded ETF (Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) weighted) is back at the round figure 40 level.

Yuan and Bitcoin relationship continues to show that even though the currency has stabilized, money is still finding other outlets such as safe havens.

For a closer look at the same chart above please click here: China Stack, Current Markets

There is plenty of bearish macro data out there on China, which seemingly grows by the day. Of most intrigue to me has been the stabilization of the yuan and, at the same time, the unease overall the markets still seem to have. Furthermore we are seeing the ADR shares in many cases hit new highs, adding further confusion to the market.

The bottom line is: after being off the radar since the lows in early 2016, we are finally seeing another technical inflection point across asset classes, the resolution of which should provide more color to the true state of the economy going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.