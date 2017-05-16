What's Going On At Surna?

In addition to the rough quarter, Surna's Board approved two deals that raise some eyebrows.

Surna, Inc. just filed its Q1 2017 financial results with the SEC and sent out a press release to follow.

For those that are not familiar with Surna, Inc. (OTCQB:SRNA), they are a self-described "manufacturer of a proprietary line of optimized lighting, environmental control and air sanitation systems for state-regulated cannabis cultivation facilities as well as traditional indoor agricultural facilities."

At the close of trading on Monday May 15th, shares of SRNA were trading at $0.1274. With 200,823,253 shares outstanding, that gives Surna a market capitalization of $25,584,882.432.

Surna filed a dismal 10-Q with the SEC yesterday evening along with a release to follow and we believe the company to be overvalued at time of writing.

The Financials

Going over Surna's Q1 financial highlights from best to worst, the cost of revenues decreased roughly 17% from $1,409,944 for Q1'16 to $1,164,756 for Q1'17.

Next, for the OK news, product development costs decreased roughly 11.75% from $106,279 for Q1'16 to $93,789 for Q1'17, which is neither good nor bad. It's the one category of operating expenses that went down compared to the same quarter last year, however product development is what keeps a company ahead of competitors.

Revenues decreased roughly 36.24% from $2,498,604 for Q1'16 to $1,593,092 for Q1'17. According to the release, this was due to "restructuring" of sales policies and "the heightened uncertainty of the cannabis industry following the recent U.S. presidential election." Beyond revenues, gross margin as a percentage of revenues decreased from roughly 43.57% for Q1'16 to roughly 26.98% for Q1'17.

Total operating expenses increased roughly 40.66% from $723,681 for Q1'16 to $1,017,954 for Q1'17, which was mostly increases in selling, general and administrative expenses. Surna realized a net loss of $1,000,829 for Q1'17 compared to a net loss of $746,214 for Q1'16.

The losses for the quarter point readers towards more negative news regarding the company's capital positioning. Although the release mentions a substantial sales backlog, it also states that "there are potential risks of project cancellation or delays." Based on the recent selling of shares by Brady Keen (VP of Sales), she doesn't seem hopeful.

Dilution on the Horizon?

It looks like Surna will have to raise more money this year, which presumably means dilution for shareholders. Unless the company saddles on debt, the company will presumably issue more shares to raise the money.

Management has determined our March 31, 2017 cash balance of approximately $1,969,000 will not be sufficient to fund our operations over the next twelve months. Based on management's estimate for our operational cash requirements and without modifications to our existing payment obligations, which include, among other things, the upcoming payments for promissory notes in the principal amount of $537,500, which were issued in February 2017 and mature in November 2017, we will require additional capital to be raised in the second half of 2017.

While Surna needs to raise money, the couple that practically built the company seem to be really cashing out.

Keens Cashing Out

Also included in the recent release was an announcement that on May 10th, the company's board approved a multi-year consulting agreement with Stephen Keen, a former officer and director of Surna. Per the consulting agreement, Mr. Keen will receive an annual consulting fee of $30,000.

In October of 2016, Surna sent out a press release titled "Surna Inc. Congratulates Founder Stephen Keen on his New Endeavor." The new endeavor was "leasing a facility in Boulder with the goal of becoming an independent marijuana cultivator, which plans to demonstrate Surna solutions.

The endeavor is now Sterling Pharms, LLC, "an entity controlled by Mr. Keen, which operates a Colorado-regulated cannabis cultivation facility." According to the recent release, on May 10th there was one more multi-year deal approved…with Sterling Pharms, LLC.

Under this arrangement, Surna has "agreed to provide to Sterling certain lighting, environmental control, and air sanitation equipment for use at the Sterling facility in exchange for a quarterly fee of $16,500."

Additionally, Surna and its customers get to tour through the Sterling Pharms facility to help sell Surna products. One last thing included in this agreement was that "Sterling has also agreed to monitor, test and evaluate our products installed at the Sterling facility and to collect data and provide feedback."

As if the $30,000 consulting fee wasn't enough, "In consideration for access to the Sterling facility to conduct demonstration tours and for the product testing and data to be provided by Sterling, we will pay Sterling a quarterly fee of $12,000."

So essentially, Stephen Keen gets $30,000 per year to consult Surna, while his cultivation company rents Surna equipment for $66,000 per year to test it and show it off, for which it will be paid $48,000 per year. Keen's still in the green by $12,000 per year.

The Board of Directors that voted for the two deals includes Stephen Keen's wife Brady, who is still Vice President of Sales at Surna. The couple co-signed a Form 4 filed with the SEC as recently as April 14th, 2017 which showed that Brady beneficially owned over 20,000,000 shares of SRNA.

Conclusion

In addition to the aforementioned financial results and dilution risk, the company also approved two questionable deals with Stephen Keen. Our bearishness rooted in Surna's financials is further confirmed by Brady Keen's recent insider selling.

As stated, we believe Surna, Inc. to be overvalued at a price of $0.1274 per share. Brady Keen's recent April sale of Surna stock was at $0.1052 per share(while the stock was trading $0.185 per share), so we'll also set our price target at $0.1052.

If the VP of Sales is willing to sell shares that low, so should the other shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.