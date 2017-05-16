EWU Will Continue Its Rally

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) is up 10% YTD and poised for a move even higher. The ETF offers exposure to the top large and mid cap companies located within the U.K. It is the best way to express your view that the U.K. is headed for gains. The ETF currently trades at $34.10 with fund assets totaling $2.6 billion.

The fund currently has 110 positions, a few of its largest holdings are HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), BP (NYSE:BP), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Unilever (NYSE:UL), Lloyds Banking (NYSE:LYG), Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), and Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY).

The combination of strong holdings, currency advantages, and an improving Marco economic climate will allow EWU to reach $40 a share this year.

First of all, each of its largest holdings is performing quite well so far in 2017. This is due to both an improving global economy as well as currency advantages from a pound that has dropped from a $1.50 against the USD down to $1.30. This has made British exports to the U.S. significantly cheaper which has led to an increase in demand. The pound has also dropped from $1.24 against the Euro to $1.15. As you can see in the chart below investors are expecting the price of the Euro to get stronger against the Pound making British exports even cheaper.

Source: Investing.com and WSJ Daily Shot

For the first time in a long time investors are positive on the Euro which will help the large exporting corporations in the U.K. and make their exports more attractive.

Secondly, the snap election on June 8th will likely strengthen Prime Minister Theresa May's hand heading into Brexit negotiations with the EU. The polls show increasing likelyhood of a landslide victory for the conservative party. A large electoral victory would mean that Prime Minister May and her conservative party would be able to have to make fewer concessions with the more economically liberal Labour Party. The conservative party has concentrated its economic platform on lower taxes, better trade deals, and less regulatory burden. The conservative platform would greatly benefit the large cap companies listed in EWU. Cutting regulations, and taxes would lead to a large increases in earnings growth.

Prime Minister May will begin negotiating with the EU following the election, and the most likely time for an agreement to be ratified by both parliament and the EU is in 2019. Although we have not seen anything like this before the financial benefits could be very substantial for the U.K. As you can see below the U.K. has been contributing significantly more then they have been getting back from the EU. Having this capital redeployed in the U.K. economy will lead to stronger economic growth.

Source: Express UK

In conclusion, EWU provides investors with an outstanding opportunity for profit in the U.K. market. The price target I have of $40 represents an upside of 15% for investors. EWU's composition of British large caps makes it a very attractive pick to profit from the growth coming to the European markets. EWU will continue its rally in a large way with the election and favorable Brexit negotiations set to take place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.