U.S. Bank Pair Trade Play

A pair trade with a pure US bank, selling upside volatility at Citi to buy upside volatility at BAC could be very lucrative.

But Citi is a bet on most of the world going well.

Any breakup of Citi looks unlikely though; with its current design it would destroy a huge amount of value for shareholders, employees and stakeholders.

Donald Trump suggested a potential re-enactment of the split of investment and retail banking activities; in that case, the most impacted bank would be Citi.

Donald Trump hinted at the end of a 30 minutes Bloomberg interview recorded the 1st of March that his team was working on a potential re-enactment of something similar to the Glass-Steagall Act, therefore separating investment banking from commercial banking activities for US banks.

This is the continuation of the Executive Order on Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System (See our article "Donald Trump's Order on Financial Regulation Dissected: there is still upside").

Following the second provision of the Order ("ordering the Secretary of the Treasury to brief the President on how to streamline financial regulation in 120 days") the economic and finance team of Donald Trump is working on a plan that could include splitting investment banking and commercial banking activities for US lenders.

Senator Elisabeth Warren confirmed the 10th of May in a Bloomberg interview that she is pushing legislation to break up US mega banks.

In this case, one of the most impacted entities would be Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Citi reshaped

Citi, the outcome of the merger between John Reed's "US world bank" and Sandy Weill's financial conglomerate Travelers Group, encompasses a global network of transactional, corporate and investment banking services for multinationals together with a retail and wealth management unit targeting high and ultra-high net worth individuals around the world.

Citi's structure is divided into three key segments: North American Consumer Banking, International Consumer Banking and Institutional Banking, which contains both the investment bank and transactional banking services for multinationals deeply interlinked.

This business design, mainly aimed at multinationals operating globally, is tied to Citi's extraordinary international payments network, the core asset of the US lender and the basis of its value proposition.

The North American Consumer Banking segment has been significantly transformed since the financial crisis into a highly urbanite network of branches offering retail and ancillary Wealth Management services to high and ultra high net worth individuals in the main cities of the US.

At the end of 2016 Citi had 723 branches concentrated in the six major metropolitan areas of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami and Washington. At the end of the year Citi had 10.5 million retail banking clients, a loan portfolio of $55bn and $185bn deposits. On top of this, Citicard had around $133.3bn card balances in the US, with more than 100 million cards issued.

Together with the North American retail banking organization, retail banking in Latin America and the ASEAN area make up the Global Banking Division of Citigroup

The Latin America retail banking organization was basically reduced to Mexico's Banamex after the post crisis reorganization. Banamex is the second bank in the country, with circa 1,500 branches, 27 million clients and a loan book of around $18.3bn.

Finally, the Asian retail banking organization of Citi is spread across Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Korea, India and the Philippines, amongst other countries. On a regional basis, Citi Asia had at the end of 2016 432 branches, 16.6 million clients and a combined loan book of around $63bn. On top of this, the presence of Citi Cards in the area was significant, with around 16 million cards issued.

As in the US, retail banking has been downsized around the world. As a result, at the start of 2017, Citi is more than at any time before a transactional services and corporate & investment banking bank for multinational and high net worth individuals.

Therefore, Citi's institutional business is designed to serve multinationals around the world; we could say it has been deeply "Japanized" over the last 8 years in the fashion of Mitsubishi UFJ or Mizuho. The unit mixes traditional investment banking, transactional services for corporations and Wealth Management services for ultra high net worth private individuals in the same segment.

Services offered to institutional clients (multinationals, public entities and UHNW individuals) are designed around the transactional payments system, the most complete payments and corporate services network in the world and the main reason to choose the global US bank when compared with other operators.

As we described in our foundational article on Citigroup:

"The core of Citigroup is its extraordinary global payment system, the Treasury and Trade Solutions ((NASDAQ:TTS)). Citi possesses a unique, secure and efficient cash payments network in 100 countries around the world; this payments network attracts multinationals and big clients to the bank, generating the demand for ancillary services - corporate finance, lending, risk management products - or what has been called "the Citi supermarket". This is complemented with private banking and wealth services on a global scale and, in some cases, extensive commercial banking networks. The cash management network is thus the backbone of Citi's services offered to clients. TTS contributes 11% of Citi's total revenues and 17% of its net income; the unit has over the average ROA of 1.07% compared with 0.94% for the whole bank and is a highly efficient short term and low risk loan and deposits origination platform for the multinationals it serves."

Can Citi be broken?

Speculation about breaking up Citi was rampant after the 2008 financial crisis; with Citi's stock price a fraction of what it was before, some of its business deeply questioned and the prospect of mass US financial aid. The coordinated effort of several big hedge funds could have created serious problems for the survival of the banking behemoth with the structure it had at that time.

Nevertheless, at the start of 2017 it looks like any breakup of Citi with its current design will destroy a huge amount of value for shareholders, employees and stakeholders.

As we have seen, the strategic design of Citi is that of a corporate lender and advisor centered around a unique payment systems, deeply committed to institutional clients and their owners around the world. This means investment banking, corporate banking, Wealth Management and the payments network are integrated and form the same value proposition for institutional clients.

Therefore Citi can be broken, but in extreme conditions and likely at a high cost; any major business split would impair its value proposition for multinationals, public entities and UHNW individuals and as a consequence Citi's competitive advantage over other international lenders.

Furthermore, it is highly unlikely most of the individual parts of the group can operate on their own, so they should be sold at lower valuations to third parties in the US, Mexico, Asia and globally. Finally, its key asset, the payments network, would be seriously damaged and practically unsellable.

We maintain our thesis that, as Citi is the most global bank in the world, any major area of the globe going wrong will have a negative impact on the performance of its stock price when compared with, for example, pure US competitors such as Bank of America; we believe this is what is happening now with Asia.

This can be verified in terms of multiples, with Citi's estimated PE at 11.66 times for 2017 and Price Book Value of 0.8, compared with 13.23 times PE and 1.58 times PBV for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 14.97 PE and 2.09 times Price Book Value for US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), and even 13.23 times PE and 0.98 times Price Book Value for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a stock which is, in our view, clearly undervalued.

But a breakup in not the solution to this valuation gap. As we have seen the partial dismembering of Citi would be catastrophic for the US lender, probably far more than for any other US bank. In truth, there is no solution for Citi's valuation gap.

Consequently we maintain our pair trade with Bank of America, selling upside volatility at Citi to buy upside volatility at Bank of America.

Only in the unlikely case of almost the whole world performing well would this strategy not make sense; unfortunately, this is unlikely to be the case for the near and midterm future.

