Altria: Has AB InBev's Purchase Pushed Its Stock Lower?

There was much optimism surrounding the AB InBev (BUD) acquisition of SAB Miller and how it would prop up Altria's (NYSE:MO) numbers. Just how significant that impact was from a financial numbers standpoint was revealed in the February annual report. Up until that February 27 date, the stock was crushing all-time highs and continuing in an almost perfect linear growth. Since then, the stock has peaked and pared down a little bit. It's one of those things in the market that can leave faithful investors scratching their heads. Like when a stock crushes analyst earnings yet falls in price for the next few months, it can seem like the anticipation creates more buzz and momentum than the actual thing. Despite what the market thinks, the real business effects of the merger can be seen in this chart:

In the span of one year, 2016, the company hit record high earnings as a result of the merger and added investments to their balance sheet while increasing their cash balance. The biggest difference from the previous year's balance sheet was the investment in AB InBev /SAB Miller growing from $5.4 billion in 2015 to $17.8 billion in 2016. This significant movement was triggered by the merging of the two beer companies, BUD and SAB Miller. Because MO held a significant stake in SAB Miller, the paper asset value of that investment grew as the shareholder's equity of the new combined company included both businesses. Much of this combined shareholder's equity came in the form of goodwill and other intangible assets. While MO did also purchase more shares of the new AB InBev / SAB Miller company, a little over $1 billion worth, the major jump can be mostly attributed to that specific event.

This event did a couple of things to MO's overall financial picture. You can argue that fundamentally nothing much changed in MO's investment stake in the new company, and this is true. Or you can argue that the value was there all along, but this event forced the value to be realized in the financial statements. This can also be true. Regardless, perception around the company's financials are now changed, and investors who aren't looking past the numbers will see the balance sheet improvement and think it reflects strong business results. As time goes on, the ignorance towards this fact will almost certainly increase, unless we see a sudden disposition for the general public to enjoy reading financial footnotes. When analyzing this company, investors will see how the debt to equity decreased sharply without the company having to pay off any of its debt. At the same time, the P/B ratio also decreased sharply with this abrupt increase in shareholder's equity. Now the P/B is still very high in absolute standards. How much this applies to a business model like MO is highly debatable. Its business model is extremely non-capital intensive, able to ride on brand popularity with little additional expense, and able to thwart off potential competitors because of government regulations. That's a different discussion for a different time.

In addition to the roughly $1 billion additional investment in the new BUD company, shares outstanding of MO also decreased by about 17 million. At MO's current share price, that equates to about $1 billion as well assuming all the shares were direct repurchases. If I were a current MO investor, I'd be pleased that management seems to be striking a balance between two different methods of unlocking shareholder value. Adding to the BUD investment is especially prudent when you consider that demand for cigarettes is shrinking, leaving the company's ability to post earnings like they did in 2016 as uncertain. With the additional consideration that the company is non-capital intensive, putting those dollars into their core business might not earn as great a return compared to in a stock in a similar but different industry. I like how MO is continuing its involvement in the "party" or sin industry with the while still diversifying its income stream to hedge cigarette demand risks.

There's an interesting phenomenon happening in the Big Tobacco industry right now. Demand for cigarettes continues to decrease as more people start to put health as a priority. The rise of medical marijuana may have a contributing factor to decreasing this demand as a substitute. Yet through these difficulties, the tobacco companies have raised prices and viciously cut expenses. This has led to extremely high profits despite the lower demand. An example of the industry's mindboggling ability to turn lemons into lemonade was back when cigarette ads were banned from TV. Instead of hurting the business models of the cigarette stocks, the net effect was a major cut in expenses for all of the companies involved. The bigger and more popular brands like Marlboro thrived while some of the smaller companies were consolidated and swallowed up. Despite the lower projections, the industry continues to churn out cash.

Here's where it gets really good. The sudden inflow of earnings has dropped the payout ratio substantially. You can see that even before the AB InBev merger the ratio was trending down but was always seemingly stable. Even in tough years, it never exceeded 100%. When it comes to a dividend aristocrat like MO that continually compounds capital for shareholders, a healthy payout ratio bodes well for that strong track record to continue.

At the same time, yields for this stock have been ridiculously high. The stock defies standard book value and sales valuations but stays attractive from an earnings multiple standpoint. From a dividend growth standpoint, the stock scores strongly as well. Whether the stock ever was a bargain or is one today is a contested discussion. But for current MO shareholders - they can choose how they see the future of this company. They can listen to negative industry forecasts or they can look at the numbers. In the end, everyone has their own narrative.

