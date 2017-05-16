Burlington: Defying The Odds

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has been demonstrated resilience at a time when most retail companies are suffering from industry-wide pressures. As these companies struggle to manufacture growth and have seen share prices plummet, Burlington is seeing rapid growth in net sales, comparable store sales, and stock price:

I wrote my first article on BURL back June 2015 as part of my "Buy on the Drop?" series when it was trading at $48 per share and recommended a Buy rating due to the company's sterling fundamentals and growth prospects. Shares have more than doubled since that time on the back of strong growth in a sea of declines. As the stock approaches triple digits, I thought I might revisit BURL and re-evaluate my stance.

Despite the gains investors have seen in recent years, the stock still appears far from approaching overvalued territory. According Burlington's Q4 2016 earnings report from March, the company expects fiscal year 2017 to continue the robust growth pace we have come to expect. Net sales are expected to increase between 7.5% and 8.5%, comps are expected to increase between 2% and 3%, profit margins are expected to get a boost, and EPS is expected between $3.77 and $3.87.

This implies a forward 2017 P/E ratio of about 26, which is higher than competitors TJX (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), though that valuation seems more than justified due to Burlington's higher sales numbers (both net and comparable store) and much higher gross profit margin.

I think the main point investors should focus on is the increase in comps growth, and the increase in net sales growth to an extent as well. Net sales is important as its the actual revenue of the company, but growing it can be done artificially by opening new stores that may not be beneficial to the overall health of the business. Most retailers in the current environment are buoying net sales by opening new stores even as comparable store sales plummet due to competition from online retailers.

In contrast, comparable store sales give insight into how well a company's products are actually selling relative to the past. Burlington is among the leaders in the comps department and the projections for growth between 2% and 3% for FY2017 again reinforce this narrative. Of course, comps growth can be engineered too by slashing prices and increasing sales and marketing expenses, but the company's comps growth has continued while margins are relatively unchanged if not increasing.

EPS for FY2017 is projected by management to be about an 18% increase over FY2016, which is especially impressive as the overwhelming majority of the industry is strapped for growth. While the balance sheet looks a bit intimidating with cash of $80 million and long-term debt above $1 billion, Burlington's free cash flow is more than healthy enough to cover any interest expenses that the company is obligated to pay. FCF for FY2016 was $415 million and with the expected growth and margin improvement in FY2017, that number is only likely to rise higher.

I think the bottom line for investors is that the current growth and cash flows are good enough to sustain this valuation. The more pertinent question is whether it can sustain a higher valuation. I think the answer to this will depend on the company's execution over the next few quarters. If comps continue to grow at a rapid pace, if margins can be maintained, and if cash flows can be bolstered by increases in the top line, I think BURL can sustain a valuation in the triple digits. Based on past performance, I like Burlington's odds.

