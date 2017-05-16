Who Leads: GLD Or GDX?

Over the last 18 months, GDX and GDXJ do appear to have led some rallies, but some big moves have been led by GLD.

Consensus seems to believe that precious metal mining stocks are an early indicator for future moves in gold price.

Many investors in precious metals prefer precious metal stocks rather than direct gold purchases. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has nearly $10 Billion in market capitalization, and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) has about $4 Billion in market capitalization. On the other hand, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has over $33 Billion in market cap (and the gold futures market has much more).

It seems to be common consensus that "the miners lead the value of gold," and our research does indeed show that this tends to be the case. On the other hand, with so much more capital riding on the value of GLD and gold itself, can the "tail wag the dog?" Do gold mining shares lead the value of gold itself? Let's take a look at the last 18 months.

Most readers will understand that an investment in GDX or GDXJ is a leveraged investment in gold itself. As reference, consider the table below. Over the past 252 trading days (through May 12th, 2017), the "beta" of GDX to GLD was 2.64X and the beta of GDXJ to GLD was 3.12X. As you can see, the "leverage" of the mining shares can vary over different time periods. In general, and as many investors know, the average leverage of a gold mining stock is near 3X.

Since late 2015, one can see the relative price performance of GLD (in orange), GDX (in black) and GDXJ (in blue) charted below. One can see the obvious correlation between the relative values of these ETFs. Below, when we discuss the "relative value, risk-reward basis," we are referring to a concept that we introduced in an article "Value at Risk in GLD, GDX and NUGT."

In the graph below, we have graphed GLD versus a current market-cap weighted average of GDX and GDXJ to study the price movement of GLD versus a hypothetical combination of GDX and GDXJ. The blue notes on the chart outline our view of the relationship between these ETFs over the last 18 months.

In early 2016, the price of gold (and the GLD) moved significantly higher through early March, and GDX and GDXJ did not respond as quickly. Gold led this initial rally, and on a risk-reward basis out-performed the mining shares.

The value of the mining shares caught up to GLD and the three ETFs traded in tandem (on a beta-weighted basis) until mid-August.

In August and September of 2016, the mining shares appeared to have led the way to lower prices for all of the ETFs. The price action after the November election took many by surprise and in our view the value of GLD over-shot the mining shares to the downside (on a relative value, risk-reward basis) by the middle of December 2016.

At the end of December 2016, both gold the mining shares moved higher together without a clear leader. In our view, the washout at the end of 2015 and 2016 appears to have been commercial year-end short-covering and points to an overall bullish picture for precious metals.

Beginning in late 2016, GLD and the mining shares began a rally together, but GLD out-performed GDX and GDXJ (on a relative basis) during this period. In our view, GLD out-performed GDX and GDXJ through mid-April. The mining shares, however, led the corrective waves lower in mid-February and mid-April.

Here in mid-May, GDX and GDXJ appear to have bottomed before GLD, and are heading higher. Note that the hypothetical weighted average GDX and GDXJ MACD indicator has already crossed higher, while the MACD for GLD has yet to cross. If GLD and the mining shares continue to rally, then the miners would have led the way once again.

Applications

We tend to agree with the market consensus that the mining shares tend to signal and/or lead rallies in gold itself. On the other hand, two of the longest and sustained rallies in gold (beginning early in 2016 and late in 2016) appear to have been led and/or sustained by gold itself, with the corrective waves being led by the miners.

Any investor in any security will know not to hold their beliefs too tightly. Allocating investments with rigid beliefs such as "miners always lead gold rallies" may not be ideal.

Additional disclosure: We hold positions in junior miners, PHYS and PSLV