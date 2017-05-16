Citizens Bancshares: Short-Term Odd Lot Opportunity In A Very Undervalued Bank

Bank is very under loaned and slightly overcapitalized giving it higher earnings upside if it decides to use its balance sheet.

Subject to a vote, shares will likely be tendered very soon for $10.00 for holders of record with under 499 shares.

Citizens Bancshares Corporation (OTCPK:CZBS) is a bank which operates mainly in Georgia with 8 locations and also has a presence in Alabama as well with 2 locations. I believe there is a case for both a short-term and long-term opportunity with this bank.

Bank fundamentals

CZBS isn't the most stellar performing bank out there. Along with my previous pick Industrial Bank (OTCPK:IBWC), which has gone up 50% since my article, CZBS has been slow to recover after the financial crisis and still trades at a fraction of book value. CZBS is certainly not a high quality/high ROE bank like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) or Cullen/Frost Bank (NYSE:CFR), but I believe that at the current price, it can give investors a satisfactory return over the long term and short term as well depending on the investor's preference.

CZBS trades at roughly $9.50 and has a tangible book value of $17.05 per common share, which implies that the stock trades at only 55.7% of tangible book value. The bank still has $7.462 million of preferred shares outstanding after paying off $4.379 million only recently. Please note that I excluded the preferred shares from my tangible book value per common share number so it is accurate as a representation of the net assets owned by common stock holders.

The following figure shows the capital adequacy ratios for the bank and you can note that the bank will be overcapitalized by all measures even after subtracting for the repayment of their preferred shares.

Source: CZBS's 2016 Annual Report

As shown on their balance sheet, the bank is tremendously under loaned with $38.3 million cash equivalents and $120.7 million investment securities and only $208.1 million in loans. This gives them a loan to deposit ratio of only 61.4% and due to their over capitalization, they certainly have the ability to lend more aggressively in the future if opportunities arise. Surprisingly, for a bank that's been so ambitious with their balance sheet despite not earning a high ROE, they appear to have a decent amount of noninterest-bearing deposits with a noninterest-bearing deposit to total deposit ratio of 25.8%.

Source: CZBS's 2016 Annual Report

Net income was just under $2 million or $0.87 per diluted share. Comprehensive took $700K hit from the $2 million due to adjustments in securities values due to the rise in interest rates. Over 73% of total income comes from interest income and over half the other income is derived from charges on deposits. So the majority revenue streams for the business are very stable and investors shouldn't expect large fluctuations under normal operating circumstances. While current earnings only represent a roughly 9.2% ROE on you purchase price, the bank should provide the investor with an attractive upside potential due to its underutilization of its balance sheet (very under loaned and slightly overcapitalized) in the case of an acquisition by another bank or some sort of economic pickup in the economy in general. Furthermore, deregistration from the SEC and a reorganization of the company structure will free up $209K of cash flow each year going forward which would add another 1% to the ROE on the current purchase price.

Of course, the investor would need to wait patiently for the upside to work out, but I believe the current price and fundamentals of the company will make that wait worthwhile for the realization of CZBS as a long-term investment.

The short term opportunity

The company deregistered from reporting to the SEC earlier this year in order to save on costs and reorganize the corporate structure of the company. You can see the proxy statement for details by clicking on the link to the 2016 annual report.

According to the proxy, on March 22, 2017, shareholders will vote on whether or not to go through with the reorganization plan which includes taking the number of shareholders of record to well below 1200 which is what's required to keep it deregistered from SEC reporting and private. Therefore, if a shareholder owns 499 or fewer shares, they will receive $10.00 in cash for their shares on the effective date of the reorganization. I encourage you all to read the proxy carefully to see if you would be considered a "holder of record" if your intention is to take advantage of the short term opportunity.

I believe the plan is likely to go through as I quote:

"The current directors, executive officers, and affiliates of Citizens beneficially own approximately 40.12% of the outstanding shares as of March 1, 2017 and have indicated that they intend to vote their shares in favor of the Plan."

The following is a list of the top individual shareholders for the bank for those interested.

Source: CZBS Proxy Statement

Conclusion

I believe CZBS is both a good long-term and short-term opportunity. The bank fundamentals are strong and there is sizeable upside embedded within the bank's balance sheet. The balance sheet begs for a more aggressive lending program. The price also gives the investor a large margin of safety in what they're getting and plenty of upside so that they can be patient in holding their position for the long term. The bank will experience a boost in ROE from the deregistration of their company from SEC reporting. In the short term, there is a very high probability (vote goes through) that you can make a quick limited gain if you purchase 499 shares and can be considered a holder of record. In the odd chance that the vote doesn't go through, you own a decent bank at an exceptional price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CZBS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.