The Most Important Rule In Investing

I run through some basic math to demonstrate that the best way is to structure a portfolio is by collecting a series of uncorrelated assets to improve its risk-to-reward ratio.

Case in point: since January 2000, long-only US equity investors have spent around 80% of their time making up lost profit.

The most important question to ask oneself is not “what to invest in” but how to structure the overall portfolio.

Asset allocation, as it pertains to concentrating on risk and downside, in my view, is more important than focusing on return or what to invest in specifically.

For the individual investor, I'm not a fan of portfolios comprised entirely of stocks, as the risk-adjusted returns of these portfolios are inefficient. Stocks rely on an overarching macro environment where growth and inflation return higher relative to expectations already discounted in their prices. In the average bear market stocks lose about one-third of their value.

This century, investors invested entirely in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) have spent 9 years and 5 months recovering gains lost during the dot-com crash from February 2001 to September 2002 and financial crisis drop from November 2007 to February 2009. Including other drawdowns that lasted at least two months, investors have spent 79% of the time since January 2000 recovering money they had previously made.

On an annualized basis over this timeframe, the S&P 500, adjusted for inflation and dividend reinvestment, has returned less than 3%.

(Source: measuringworth.com)

Equities will outperform bonds and cash when provided enough time. This is due to the fact that investors' returns expectations on stocks are higher given they are inherently leveraged instruments. But the volatility can make capital preservation a concern. As a portfolio builds in value over time, preserving what you've already made becomes more the focus. And I would argue that it should be the focus from the very beginning.

Stocks have historically returned about 7% annualized in real terms at 15% volatility. This means the market is going to jump around a lot and there will be wild swings in a portfolio's value that is systematically biased to be long-only (or long-heavy) stocks.

If the "first rule of investing" is "don't (or never) lose money" - which in a less quip-like format should more precisely read "limit your drawdowns" - having a well-balanced portfolio with no environmental biases is vital. Otherwise you're going to spend way too much time earning money back that was lost during prior drawdowns, which in recent history, as abovementioned, has unfortunately been about four-fifths of the time.

How To Hedge Risk

Hedging risk follows a very basic mathematical relationship that is fundamentally dependent on two things:

1) The correlation between different assets in the portfolio and

2) The number of different assets

One can also add a third element when it comes to how the reward to risk ratio might be altered:

3) The returns expectations and volatility characteristics of said assets

The greater the number of assets and the lower the correlation between and/or among them, the more your risk is reduced.

The extent to which risk is reduced can be figured out using some basic linear algebra using matrix multiplication.

For example, let's assume you have assets in a portfolio that have the same returns and volatility characteristics. If these assets are uncorrelated, how many do you need to accumulate to cut the risk of the portfolio in half without reducing your returns expectations?

Only four.

However, if the correlation among assets increases to 20% (up from 0%), you would need a total of 16 assets to produce the same effect.

If the correlation among assets is 75%, 25 assets would reduce your portfolio's overall risk by just 13%.

Some Visuals

First, let's look at how the accumulation of uncorrelated assets has an impact on reducing the portfolio's volatility. Remember that we are assuming that each asset has the same returns expectations and volatility.

(Source: author)

We can see that the accumulation of just a few assets reduces our risk dramatically without impacting returns.

There's a very neat mathematical relationship that develops. When you have perfectly uncorrelated assets in a portfolio (again assuming same return and volatility characteristics) you get "clean fraction" risk reduction when the number of assets are equal to square numbers.

For example, when you have four assets, you reduce your risk by 50% (1/2 the risk) relative to holding just one asset, or 1 divided the square root of the number of assets.

When you have nine assets, risk is reduced by 66.7% (1/3 the original risk).

For 16, risk is reduced by 75% (1/4). For 25, 80% (1/5).

So theoretically, if you had 100 uncorrelated assets of the same return and volatility expectations, you could achieve the same return at just 10% of the risk.

This relationship is non-linear, so the more you accumulate, the lower the marginal benefit.

25% Correlation

When correlation between assets is even 25% - still relatively low - reducing your risk becomes materially more difficult. When we have four different assets 25% correlated to each other, only one-third of the risk is flushed out instead of half like with uncorrelated assets. When we accumulate nine, risk is reduced by 42%. If we were to accumulate another 16 correlated at 25% (i.e., to 25 total), we would only push down risk by only another five percentage points.

(Source: author)

As is evident, there are very clear diminishing returns and the curve flattens out rapidly as assets are added even at this low of a correlation.

50% correlation

At 50% correlation, combining four assets reduces risk by 21%. Having nine reduces it by 25%; with 25, just 28%.

(Source: author)

75% correlation

This would basically be the equivalent to being concentrated in one asset class, such as equities.

What's the most important determinant of how a stock does on any given day? How the market is doing as a whole. If you look at a list of daily stock performances, it's common to see nearly all of them highlighted in green text or nearly all of them red. The macro picture for the day tends to dominate.

After that, industry/sector performance factors in. On occasion, you'll see one sector do well or poorly relative to the rest of the market on account of a major piece of news. A very recent example came in the form of Macy's (NYSE:M) Q1 earnings. As a bellwether for brick-and-mortar retail, Macy's sank other stocks in the sector after its results came in under the market's expectations, causing investors to revise down expectations of other related firms as well.

Then finally, there is performance of the individual company or entity itself. Firms that have a unique set of circumstances, such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Valeant (NYSE:VRX), Teva (NYSE:TEVA), and many others, will often trade independently of the broader market. Accordingly, their performance is less important than what the S&P 500 or any other major index is doing on any given day.

Some sectors also move quite separately from others, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), given they're tied to the real estate market and are subject to laws that force them to pay out a specific percentage of earnings back to shareholders (which basically makes them like volatile fixed-income instruments).

Of course, these correlations ebb and flow over time. Given how systematically relevant real estate was to the previous recession and bear market, the correlation between REITs and the broader market markedly increased during this period.

(Source: author)

Investing in four assets at 75% correlation reduces risk by 10%, but investing in 25 assets reduces risk by only another three percentage points. The higher the correlation between assets, the more prominent the diminishing returns when investing into additional assets. By the time you add asset #5, you're already reducing your risk by less than one percentage point.

For a long-only equities portfolio, this is roughly the type of relationship you're looking at mathematically. Investing into additional stocks just isn't diversifying your portfolio that much more. You're getting barely any type of boost in one's reward to risk ratio. That means returns are largely predicated on outsmarting those on the opposite side of the trade, which is not an easy thing to do.

Even something as ostensibly diversified as the S&P 500 got absolutely killed during the financial crisis, losing 51% from peak to trough. This makes it difficult to justify the use of leverage on a long-only equities portfolio. A well-balanced portfolio that maintains S&P-like returns at half the volatility (and with much lower drawdowns), can be moderately leveraged to produced returns that outperform the index.

Takeaway Points

This is simply an opinion like thousands of others out there, but I believe a portfolio entirely concentrated in long-only equities is a bad idea, given the inherent systematic bias produces inefficiency.

At the same time, it depends on where one's competitive advantage lies. Becoming an expert on collateralized loan obligations in British banks, for example, can justify a concentrated portfolio if the space is under-researched and therefore inefficiently priced.

But for the individual investor, I think concentrating in US equities is not the best idea. Maybe if you're relatively young and in the early innings of building wealth, having heavy exposure to stocks can be okay given they have the highest probability of generating the highest absolute returns.

But even then I'd recommend against it. Given the volatility of a pure equities portfolio, the majority of your time is likely to be spent earning back money you already made.

Most developed market long/short equity managers don't provide value, as the space is so saturated and markets are relatively efficient to the point that there are exceedingly few glaringly obvious bets to be made. Managers that talk up outsized returns are normally taking risk that well exceeds that of the broader market. So this type of portfolio generally doesn't make sense for either individual or institutional investors, as alpha generation will be difficult to achieve over the long-run. But like any business, it depends on where your competitive strengths lie relative to the competition.

In general, the better diversified you are in mostly cash-producing assets, the better off you will be. This means holding stocks that run the gamut of market capitalization, bonds that vary in quality from very safe (i.e., US Treasuries) to high-yield, REITs, floating rate bonds, some international exposure to both developed and developing markets, and even gold in a small allocation. Gold is not a cash-producing asset, but it will perform a little better than cash over the long-run and helps diversify a portfolio given its essential non-correlation to the broader market, which is where its true value comes in.

(I give more concrete examples in previous articles, such as this one.)

Conclusion

Staying geographically concentrated in one asset class and systematically biased to only trade in one direction (generally long) is risky. I would recommend against this as something to put one's entire net worth into. Can this work for some? Certainly. Will it work for most in terms of generating alpha? Unfortunately, no.

The math works out such that if you have even four perfectly uncorrelated assets with similar returns and volatility components, your risk is going to be reduced by half. At nine, it'll be cut by two-thirds.

If the correlation between your assets is 50%, even if you have a portfolio full of thousands of securities, the most you'll be able to reduce risk is by about 30%. After asset #6, you're not reducing your risk by even one additional percentage point by adding asset #7.

When it comes to investing, it's not so much a question of "what do I invest in?" It's about what kind of structure should I have to my portfolio such that the downside is protected so that I don't spend the majority of the time recouping profit I had already made in the past.

And to invest successfully, there is absolutely no reason why you need to have an explicit directional view on a certain market - or any market for that matter - in order to do well. If you have no viewpoint on where a certain asset class is going, it is still perfectly fine to invest in it. But the dollar amount placed on it needs to be correct in order to optimize the return-to-risk ratio such that the portfolio as a whole has no environmental bias (for example, favoring high growth and high inflation over low growth and low inflation, as when it comes to an long-biased or long-only equities portfolio).

I do try to answer broad economic questions as part of what I do - e.g., where is economic growth going in country X, where is inflation going, what is this company likely worth on a discounted cash flow basis, etc. But regardless of how much research you put into it, there is a still a very reasonable chance that things will veer from expectations.

How do you protect against this? By structuring your portfolio as best as you possibly can, such that if you are wrong, you can safeguard against this because of the way you're situated in terms of positioning and sizing to limit losses and volatility.

The bottom line is that if you can find ten good assets that have even a mild positive correlation with each other (say 20%), and pair them together in such a way that the portfolio is neither biased toward a high or low economic growth environment, or high or low inflation environment, then you'll improve your return-to-risk ratio by roughly a factor of two-to-one relative to the broader market.

It's not "magic"; it's just basic mathematics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.