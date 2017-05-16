Cummins: Short Play

This trades adds a lot of value to your portfolio over the next few months.

It has been a long time since my last article about Cummins CMI, which covered a strong bull case for the stock.

Article: The Bull Case For Cummins Has Returned

I concluded that Cummins would benefit from the growth acceleration rend.

The recent stock price rally has been confirmed by stronger economic data. This means that Cummins is going higher if the ISM Index is holding these levels. I am willing to take this risk and put the company on my watch list. Analysts will upgrade the company during the next few weeks. Only a few have done it so far and economic data improved further. - The Bull Case For Cummins Has Returned

Since then, the stock has returned 35% and close to 90% since the 2016 growth bottom.

The reason why I started covering this stock again, is because the stock is one of the best trading vehicles which should be in every trader's toolbox. There are not many companies with these characteristics.

I'm not telling anyone something new when I mention that the company has its core business in producing and distributing engines and parts. However, this is the very core of this investment tool.

Let's compare the stock price to the most important leading indicator of the US economy: the ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. This index is leading both the stock market and coincident indicators like industrial production.

On a side note, if you are interested in more info about the power of the ISM index, feel free to read my article about this topic: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method.

The correlation between the ISM index and the Cummins stock price is significant. Every major trend since 2013 has been supported by the ISM index.

That being said and given the current divergence, we can conclude two things:

US leading indicators are wrong and should bounce back soon Cummins is overvalued and due for a drop

I personally wouldn't bet on the first one by buying the stock since it gives you the worst risk/reward. I started to look further and analyzed the latest Empire State manufacturing index numbers. This is one of my favorite leading indicators and one of five public regional indices.

Regional indices have a tremendous ability to predict the ISM index and the general economic trend. At the end of every month, I use the average of all five indicators to get a less volatile view of the economy. That's why it is quite alarming that the first numbers are showing contraction(!).

It took the Empire State manufacturing index only 2 months to tumble from multi-year highs to contraction territory. This move is backed by crashing new orders.

Note that this does not mean that the ISM index is also going to hit 50 or below. We still need to wait for the other indices to either confirm or deny this. However, one thing is clear: the pressure is on!

What it does mean, is that Cummins is due for a correction. However, I do not go net short. In this case, I am going to buy government bonds (iShares 20+ Year Government Bonds TLT) to build a spread trade.

There are of course many ways to trade this economic trend. In this case, it is based on an asset relocation from cyclical assets to less cyclical or even defensive trades.

The graph below displays the ratio spread between government bonds TLT and Cummins CMI compared to the (inverse) ISM index.

I strongly believe that the ratio spread will hit 0.90 over the next few months. If the growth slowing scenario gets validated, we will see 1.10.

Conclusion

Not only is Cummins a great growth stock, it is also highly depending on the economic cycle as history can confirm. That's why I am going to use this trade from my toolbox.

We are in the early stages of an economic decline. Early leading indicators are indicating that the ISM index is likely to fall further. Hence putting pressure on stocks and economic indicators like industrial production.

This trade is the perfect tool to trade this event. Especially because you are currently able to be one of the first at the party.

Regarding long term traders, I can say that I am not predicting a massive 2008 decline. I don't know how far the economy is going to slow. However, the odds for this trade are great and I will use it. In other words: expect some capital losses and decide for yourself if you are willing to face the decline.

On a side note: this is the first short call I have given in a long time. Make sure to keep your position small. Shorting single companies is dangerous. Even if they are highly cyclical with a low chance of big peaks to the upside. Only short stocks when you are aware of the risks.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message, an email or tweet me @LeoNelissen. And of course always make sure to follow your own risk management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The CMI short position will be accompanied by TLT Longs