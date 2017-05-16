Lonestar Resources: Up The Upstream With A Paddle

$20 million cash flow every quarter is probably a bare necessity, so a few more quarters of steady progress are needed. Commodity price cooperation is also needed.

Brazos County Well is very encouraging, but the well could still be a bust. It is too early to form a solid conclusion.

Lonestar Resources (LONE) appears to be back on track. Management needs to be back on track for more than a quarter before the market will reward the progress. So it is now time to paddle hard and long. The latest quarter reported a good start. But Mr. Market is getting impatient with the lack of follow-through as the debt is fairly high and commodity prices are low. So there is not much room for error at the current time.

Source: Lonestar Resources First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

The company needed to show relatively giant progress and this definitely qualifies.

"The company sequentially reduced cash operating costs by 35% on a dollar basis and 43% on a Boe basis and I will get into the details in a minute."

The company needs a giant leap in cash flow. So the second slide above combined with the quote directly above demonstrates that a jump in cash flow has begun. The company probably needs to show at least $20 million in cash flow per quarter from operations whether or not commodity prices weaken. The balance sheet has been in bad shape for some time. Management needs to repair the balance sheet regardless of industry conditions. That may not be a popular assessment but it is going to be very necessary regardless. The last stock offering may have given management the necessary cash to try to fix the finances. That may be the only try that management gets. So the solution now being implemented has to work.

Source: Lonestar Resources First Quarter, 2017, Conference Call Slides

Highlighting the excitement is the preliminary results of this wildcat well. Management carefully farmed out 50% of the interest in the well in case it was a disappointment. Investors need to realize that some post cleanup production history is very necessary before any firm conclusions can be made. Even though there is current excitement about the preliminary results. This well can still be a bust. But if results hold up, then payback and cash flow build analysis will be absolutely essential in planning the development of these leases.

Source: Lonestar Resources First Quarter, 2017, Conference Call Slides

On another front, management is also tackling the gas-oil ratio (GOR above). Controlling the pressure appears to allow more oil production early on. On several wells, the early oil production volume doubled. So the company has reported a significant increase in the percentage of oil produced. Even though the production increase over last year may not appear that significant, the increase in profitability of the new wells certainly is very significant. This progress is being applied to other key wells as conditions allow. These wells will produce a greater percentage of gas as they age, but the process is now successfully delayed. This success will build cash flow much faster and decrease the payback period.

Source: Lonestar Resources First Quarter, 2017, Conference Call Slides

Management is forecasting a 65% to 85% increase in production. Mr. Market wants to see a far greater percentage increase in cash flow. Management has indicated that the message has been received. The stated reasons during the conference call were the need for infrastructure and proper delineation to lead to cost effective development. The stock price indicates that those goals were not well communicated to the market. But now the bulk of the budget appears to be focused on drilling, production and completion. So production and significant cash flow increases appear to be on the way. Clearly a few more of these quarters are needed. But management is off to a significant start.

The balance sheet leverage combined with the historically low cash flow indicates a high degree of risk. So investors, who have already suffered quite a bit, should still be prepared to lose their entire investment. However, should the management plan succeed, then the risks could be properly rewarded as some of the new wells appear to be extremely profitable. The stock could be a multi-bagger from current prices. But it could also be a total loss.

Even including the hedging program, commodity prices have to cooperate. This company cannot withstand a sustained commodity price decrease at the present time. But for the first time in a while, management appears to have a solution that Mr. Market may accept.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.