Martin Marietta Materials Already Pricing In A Lot Of Things Going Right

Infrastructure stocks have had a good run, and especially since the November U.S. elections. For its part, Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is up close to 30%, which puts it ahead of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), close to Cemex (NYSE:CX) and behind Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) over the past year. Although volume growth has been muted thus far in the aggregates business (up 1% in 2015, up 2% in 2016, and up 3% in the first quarter of 2017), pricing has been picking up and the volume outlook is pointing to higher volumes on increased road building and infrastructure activity.

My issue, not surprisingly, is with how much improvement is already baked into MLM's valuation. MLM is well-placed in states with attractive drivers for road construction (as well as overall population, housing, and non-residential construction), but quite a lot has to go right from here in terms of government-supported infrastructure spending, overall economic health, and so on just for MLM to "grow into" its valuation. With the shares already at a mid-teens multiple to 12-month EBITDA and a low-teens multiple to my mid-cycle estimate, this looks more like a momentum story to me than a value-driven story. Momentum stories in recovering markets can work, but any disappointments in federal stimulus, state spending, volume growth, and/or margin leverage could have a sharper impact on the share price.

Well-Placed In Markets Likely To Grow

MLM is one of the largest players in the U.S. for aggregates - a catch-all for crushed stone, gravel, sand, and similar products used as a base material for construction and in construction products like concrete and asphalt. While scale can be relevant to operating leverage, what really matters for companies like MLM and Vulcan is being close to the customer - aggregate has a very low value to weight ratio, so shipping costs rise quickly (beyond 50 miles, the cost of shipping by truck is greater than the cost of the material itself).

For MLM's part, it generates a substantial portion of its revenue in Texas (from both aggregate and concrete/cement), but also meaningful amounts in Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Iowa. All told, those states made up nearly three-quarters of MLM's aggregates net sales in 2016. Those are also states that offer a favorable mix for MLM over the next few years - states where population growth is creating greater pressure on existing roads and where public finances are generally healthy enough to support more funding for road building. I don't expect performance to be uniform across these regions (the Southeast is stronger right now, southern Texas has some challenges, and Colorado has some financing issues given that voters have to approve tax increases for road construction), but I believe the underlying environment is healthy.

Whether the federal government acts more decisively to help the process is an open question. The federal government has traditionally contributed more than 50% to highway construction across the county, but the current administration has previously floated the idea of significant stimulus to fund infrastructure projects. Exactly what these projects would include is unclear, and it is well worth remembering that there are often large differences between ideas, proposals, and actual signed legislation.

For its part, Martin Marietta Materials isn't waiting around. While the FAST Act should help shore up federal highway funding for a few years (out to 2020), the CEO of MLM and the CEO of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have led the way in trying to generate support for the BOLD Act. The BOLD Act proposes a collection of changes to the way in which revenue (taxes) is generated for road and infrastructure projects, with an eye toward a more consistent funding structure that is more sensitive to use and growth. Given that infrastructure projects (including, but not limited to, road building) account for close to half of MLM's historical revenue base, the state of federal support for such projects is no trivial matter.

But There Are Other Drivers...

I believe public infrastructure spending could support mid-single-digit growth (or a little higher) for several years, but that's not the only worthwhile market that Martin Marietta Materials serves. Housing is a smallish part of the business at around 15%, but still growing. So too for commercial construction and other commercial activities. While construction of commercial buildings like offices has started to slow, institutional construction (schools, hospitals, etc.) has lagged the overall non-residential construction recovery and is continuing to show solid growth trends as municipal funding sources improve. Harder to quantify, a recovery in oil and gas should also be a net positive for MLM.

Martin Marietta Materials runs a business with high operating leverage, which means that incremental revenue growth can translate into significant profit growth. Volume is up only about 16% from the 2011 low, and through the end of 2016 it was still about 20% below the prior peak. The average revenue per ton has doubled since 2006, but margins didn't start improving again until around 2013 and there should be meaningful incremental margin potential as volumes improve. Fortunately for shareholders, management does expect volume growth to start picking up in 2017.

As for drivers outside today's core business, I'm less certain. Martin Marietta Materials has a small specialty product business (magnesia-based chemicals and dolomite lime products) that generates attractive margins and returns on capital, but the revenue growth potential seems modest and I don't think there's a tremendous appetite to significantly expand this business. In terms of expanding the core business, there are definitely worthwhile areas where the company doesn't operate (like California), but the cost of entering new markets at this point in the cycle seems high to me.

The Opportunity

Martin Marietta Materials sits in a favorable position. The company has a strong position in attractive markets, and though there are many competitors in aggregates, neither the large players like Vulcan and CRH (NYSE:CRH) nor smaller regional players are likely to behave irresponsibly. Even if there is some aggression in price or volume/capacity additions, the high cost of shipment mitigates the impact beyond a 50-150 mile radius. What's more, MLM is sitting on reserves sufficient to last the company for roughly a century (based on 2015 production rates) and the company's operating scale should allow it to translate improving volumes and price into higher margins and cash flows.

The biggest enemy for Martin Marietta Materials now might just be expectations. The shares already trade at steep EBITDA multiples, and while it's not uncommon for cyclical companies to trade at high multiples at/near the low point of cycles, it's tough to get comfortable with a low-teens multiple to a mid-cycle EBITDA. Of course, it is possible that this cycle will go further and/or last longer than past cycles; a meaningful increase in federal infrastructure spending, for instance, could lead to a higher mid-cycle number than I currently estimate. Even so, I'm looking for EBITDA growth in the neighborhood of 13% over the next three to five years, so I don't think I'm exactly conservative in my outlook.

The Bottom Line

If you are comfortable with momentum stories, I suppose MLM could still hold some appeal. The shares have doubled over the past three years and soundly beaten the S&P 500 for a while, but cyclical stories can overshoot on both parts of the cycle. While I am hopeful that MLM will start showing solid volume growth and benefit from underlying mid-single-digit market growth for several years while also expanding margins, it's tough for me to connect the dots on valuation with a suitable margin of safety at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.