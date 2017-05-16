10 Reasons Why You Might Want To Avoid Wal-Mart

There are many reasons why I believe long term investors should avoid Wal-Mart at this time.

The company operates in an industry that is currently facing several challenges.

Overview

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has been a fairly popular stock recently in the very unfavorable industry of retail. The company's stock price (currently at $76.29) is still down significantly from its $90.47 closing price on January 8th, 2015, but has risen significantly over the past year, up 17.45%.

Even though Wal-Mart is still a very powerful company, I believe there are several reasons why long term investors looking for significant capital appreciation may want to avoid adding Wal-Mart to their portfolio at this time.

#1 Stock Price

Wal-Mart's stock price has performed well so far this year, up over 10%, outperforming competitors such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Target (NYSE:TGT).

WMT data by YCharts

But when looking at a longer term picture (3 years), Wal-Mart hasn't held up as well, seeing a decline in stock price during this time. Compared to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the price appreciation can only be described as disappointing.

WMT data by YCharts

#2 Revenue Growth

Over the past three years, Wal-Mart's revenue has grown by just 1.12%.

WMT Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

And over a five year period, it doesn't look much better with just a 5.57% increase during that time.

#3 Earnings Growth

While Wal-Mart's revenue growth has been disappointing, the company's earnings growth has been nonexistent. It has seen a decline in earnings of the past 1 year (5.58% decline), 3 year (10.2% decline), and 5 year (7.76% decline) periods. In its latest earnings report, the company reported earnings per share of $1.30, down significantly from $1.49 compared to the same period prior year.

#4 Return on Assets, Equity, and Invested Capital

When looking for possible investments, I look a lot at trends. While historical performance never translates directly to future results, it can offer insight into the current path of a company. The steep declining trends of Wal-Marts ROA, ROE, and ROIC are worrisome to me and should be of high concern to potential investors.

WMT Return on Assets (TTM) data by YCharts

WMT Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

WMT Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

#5 Declining Book Value

In the same regard as declining returns, I feel like the recent decline in Wal-Mart's book value does not instill confidence in the future success of the stock's performance.

WMT Book Value (Annual) data by YCharts

#6 Current Valuation

Wal-Mart's stock performance this year has increased its PE ratio significantly, making it higher than its historical average over the past ten years.

WMT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

#7 Dividend

Wal-Mart is a Dividend Aristocrat and its history of dividend growth is impressive. However, the stock yields 2.69% and its growth has been just 2% over the past three years. For a stock with a yield under 3%, I would like to see more significant growth in the dividend rather than just 2% increases year over year. With a payout ratio that has increased over 17% the past three years, I don't see any reason to assume the dividend growth will increase to a higher rate any time soon.

#8 Future Guidance

In the company's latest earnings report, it expects relatively flat (or worse) earnings growth in fiscal year 2018 as shown below:

At our October investor meeting, we guided that fiscal 2018 full-year EPS, based on currency rates at that time, would be relatively flat to adjusted full-year fiscal 2017 EPS, and we still expect that to generally be the case. However, since then, the U.S. Dollar has strengthened, in particular versus the Mexican Peso, which negatively impacts our Walmex projections on a U.S. Dollar basis. When taking all this into consideration, we expect fiscal 2018 EPS to be in a range of $4.20 to $4.40 compared to fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS of $4.32.

#9 Increased Competition

Everyone already know the Amazon story and how it is affecting the entire retail industry, but Wal-Mart faces increased competition from all directions. In addition to Amazon, Aldi is adding pricing pressure to Wal-Mart, Target is testing next-day delivery services, and on-demand manufacturing will likely affect future results of the company.

#10 Management Decisions

In April, it was announced that Wal-Mart was making another round of layoffs, but cutting hundreds of jobs in its international and technology businesses. The layoffs are tied to the company's desire to compete with Amazon by providing low-cost operations, which is understandable, but what isn't understandable to me is giving your CEO a 13% increase in compensation when the company's earnings continue to decline under his leadership.

Conclusion

For long term investors that already have Wal-Mart in their portfolios, I don't suggest selling the stock as I still believe it offers an attractive dividend yield and don't see any reason to assume the company's long term future is in doubt. However, for those who do not already own the stock, I don't think now is a good time to add it for the reasons I've outlined above.

While I do like some of Wal-Mart's recent moves, such as its push towards digital, and acquisitions, I do still think that the company faces too many short term challenges that will adversely affect the short term stock price. With flat to negative earnings projections for fiscal year 2018 and a dividend with a slow growth rate, I feel that there are better suited investments to look at until Wal-Mart proves that it can reverse its poor revenue and earnings growth trends. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.