Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers (Mid-Q2 2017 Edition)

Four times a year, I spend several hours combing through Form 13F filings from the hedge funds that specialize in M&A, documenting, and analyzing which merger stocks the funds have bought and which ones they haven't. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in these funds and share it here on Seeking Alpha.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the vast majority of the positions are merger-related.

Three stocks showed up in 20 or more of the 37 funds I track. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) led the way with 24 appearances. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is in the process of buying NXPI for $110 per share in a cash deal expected to close late in the year. NXPI is a semiconductor company with leading positions in automotive, networking, and safety systems. There is currently just a 2.7% spread in the deal.

Mead Johnson (NYSE:MJN) was held by 23 funds. British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) agreed to buy Mead three months ago for $90 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close in the summer and has a 1.1% spread.

The third stock that's in 20 or more of the funds is Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI). British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) is buying the 58% of Reynolds that it doesn't already own in a cash and stock deal comprising $29.44 per share in cash and .5260 of a British American Tobacco share. All regulatory approvals have been satisfied, but both companies' shareholders still have to vote on the deal. There is a 1% spread. The companies anticipate a third quarter closing.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) NXP Semiconductors Held by 24 Funds 2) Mead Johnson Held by 23 Funds 3) Reynolds American Held by 20 Funds 4) Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) Held by 19 Funds 4) Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) Held by 19 Funds 4) Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLT) Held by 19 Funds 7) VCA Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Held by 18 Funds 8) Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) Held by 16 Funds 9) Monsanto (NYSE:MON) Held by 15 Funds 10) The Valspar Corporation (NYSE:VAL) Held by 12 Funds

When a fund makes a stock its top pick, it signals great conviction. This quarter, two stocks were the top M&A selection of six different funds.

Top Positions among the 37 Funds

NXP Semiconductors Top Position in 6 Funds Reynolds American Top Position in 6 Funds

Oversized Holdings

It always makes me take notice when a fund I follow takes a double-digit position in a merger stock. Here are the oversized positions as of the end of Q1.

NXP Semiconductors 26% of a Fund Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) 24% of a Fund Reynolds American 21% of a Fund Time Warner 20% of a Fund Monsanto 18% of a Fund NXP Semiconductors 18% of a Fund

