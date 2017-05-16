San Miguel Results Continue To Impress

Well-diversified Philippine conglomerate San Miguel (OTCPK:SMGBY) continues to announce strong financial results and justify its rising stock price. In a country where political contacts and family business relationships are vital indicators, San Miguel continues to look a solid play for the next few years. As my previous article pointed out, the company is expanding strongly to take advantage of the infrastructure spending opportunities in the country. Its debt however remains manageable.

Results.

For 2016 San Miguel had grown net profits by 80% to attain 52 billion pesos (US$1.04 billion). Consolidated income reached 61.2 billion pesos (US$1.22 billion). This was more than double the 28.99 billion (US$579 million) achieved in 2015. This was achieved on the back of improved margins across its wide range of business activities. Infrastructure, beer, foodstuffs, packaging and power generation had all done very well. Its major oil refining business Petron Corp had somewhat reduced the total turnover figure due to lower oil prices. Petron is the country's largest oil refiner and retailer.

The company has just announced its results for Q1 2017. These showed continuing strong progress despite the headline numbers looking disappointing at first glance. Net profit rose 2% to 13.8 billion pesos (US$276 million). However if one takes away the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations, the figure shows a rise of 62%. Consolidated operating income rose 21% to 27.5 billion pesos (US$550 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 13% to 35.5 billion pesos (US$710 million).

All divisions reported healthy growth rates in this quarter. The food business was a particularly strong division, seeing net profit grow by over 20%. The infrastructure business is one particularly to note. Under the government's proposed huge infrastructure spending budget, this is an area of potential dynamic growth for the company. At the results announcement, San Miguel management stressed the progress here. These included three major expressway projects, a metro rail transit system, an airport project, a bulk water project, and expansion of a road toll project with the state-run Philippine National Construction Corp (PNCC).

The Year Ahead.

San Miguel is set to continue its investments for the future in the coming year. As my previous article pointed out, this has necessitated the taking on of a substantial amount of debt. However bond offerings have been very well received by the market and well over-subscribed. This year or next San Miguel plans to invest very substantial amounts in new projects. These will comprise an oil refinery, an ocean-tide power plant in a country which has little natural energy resources, and an integrated steel complex.

The company may bid to buy Vietnam's Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp. San Miguel originally made its name as a brewing company before its widespread diversification of recent years.

It is likely San Miguel will go ahead with an IPO for up to 49% of its SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. This would raise up to US$1 billion.

At the end of April the company was awarded a further contract by the PNCC for road developments worth up to a massive 554 billion pesos (US$11 billion). At the ceremony Company President Ramon Ang stated:

"We need to fast-track infrastructure spending to significantly improve investment into the Philippines. Good roads, good airports, good ports- all of this was needed yesterday."

This could just as easily have been said by the country's President Duterte. The fact that the president of the country and the president of the country's largest company (in terms of sales) are singing from the same hymn sheet can only be good for the company.

Company Stock & Valuation.

San Miguel stock has performed very strongly since I began recommending this stock sometime ago. The one year chart below illustrates this:

These strong gains can continue over the next few years, if at a slightly less breakneck pace. In fact since Ang became President of San Miguel back in 2002 the company has under-performed the country's stock index in general. This I believe is because he has made a priority of long-term gain at the expense of short-term profit.

Valuation metrics remain positive. For instance if you compare the company with the average of the S & P Global BMI Industrials noted in brackets:

Price/Earnings 24.36 (S & P 26.86).

Price/Tangible Book 2.69 (S & P 2.66).

Price/Sales 0.38 (S & P 1.12).

Price/Cash Flow 3.09 (S & P 11.34).

Dividend yield 1.66 (S & P 1.99).

The price/cash flow number in particular is one that in general analysts would consider as likely to lead to a rising stock price. The low Price/Sales ratio is very favorable.

Of course there are always risks in investing in developing economies. The Philippines is no exception. Overseas investors should bear in mind currency risks, political uncertainty, and possible negative effects from any protectionist policies from the Trump administration.

Conclusion.

San Miguel is doing something which investors should like. It is investing in substantial creative new ventures to tie in with Government-led infrastructure projects. Such projects don't always produce immediate returns. They do however put the company in a very strong position for sustainable long-term growth.

There are other ways to play the Philippines economy such as through ETFs. I think San Miguel is a better bet though. It is financially secure (one reason to play an ETF otherwise) and more long-term in its thinking than many Philippines corporations.

Its political links with President Duterte appear to be strong. Company President Ramon Ang expects profits to rise at least 20% this year to 60 billion pesos (US$1.2 billion).

The Philippines economy is predicted to grow 6.8% this year. San Miguel is an excellent cipher for this growth with potentially strong further stock price gains.

