EA Continues To Impress

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported fourth quarter 2017 earnings last week and again demonstrated why it deserves a higher valuation from the market. EA beat big on the bottom line for Q4 and issued guidance for FY2018 above expectations. The results sparked a rally which has added 16% to share price since the report:

EA data by YCharts

The earnings report and subsequent rally have brought EA stock to all-time highs and a $34 billion valuation, just $8 billion behind market leader Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).

EA reported net revenue of $1.53 billion and EPS of $1.81, and guided for FY2018 net sales of $5.1 billion, EPS of $3.57, well above consensus estimates of $3.20, and operating cash flow $1.575 billion. In addition, the company is guiding for Q1 net revenue of $1.425 billion, up 10% year-over-year ("YoY") and EPS of $1.93 driven by sales of Mass Effect Andromeda, Battlefield 1, and Ultimate Team.

I think the most important thing to note here is that operating cash flow and net revenues are both increasing at a robust pace, which I think is indicative of a broader trend in the video game industry. Gross margins are improving due to the ongoing rise of digital video game sales, while at the same time prices are increasing due to base game + DLC selling formats. These effects are significantly amplifying gross margins and therefore boosting cash flow generation. The combination of these two trends is providing a big boost to EA and other video game publishers.

In light of the increased cash flow generation, EA authorized a new share repurchase plan. After buying back $508 million worth of shares in FY2017, the company now aims to repurchase $1.2 billion worth of shares over the next two years in order to return capital to shareholders.

I have previously written about Mass Effect Andromeda and what, if any, impact its worse-than-expected reviews would have on sales, but we didn't get much color on that topic in the conference call or the press release. If I had to guess, I would say that the game probably sold about as well as its predecessor Mass Effect 3 due to the hype and loyal fan base, but likely missed out on a chance to add a chunk of new players to that fan base due to the game's perceived mediocrity relative to the original trilogy.

CEO Andrew Wilson was actually asked about Mass Effect Andromeda's critical reception on the conference call and stated that, while reviews were lower than they had hoped, EA still thought the game was a success. EA didn't actually directly address sales of Mass Effect Andromeda on the call or in the press release, which indicates that they were nothing special and likely around the company's projections (3 million in first week and 6 million to 9 million sold total).

There was also some mention about Battlefront 2, which I've also written about, in regards to how EA is using user feedback to create the sequel to 2015's Battlefront reboot. Singleplayer campaign was apparently the number one most requested feature according to the company, and I think it was very a wise move (if a bit late) to have one in the game. Andrew Wilson also claims that Battlefront 2 will have "three times the size in terms of content" at launch than Battlefront had. It seems like EA is going to get Battlefront 2 right, which will be a huge boon to revenue but also to the company's reputation among gamers.

EA was heavily criticized for the release of Battlefront due to its dearth of multiplayer content, pricey DLC, lack of singleplayer, and general approach of style over substance. Battlefront 2 appears on track to avoid the pitfalls of its predecessor. It appears from the conference call, while we didn't get a concrete number, that EA expects to sell more copies of Battlefront 2 than the 14 million they sold of Battlefront. If this occurs and the game is positively received, the Battlefront franchise will be in a great position despite the rocky start.

I think EA's current valuation still leaves room for upside as sales and cash flows continue to grow at a robust pace. The trends of video game sales shifting to digital and of increased total revenue from each game's life cycle will allow EA to expand its gross margin and boost cash flows, which will boost capital returned to shareholders. Battlefront 2 is an exciting catalyst with the potential to be a massive boon if executed correctly, which seems likely. I still like EA at current prices despite the recent jump.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.