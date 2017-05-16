Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Citron Targets Exact Sciences. Spotlight On Axsome Therapeutics

All the other notable news, events, and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Axsome Therapeutics are below.

Individual names continue to be moved by company-specific news. Eagle Pharma and Exact Sciences were two of these movers on Monday.

Biotech rose slightly yesterday to begin the trading week. Once again, 'Merger Monday' failed to live up to its billing as M&A activity in the sector remains dormant.

"Hope is an emotional state in the absence of information." - John Iadarola

Once again, 'Merger Monday' failed to live up to its billing yesterday as there were no notable new deals announced across the sector Monday. Despite M&A activity continuing to be dormant, the main biotech indices are within shouting distance of longstanding upward resistance levels. Individual names continue to be driven by company-specific news.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Testing concern Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) found itself in the crosshairs of noted short seller Citron Research. Citron published a report stating the fast growing firm is 40% overvalued in the near term and 70% overvalued on a longer term basis. This comes after a solid quarterly report from Exact on April 27th showing over 225% revenue growth.

Not surprisingly, the management of Exact Sciences fired back at Citron. On CNBC, the company's CEO stated Citron is 'dead wrong' in its assessment, and pricing around its cancer screening test is 'stable'. The stock fell some 4 percent in trading Monday.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is up nicely to start the trading day Tuesday. It and Vifor Pharma Group announced they had inked an exclusive license agreement Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) to supply vadadustat to its dialysis clinics upon U.S. regulatory approval. Under the terms of the deal, Vifor will exclusively distribute vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care North America with profits to be shared with Akebia. Vifor will also make a $50M equity investment in Akebia at $14/share.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had a rough go of it in trading Monday on huge volume as the shares lost more than 13% on the day. The trigger for the decline was the disclosure venture capitalist firm ProQuest has lowered its stake to 1.4% from 23.5% by distributing over 3.5 million shares to its partners. Even with Monday's decline, the stock has more than quintupled from its levels in early 2015 when I first discussed the name on these pages and took a stake in this emerging biopharma play. At some point, some significant profit-taking had to take place.

Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) was up more than 15% yesterday in trading. The company benefits from the release of late-stage results for inotersen that provoked serious safety concerns from this erstwhile competitor from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in the RNAi space. The stock ended the day trading around $66. Several analyst firms used this news to reiterate Buy ratings on the stock Monday. Chardan Capital, Cowen & Co., and Piper Jaffray all did so on Monday with price targets issued within a $100 to $118 range.

Despite Citron's take, Exact Sciences found support in the analyst community on Monday as analysts chimed in for the first time in two weeks. Canaccord Genuity, Craig-Hallum, and Cowen & Co. all reissued their Buy ratings. Price targets preferred ranged from $35 to $45 a share.

A couple of analysts are still positive about Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) despite the stock's ~35% decline late last week on trial results. The company did release positive late-stage data on IBS-C candidate tenapanor but with a 14.6% rate of diarrhea. While slightly lower than market Linzess, it is a far cry from the just over 5% incidence within newly approved Trulance from Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP).

On Monday, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating on Ardelyx but did cut the price target. BTIG reissued its Buy rating and $12 price target on the firm. The company does have a few other 'shots on goal', and I am holding my small stake for now.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In today's Spotlight feature, we take a look at Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) at the request of a Biotech Forum subscriber. The company just meets my 18-month threshold as a public company before it can come onto my radar. Let's take a look at this small-cap concern.

Company Overview:

Axsome Therapeutics is a New York City, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing therapies for the management of central nervous system {CNS} disorders. The company came public in November 2015 at $9.00 a share and now trades at just over $4.00 a share. It was what I consistently referred to as a "Busted IPO" and yet another great example of why I avoid newly issued IPOs until they have been on the market at least 18 months and the analyst hyperbole has faded and lockups have expired. The company's current market capitalization is right at $100 million.

Pipeline:

The company has a couple of compounds in its pipeline.

AXS-05:

This is a novel and oral product under development for the treatment of CNS disorders. AXS-05 is a combination of bupropion and dextromethorphan using Axsome's proprietary technology. Dextromethorphan and bupropion, each targets different CNS receptor systems. Combining the distinct and independent mechanisms of action of these two compounds may be useful in the treatment of CNS disorders.

AXS-05 is currently in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression {TRD}. In addition, an Investigational New Drug Application {IND} for a Phase 2/3 trial for this compound for the treatment of agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease has received FDA clearance.

AXS-02:

This is an oral, non-opioid therapeutic for chronic pain. The active molecule in AXS‑02 is a potent inhibitor of the bone‑resorbing cells called osteoclasts. The company is targeting this compound against three indications: complex regional pain syndrome {CRPS}, knee osteoarthritis {OA} associated with bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain {CLBP} associated with Modic changes.

From the company's website, "AXS-02 is currently in a Phase 3 trial in CRPS. AXS-02 has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, and Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of CRPS. AXS-02 is also in a Phase 3 trial in knee OA."

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The company raised some $16 million via an equity offering in mid-March and ended the quarter with approximately $45 million. Management has stated this is sufficient to fund all operations until early 2019.

The company, given its size, gets sparse coverage from analysts. Both Cantor Fitzgerald and Aegis Capital reissued Buy ratings last Tuesday with price targets of $13 and $20, respectively.

Outlook:

AXS-02 has one Phase 3 trial readout that should be out in the third quarter of this year followed by another Phase 3 study result for another indication in the fourth quarter. AXS-05 has a key Phase 3 trial readout scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.

The company is well-funded after its recently secondary offering and has multiple 'shots on goal'. Although the non-opioid space is getting a bit crowded, AXS-02 could still find a decent niche and AXS-05 looks interesting. I am going to purchase a few shares on this developing story today and put Axsome on my "watch list" for further developments.

"Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance." - H.L. Mencken

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY, AXSM, EGRX, IONS, SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.