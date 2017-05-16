Real Income Needs To Rise To Realize An Economic Rebound

Real income is rising modestly again, but we need to see more substantial gains if the rate of economic growth is going to rebound.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Retail Sales

Retail sales fell short of expectations in April, rising just 0.4% for the month against a very easy comparison. Sales rose 0.3% when automobiles are excluded. March's decline of 0.2% was upwardly revised to a gain of 0.1%, which will modestly lift the rate of economic growth for the first quarter in upcoming revisions.

Retail sales are up 3.5% for the first four months of this year when compared to the first four months of last year. That is a positive development, except that the increase is outpacing the nominal rate of income growth, based on average hourly earnings. This means the consumption is being funded with additional debt. That is not sustainable.

The increase in sales has been driven by spending on automobiles, gasoline and online shopping. We have seen declines in general merchandise stores, clothing and pharmacy/drug stores. There has been a meaningful increase in the category of food services and drinking places, which I find suspicious based on the industry reports that show a deterioration in sales.

Consumers are spending more online to save money on both discretionary and non-discretionary items at the expense of the brick-and-mortar retailers. This is understandable given the decline in real income that we have seen so far this year. I still expect to see a decline in the cumulative auto sales figure for 2017, which will depress the growth in overall retail sales. This wasn't a horrible report, but given how weak consumer spending was in the first quarter, this modest increase is discouraging.

Business Inventories

Total business inventories, which include those of retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers, increased 0.2% in March, while business sales were flat. The inventory-to-sales ratio remained at 1.35 for a fourth month in a row. The build in inventories came predominately from a 0.9% increase at auto and auto parts dealers and a 0.4% increase at general merchandise stores. These are two categories that continue to show weakening sales. Inventories continue to be too high relative to sales, which weighs on production moving forward and limits pricing power.

Consumer Price Index

The CPI increased 0.2% in April, led by a 1.1% rise in energy prices, leaving the year-over-year increase at 2.2%. The core index, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.1% and is up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. While the lack of inflation is pressuring businesses that want pricing power for their goods and services so that they can recoup rising input costs, it is a benefit to consumers. Due in part to the minor decrease in the year-over-year rate of inflation, real income rose last month, albeit modestly.

Real income, as measured by average hourly earnings, rose 0.3% on a year-over-year basis in April. While this is still a significant decline from the 1.2% rate of growth we saw a year ago, it is no longer declining on an absolute basis. I would be a lot more encouraged if this increase was being driven by an increase in nominal wages rather than a decline in the rate of inflation, but this small move in the right direction is better than a further deterioration.

Conclusion

It was obvious that the Atlanta Fed's initial estimate of a 4.2% rate of economic growth for the second quarter was unrealistic, and I would expect to see that figure rapidly reduced. The Blue Chip consensus forecast of 3.2% is also far too optimistic in my view. Incoming data over the past two weeks has forced the Atlanta Fed to lower its estimate to 3.6%. I think a number closer to 1% is more realistic.

Declining real income remains the most significant headwind facing our economy, and if we see the recent rise in oil prices continue, it will put upward pressure on the rate of inflation, which will further erode purchasing power. The pace of job creation is slowing, and progress on the fiscal front appears to have stalled for the foreseeable future as the Trump administration remains mired in one controversy after another. Consider that less than two months ago, Ford (NYSE:F) announced a major investment and expansion plan in the US, but today we learn that it is cutting 10% of its global workforce. We are moving in the wrong direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.