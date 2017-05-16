Printer Market Will Consolidate Further

More consolidation in the printer market likely given low or no growth & smaller market.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has made a remarkable recovery since 2016. This recovery has been mainly driven by its stellar performance in the PC market where it has been growing robustly despite decreasing total overall unit sales. But, the PC market is defined by extremely low profit margins. HP generates 65% of its revenue from selling personal systems (Desktops, Notebooks, Workstations) and 35% of its revenue from printing (Commercial and Consumer printer hardware and printer supplies). But, the printing division generates about 70% of the operating profit (Non-GAAP). The printing division also comes with 4 times more margins than its personal systems division. The printing division has an operating margin of 16% while personal systems has a margin of 3.8%.

HP Generates The Bulk of its Revenue From Personal Systems

(Source:Company Filings)

But, HP Generates 70% of Operating Profit From Printing

(Source: Company Filings)

Within its printing business segment, the print supplies account for 67% of the revenue, commercial hardware accounted for 20% of the revenue and commercial hardware accounted for 13% of the revenue. If HP can start seeing revenue growth in its printing segment, that would dramatically increase its profitability. But the printing market has been steady decline for years. That has reduced the revenue and profitability. In 2013, printing segment saw a Y-o-Y revenue decline of 3%. The fiscal year 2016 saw the biggest drop in revenue for the printing segment. But, the first quarter of 2017 may offer some hope for HP's printing segment.

HP's Printing Revenue Still In Decline

(Source: Company Filings)

HP's Printer Hardware Saw Growth in Q1 2017

(Source: Company Filings)

For the first quarter of 2017, the total sales of printer hardware were actually up by 6% and the supplies revenue was only down 3%. This resulted in an overall quarterly y-o-y revenue decline of just 3%.

The sluggish sales for printer equipment and supplies is not just a trend endured by HP. Other major players in the market all saw declining revenue and sluggish growth prospects.

The digital printing market has matured and that has led to lower sales. In the future, there will be markets in emerging countries that will see higher demand from time-to-time as the income levels increase, but sustained growth in the printing market is most likely behind us. The digitization of various business processes and consumer trends coupled with greater environmental consciousness has also led to lower use of paper and printing.

Lexmark responded to the continued market pressure by deciding to go private. Lexmark had endured constant pressure on revenue for years before going public. It had tried to regain growth by making moves into software sales. It acquired companies to increase its presence in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Communication Management (CCM) and Document Output Management (DOM). None of those moves into software offered Lexmark a sustainable competitive advantage and consistent revenue growth. In 2016, Lexmark was acquired by Apex Technology and PAG Asia Capital.

Lexmark Decided to Go Private After Years of Revenue Loss

(Source: Company Filings)

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCPK:OTCPK:SEKEY) saw declining unit sales and consumables in its printing segment. The overall impact on revenue was fairly muted in some years (like in fiscal year 2015) due to the positive impact of exchange rates. For multiple years, Seiko Epson saw declining or flat sales of inkjet printers while its large-format printer sales increased due to higher average selling prices, increased sales of high-end units and consumables.

Epson Printing Solutions Annual Revenue

(Source: Company Filings)

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Office Business Segment 2016 Annual Revenue Lower Than in 2010

(Source: Company Filings)

Canon saw similar headwinds and low-growth in its printing business. It saw a transition from monochrome to color printers and in some years it saw revenue growth due to favorable exchange rates and in others exchange rates had a negative impact on revenue.

Ricoh (OTCPK:OTCPK:RICOY) had the positive impact of exchange rates on its revenue growth. For example, in the fiscal year 2014, group revenue would have only increased by 4.3% when impact of exchange rate is removed.

Ricoh Enjoyed the Positive Impact of Exchange Rates on Its Revenue Growth During Some Fiscal Years

(Source: Company Filings)

Brother (OTCPK:OTCPK:BRTHY) is No Exception - 2016 Revenue for Printing Division Almost At Same Level as 2012

(Source: Company Filings)

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) exited the printer market by selling its printer division to HP. In September of 2016, HP agreed to buy Samsung Electronics Co.'s printer business for $1.05 billion. The printing market will eventually stabilize at a lower sales volume and that will eventually drive more consolidation. Will the Japanese printer companies consolidate among themselves? Will HP make another acquisition to increase its market share and thus improve its profitability?

