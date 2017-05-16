DryShips: 90% Downside

Since my short rating, the stock has down by more than 50%.

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Bulls' common perception is that once the share count is reduced to a low float the stock will likely increase. In DRYS case however, it doesn't work that way. The company reduced its share count from 67.4 million to 9.6 million by the reverse split 1-for-7. As usual, the stock has hit 52 weeks low again. With ongoing dilution, the stock will likely trade below $1, which is a 90% downside.

Shorting Opportunity

Since my short rating on April 26, 2017, the stock has decreased by more than 50%. The company only recently performed a reverse split. This creates a perfect shorting opportunity because the stock always drops by more than 90% after any reverse split.

Let's look at the last three reverse splits:

January 31, 2017 Reverse Split 1-for-8): The stock fell from about $21 to $2, which is a 90% drop.

April 11, 2017 Reverse Split 1-for-4): The stock fell from about $2.50 to $0.95, which is a 62% drop

May 11, 2017 Reverse Split 1-for-7): Within a couple days, the stock has already decreased by more than 30% ($7 to $4.50). I expect there is a 90% downside from the current price level.

Source: Shortvolume.com

As we can see from the above chart, the short volume is gradually increasing. There is still more than $100 million worth of shares to be sold to Kalani. The company will likely issue more shares until the share price drops below $1. Something that does not make sense is that the company still has not provided an update on the Kalani deals. Share volume for today was 3.56 million versus a 2 million average volume. Based on this volume, at this rate I expect Kalani deals should be completed before the next reverse split.

Conclusion

It is consistent that every time the company performs a reverse split the stock falls more than 90%. In the last quarter the company generated $11 million in revenue (posted at loss). For a small and sinking company, it is amazing that the company raised $570 million in the short period of time. It is good for the company but bad for the investors. If one invested (i.e. $5000) last November, the stock has to go up by about 10,000% to break-even. Realistically, this is not possible. The company is not following their own commitment in terms of shareholders value.

We are focused on maximizing shareholder value by maximizing returns on our investments while at the same time ensuring our vessels adhere to the highest safety and environmental standards

Based on my analysis, I recommend DryShips as a Short.

