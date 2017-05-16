I Think Bristol-Myers Squibb Has Finally Bottomed

BMY is my largest holding in the healthcare space. This wasn't exactly on purpose, but I do believe the market has mispriced the stock to the downside.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has grown over time to become my largest healthcare related holding. This isn't because of price appreciation, but instead, because I've made several purchases of the stock as I've averaged down into my current position.

I began buying BMY last year when the stock sold off on the original Opdivo/Keytruda news regarding first line treatment in the lung cancer space. I purchased shares at $63.45, $60.02, $55.63, and $49.89 for an overall cost basis on $55.65.

All these purchases resulted in BMY becoming my largest individual holding in the healthcare space. Frankly put, this was a bit unexpected. I wouldn't say that BMY is my favorite healthcare name; however, I believe the market has treated BMY shares unfairly over the last year or so and I'm hoping to take advantage of this.

2016 was a tough year for BMY and its immuno-therapy superstar, Opdivo, with a couple of disappointing results in late-stage trials for the drug. However, I was willing to look past these issues in the short-term, believing that either way, Opdivo had mega-blockbuster potential due to its numerous applications across the oncology space, and that BMY's diversified portfolio of drugs/pipeline was being unfairly overshadowed by Opdivo-related disappointments. I should note that as I was building my stake in BMY, I also initiated exposure to Merck, the maker of Keytruda, one of Opdivo's rivals in the immuno-oncology space, as a bit of a hedge.

Admittedly, I'm a bit nervous having so much exposure to BMY. BMY is what I call a "tweener" type company, meaning it's a bit of a pharmaceutical and a bit of a biotech. BMY is not a dividend aristocrat-type investment like Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), but it also doesn't have the same type of growth prospects and drug pipeline that an investor would find with a large-cap biotech like Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) or Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN). This "jack of all trades, master of none" approach in the healthcare space is interesting, but it also creates issues when shareholders don't know what to truly hold onto during times of trouble: the dividend or the pipeline?

Although BMY sports a strong 2.83% dividend yield, this company is not what I consider to be a reliable dividend growth company. BMY has an 8-year dividend increase streak. BMY actually managed to increase its dividend throughout the financial crisis in 2008-2009, which is impressive, but the company froze its dividend from 2004-2006. BMY is also not known for large dividend increases. Each of the last 8 dividend increases have been in the low single digits. The company's 5-year DGR is a meager 2.9%, meaning this company currently has a Chowder Number below 6. To me, this is simply not good enough for an income-oriented investment.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

But, what this company lacks in dividend growth prospects, it more than makes up for with overall growth prospects. After its recent stock price weakness, I think BMY presents investors with an interesting opportunity, on several fronts. First of all, any company operating in the bio-tech space, especially those focused on Oncology/Immuno-Oncology treatments, have the potential to catch fire at any time. A successful late stage trial can send companies (even those with $90b market caps like BMY) shooting higher.

BMY currently trades for 19.6x the midpoint of the company's most recent 2017 GAAP EPS guidance (or, 18.8x its 2017 non-GAAP EPS guidance). It wasn't all that long ago that BMY traded for nearly 30x earnings. BMY is trading nearly 30% off of its 52 week high. EPS has slightly increased during this period of time. This means that the market's sentiment regarding BMY has shifted significantly, causing the multiple to contract.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

If I know one thing about the market, it's that it can be a very fickle thing. Sentiment changes all of the time; sometimes it's justified and sometimes its driven by fear/greed. I think the shift regarding BMY was a bit irrational (we'll get to this in a bit) and I wouldn't be surprised to see things change and for the market to place a 25x EPS premium on the company in the short/medium term.

The potential for multiple expansion is one thing this company has going for it. BMY has posted really nice top line growth over the last 5 quarters (and positive revenue growth in every quarter since Q1 FY15) and eventually I think the market will focus on this rather than latching onto fears regarding disappointing trials and Opdivo competition. But even more attractive to me than potential multiple expansion is the base that has formed for BMY here in the low 50's.

This based appears to limit downside in the stock, with a 3% yield and the M&A rumors that begin to swirl as this company's market cap drops serving as a solid floor. Sure, all stocks can go to $0.00. I get this; relying on support when formulating a risk/reward scenario for a stock can be a fool's errand. However, I feel pretty good about that $50 support level; Opdivo is simply too powerful of a growth platform for cash rich companies like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (even though it recently said it wasn't interested in a mega-deal) or even Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) to overlook at those multiples.

Before I mentioned that I thought the recent weakness in BMY was irrational. Here's why; in 2016, BMY had 8 drugs that produced more than $1b in worldwide sales, as well as its "Mature Products and All Other" category, which accounted for over $2b in worldwide sales. Opdivo was the company's best selling drug last year at more than $3.7b worldwide; however, this only accounted for 19.4% of the company's $19.43b total sales. This is why, while I acknowledge that Opdivo is an incredibly important part of this company's future growth outlook, the disappointing results surrounding the NSCLC trial shouldn't have resulted in such a precipitous selloff.

Sure, I get the sell-off to a certain extent. Keytruda is a wonderful drug that has taken away market share from Opdivo in several very lucrative categories of treatment. However, the original point that I made when I began averaging into BMY holds true: this is a highly diversified company with several strong growth levers to pull and losing first line treatment in non-small cell lung cancer to Keytruda wasn't enough to dampen BMY's future.

Well, now we're seeing this future play out in front of our eyes. During the most recent quarter both Opdivo and Eliquis produced over $1b in sales for BMY, while posting 50%+ growth. These two drugs were the company's top sellers in 2016 and it appears that 2017 is off to a great start. These results boosted the company's quarter and as you can see in this SA bulletin, there were a lot of positives for investors to soak in.

This is why the stock got an initial bump, though it has since traded relatively flat. I believe the market remains in a wait and see pattern for BMY with regard to the development of a more promising pipeline. In the biotech space, you're oftentimes paying for what's yet to come, rather than the earnings in the present. Patent cliffs have been known to hit companies hard in this space and you're only as good as what you have coming down the line. As previously stated, BMY's pipeline is not stellar by any means, but I have been willing to put my faith (and funds) behind this company during the recent sell-off, believing that it will bounce back in due time.

In the end, I'm obviously pretty bullish on BMY (it wouldn't be my largest individual healthcare holding if I weren't). But, you don't have to take my word for it. Here's an image sourced from TipRanks, which shows the professional analyst notes regarding BMY posted over the last 9 months.

As you can see, only 3 of the 3 of the 13 have price targets lower than today's $55.10 price tag. TipRanks also tracks the more Main Street opinion sourced from financial bloggers is even more bullish, with 83% of the opinions being positive. Take it for what it's worth, but I'm not alone in my bullish stance.

But wait, there's more. Both of the primary analyst services that I track, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ both rate the stock a 4-star buy. M*'s fair value estimate for BMY currently sits at $64, which represents more than 16% upside. S&P Cap IQ's 12 month target for BMY shares is $68, which represents nearly 24% upside from here.

Not everyone is bullish. BMO cut BMY to a sell two weeks ago after Pfizer management made comments implying that they were not interested in a huge acquisition in the near-term. I'll have to take PFE management at their word here; however, PFE's growth is stagnating and I can only assume that if the GOP gets a tax bill done which includes repatriation, PFE will be flush with cash all of a sudden domestically and will be more than happy to put this to work to generate growth.

I agree with BMO that M&A is a reason to own BMY at these levels (I previously spoke of M&A helping to build a floor under the stock in the low $50 range); however, I don't think it's the only one. 19x forward estimates isn't a terrible price to pay for a stock that offers double digit top line growth and a nearly 3% dividend. These companies are hard to find in the market today. The most recent quarter was a bright spot for me as a BMY shareholder. Management appears to be hitting on all cylinders at the moment and I look forward to what the future brings.

