Golden Entertainment: A Great Story, But Now A Questionable Price

35%+ gains into and out of Q1 make some sense - but they also make the bull case here a lot less compelling.

I'm kicking myself for not buying Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) ahead of its recent run. I've followed Golden off and on going back to its days as Lakes Entertainment, when it was a value favorite (see the coverage of the stock on this site, for instance). After the merger of Lakes and Golden Gaming in 2015, the stock looked interesting at times, but still a somewhat odd mix.

But as Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) both continued to rise in part due to apparent optimism about the Nevada economy, GDEN wasn't benefiting from its own exposure to the state (mostly in the Las Vegas Metro). And with some of the capital allocation concerns that dogged Lakes after a series of missteps minimized under new management, GDEN looked like an opportunity. Unfortunately, I wasn't quite quick enough in doing the deep dive needed to put money behind that thesis:

At $17, I don't think GDEN necessarily is overvalued - and there's still an interesting story left to play out here. But the gains over the past five weeks also leave the stock at a premium to other regional gaming players - at the same time those valuations (to my eye, anyway) are starting to look stretched.

There's a strong argument that GDEN does deserve a premium to more traditional regional players. It has greater inorganic growth opportunities than the majors, particularly if VGTs (video gaming terminals) are legalized in Pennsylvania. Its balance sheet is more lightly leveraged, with the net leverage ratio at about 2.6x against 4x+ or more for most regional operators. That lighter leverage means the company has dry powder to target acquisitions - and it appears intent on doing so, particularly from Q1 commentary. At the moment, under CEO Blake Santini, who joined the company in the Golden merger, that seems a good thing. That certainly wasn't the case for Lakes, which wound up losing two different tribal management contracts and writing off nearly all of its investment in an Ohio partnership with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

But that premium is coming against peers like BYD and Red Rock Resorts (NYSE:RRR), both of which are receiving 10x+ forward EBITDA multiples, which are extremely high on a historical basis relative to the industry. The combination of the 35%+ run, the premium to peers, and the valuations in the space make GDEN look just too pricey from my standpoint - for now. That doesn't necessarily mean that the mid-term or long-term bull case is dead, however.

VGT Routes And A Maryland Casino

Golden Entertainment basically has operations across three states, but its heart and soul remains in Nevada:

The company reports in two segments - Distributed Gaming and Casinos - but actually broke results out further in the above-linked presentation. That gave a bit more color to understanding the business, which breaks down basically into five segments:

Nevada Distributed Gaming (54% LTM Adjusted Property EBITDA)

This remains the core segment for Golden, but it breaks down into two categories. Golden has standard distributed routes for slot machines in places like grocery stores, gas stations, and bars, but it also has a tavern operation of its own. As of the end of Q1, Golden had 54 taverns in Nevada, mostly off-Strip in Las Vegas (only 2 are in the northern part of the state, per the Q1 call) and locals-focused.

It appears that a majority of segment profit comes from the taverns, which includes distributed gaming revenue in those properties (as opposed to in third-party locations). "Target" EBITDA for new taverns is $500K, per the May presentation - a figure that interestingly has risen steadily from $350K less than two years ago. That progression might imply a current average around $400K (ahead of the last target, behind the new one), and thus a ~60% share of EBITDA coming from the tavern business.

There's definitely room here for growth. Statewide, Golden claims 41% market share, and there's likely modest room for expansion. 6 new taverns are expected to come online this year - 11% unit growth. A move toward a brewpub concept could help growth and margins, and CFO Charles Protell said on the Q1 call that the company is interested in the northern part of the state both "organically and strategically".

Again, both the Reno and Las Vegas markets look very strong from a locals standpoint, another reason for near-term/mid-term optimism toward the space. That supports the case that these profit streams, in particular, should get a higher multiple than even BYD, RRR, and ERI. The DG and tavern businesses offer both exposure to above-average markets and organic and inorganic growth opportunities. There aren't any organic opportunities left in regional gaming, for instance - new markets are basically nil and no casino floors are being expanded. So there's reason to see an opportunity mid- to long-term in this segment.

The one catch to keep in mind, however, is that growth hasn't been that impressive of late. Comparability is difficult to suss out between the early 2016 acquisitions of two Montana operators and the mid-2015 merger between Lakes and Golden. But pro forma TTM EBITDA increased just 11% between Q1 2015 and Q1 2016 - a solid, if unspectacular, growth rate (particularly given similar double-digit growth at most regionals during that period). 2016 revenue in the Nevada Distributed Gaming business grew just 3.8% year over year against pro forma 2015 figures, using data from different presentations, after a similar performance the year before.

It appears, anecdotally, that the tavern business is stronger than the third-party business. Golden hasn't consistently broken out same-tavern sales figures, but growth was 9%+ in Q2 and ~8% in Q3, while supermarket mergers have impacted some route revenue. The tavern opportunity looks enticing - but on an overall basis, the Nevada DG business's performance relative to the regional business as a whole is better, but perhaps not quite exceptional.

Montana Distributed Gaming (11% LTM Adjusted Property EBITDA)

Golden acquired two major route operators in Montana in the first part of 2016, and appears to have paid an extremely attractive price. The total for the two acquisitions, per the 10-K, was $47.8 million including modest contingent consideration; trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA is $8 million, which excludes three weeks of one of the acquisitions (completed last April).

A 6x purchase multiple looks very attractive, and there's additional opportunity in the market. Golden has just 18% share, and a further roll-up seems likely going forward. Management has said in the past that margins in the state are better than that of Nevada, though oddly TTM figures disclosed this month contradict that. Golden has pointed toward investing in new machines on its routes - which appear to have lower per-machine averages than the market as a whole given unit/dollar share commentary - and having seen more than my share of Montana slots, there's probably some potential ROI in those efforts.

Again, there's an intriguing business here, with a stronger-than-average economy, particularly in the western part of the state. (Western Montana has seen an influx of new residents, many from California; the eastern part is dealing with some hangover from the oil and gas bust.) I don't know that I'd expect torrid growth out of the business, but operational improvements, capex, and population/economic growth should drive reasonable improvement going forward.

Nevada Casinos (14% of LTM Adjusted Property EBITDA)

Golden owns three casinos in Pahrump, NV, a small market west of Las Vegas near the California border (and Death Valley). Through the properties, Golden controls roughly two-thirds of the market.

As far as I can tell, same-store growth figures from the past few years aren't really determinable, though the group had a strong Q1 (Adjusted EBITDA up 24.5%, revenue up 4.2%, "flowthrough" well over 100%). I'd be skeptical of seeing much growth here beyond that driven by operational improvements, but the segment appears to at the least be comparable to low-growth regional markets elsewhere.

Maryland Casino (21% of LTM Adjusted Property EBITDA)

The performance at Golden's Rocky Gap Casino of late has been a huge, and pleasant, surprise. While Maryland casinos have been decimated by the opening of MGM Resorts International's (NYSE:MGM) National Harbor casino, Rocky Gap - in the western panhandle - has chugged along. In Q1, revenue increased 11% - a huge number for any casino these days - and Adjusted EBITDA increased almost 40%. Gaming revenue at the property grew 10.5% in April as well - a month when the state as a whole, ex-MGM, saw revenue decline 17%.

Renovations last summer appear to have helped, but that aside, the performance is impressive. Another ~$3 million boost to EBITDA (a 20% boost on a run-rate basis) is coming from a slot tax adjustment, which will cost the company ~$9 million in capex going forward.

However, even with MGM having little or no impact, it's likely that growth will slow down relatively soon. Ironically, one potential impact could be VGT legalization in Pennsylvania. Casinos on either side of Illinois have been impacted by expansion in that state, and the same could occur for Rocky Gap. At this point, I wouldn't bet against Rocky Gap finding a way to offset that headwind - but history shows that double-digit revenue increases in the U.S. market simply aren't sustainable.

How The Bull Case Works

At the business level, the case that GDEN should be more attractive than regional peers at the same multiple makes some sense. Pahrump and Montana - combined ~25% of profit - probably are roughly equivalent to ~average properties at this point: some room for growth, some modest room for margin expansion, but hardly explosive (or comparable to Macau or high-end Strip properties). Rocky Gap, in an hypothetical sale, surely would draw a number of above-market offers given recent performance and - at least according to GDEN management - room for further improvement. And the Nevada business seems like it should be valued at least in line with locals casinos, an area where Boyd in particular spent up of late to get exposure.

So, back of the envelope, I can see a case for a blended multiple based on ~8-9x for Pahrump/Montana, 11-12x for Nevada (given that Nevada-exposed plays are at 10x+ with the majority of EBITDA still coming from what should be less in-demand traditional regional markets), and maybe 10-12x for Rocky Gap given its growth. That would value GDEN on a peer basis in the 10.5-11x range, and implies an equity valuation of around $18-$19. (Monday's 5% decline, driven by a valuation-driven downgrade from SunTrust, essentially reinstated that upside.)

Add to that the somewhat unquantifiable value of the options available to Golden at the moment:

Source: GDEN May presentation

There's a lot of directions in which Golden can go from here. What's notable about the list is that other U.S. gaming companies simply don't have those options. An operator like Boyd or Eldorado after its acquisition of Isle of Capri can buy other casinos. That's pretty much it. But there's no new market development opportunities, like there are and may be with distributed - and the competition is much lighter.

The only well-known DG player is Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). PENN entered the Illinois VGT market with its purchase of Prairie State Gaming in 2015. It likely would be a formidable entrant in Pennsylvania, should that opportunity develop. And that alone is a huge opportunity: an estimated 40,000 VGTs would increase the overall U.S. market by more than 50%, based on state-level market figures from Golden. Even if GDEN took second to PENN in that market, its current base of ~10K distributed machines would likely increase by a huge amount.

There's dry powder on the balance sheet to consider further expansion of the regional portfolio. It seems likely that Caesars properties will be on the block at some point, and some of its smaller, weaker regionals (Southern Indiana, Metropolis, Laughlin) might be of interest. (Bear in mind Lakes did have a misadventure with the former Horseshoe Cleveland and Horseshoe Cincinnati properties, now rebranded as JACK.) Eldorado's property in Nemacolin, PA, a remnant of the Isle acquisition, could be an interesting target: it's more of a resort (like Rocky Gap) and Isle struggled to drive growth given the property's entrance fee requirement. ERI could dump an asset Isle struggled to grow, and modestly accelerate its post-merger divestment; Golden could take a likely low-cost flyer on a turnaround using strategies that clearly are working on Rocky Gap.

So the bull case at $17 is that, yes, GDEN looks pricey based on both peer multiples and, especially, its own history. But the opportunities here - M&A in distributed gaming and casinos, growth at Rocky Gap, same-tavern increases in the tavern business - aren't available to those larger peers. GDEN should trade at a premium, and it doesn't have to be perfect to justify that premium.

Concerns and Valuation

I'm sympathetic to the bull case - but I was more sympathetic at $12 than I am at $17. As I see GDEN, upside requires at least three of the following four outcomes to occur:

The regional space as a whole isn't overvalued. GDEN management does a better job of capital allocation than Lakes did - admittedly a low bar to clear. Pennsylvania legalizes VGTs. Some semblance of material accretion comes from M&A, whether in VGTs or casinos.

On #1, I'm already suspect. Admittedly, I've been too early in backing off the bull case for the sector - but EBITDA growth largely has stalled out, while multiples continue to rise. There are near-term drivers, notably Nevada-related optimism, for double-digit multiples at ERI, BYD, and RRR. And balance sheets have improved noticeably over the past few years (most notably at BYD).

But the rest of the space is seeing 8-9x, and it's worth remembering that Ameristar sold for 7.6x to Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK) in 2012 - and Ameristar was considered a stronger operator than Isle of Capri. There's a case that if peers are at 9-10x, GDEN should be at 11x. But if those peers re-rate to 8-9x - a more traditional multiple, looking backwards anyway - GDEN in turn likely re-rates to 9-10x even if a premium is justified. That's not a huge downside from current levels, to be sure, but this scenario is more of a multiple correction than one driven by real macro concerns.

#2 looks better; the Golden-Lakes merger seems like a win-win at the moment and the Montana deals look smart. (I would add relative to concern #1, however, that if the Montana sellers were willing to take 6x, then the valuation at 9x of similarly low-growth properties elsewhere might be a bit stretched.) But it's not without risk - even deals that look smart in the moment often turn out poorly, and M&A is never as easy in practice as it is on paper.

As far as Pennsylvania goes, I'm skeptical. That state's Senate has dithered on online gambling for three years. Pennsylvania's casinos and lottery are against VGTs. VGTs may come to pass - and Golden has said it is in discussion with other states - but as a near-term catalyst, it should be considered pure optionality. And I can't help but think that with GDEN's multiple still stretched, bad news or no news from Pennsylvania might dent the stock.

But the biggest issue I have with getting too excited about GDEN is that I'm not sure exactly what the M&A strategy can be, let alone is supposed to be. Golden clearly is hunting: CFO Protell is a former investment banker. Corporate expense was higher than expected in Q1, which Protell specifically attributed to "looking at opportunities, both organic and inorganic."

Who are the targets, though, and what's the plan? Looking at Eldorado Resorts, for example, its merger with MTR made real sense. It created a broader base that both created national scale and allowed for quick refinancing of a heavy debt load against a larger profit base. From there, the West/East combo of Eldorado and MTR could fill in the gaps - which it eventually did with Isle, an acquisition that seemed logical even before it was announced.

I don't know where that opportunity lies with Golden. The company is targeting properties with EBITDA of $15-$25 million; most of those are owned by the majors, and that leaves Golden basically taking unwanted and likely unloved casinos in smaller markets. There isn't a real way to create a logical geographic footprint; Nemacolin aside, I don't see any properties close to Rocky Gap that make real sense.

Golden could look to expand the Nevada business. Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) has properties in Fallon (east of Reno) and Lake Tahoe, for instance. There are other private operators in markets like Jackpot and Elko that could be targeted. Golden could create a mini-powerhouse in the state, with full casinos in satellite markets and taverns/DG in the two major metros. But FLL probably isn't for sale at the moment, certainly not at a multiple that Golden could justify. Micro-cap Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEMKT:UWN) is one interesting target, given slot routes in South Dakota and a locals casino in Henderson. But at a price probably in the $60 million range, it's not exactly a game-changer for GDEN.

The same problem goes for the idea of merging with another operator. Full House would make sense in theory, but FLL shareholders don't want to lose CEO Dan Lee, and at this point, I doubt Golden shareholders want anyone but Blake Santini running the joint. Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) makes sense from a financial standpoint, but a GDEN-CNTY tie-up would be the oddest company in the history of gaming: casinos in Colorado, Maryland, Poland, and Canada, along with distributed gaming in the American West and onboard casinos on Chinese and Caribbean cruise ships. Everyone else is bigger than GDEN, and substantially so, save Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI), where family ownership and management create another "who's in charge?" problem.

If the bull case here rests in part on the opportunities facing Golden - and I think it does - I'd like to see a clearer potential path for the company to take. Bulking up to become a regional of its own would take many years without a major portfolio move - and I don't see the ability to make that big move. An endgame of selling to PENN would make some sense - both Maryland and Nevada would fit its portfolio, and Penn National would have a serious DG business at that point. But Penn isn't paying 13x EBITDA, and it doesn't need Golden to buy incremental casinos or routes for it.

Should GDEN trade back toward more normalized multiples for the space - the 8-9x range - and/or at a discount, however modest, to regional majors, the opportunities would be more compelling. But what's required to support a premium - plus upside to a space I'm a little leery of at the moment - requires not only execution from GDEN, but help from macro conditions and political movements. That's just too much to ask, and it's why I see the move from $12+ to $17 as undercutting the bull case, even after an admittedly strong bull case. I do think GDEN is one of the more interesting plays in the gaming space. The problem, now, is that it's priced as such.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.