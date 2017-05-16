Nevsun Resources: Top Line Mining Play

The combination of Nevsun Resources' increasing Bisha Mine reserves along with the company's massive Timok Project should provide the company with continued long-term earnings.

The company owns 100% of the Timok Project Upper Zone which has a net present value of $1.5 billion. The company anticipates starting production in the next few years.

Nevsun Resources has had a difficult time since the start of the 2017. The company's stock price has taken a major hit as a result of decreasing Bisha Mine earnings.

Nevsun Resources (NYSE: NSU) is a top-tier copper and gold mining corporation. The company has had a difficult time recently with its stock price dropping by almost 40% from the start of 2017 to the present day. Despite these difficulties, the company's Bisha Mine still has significant resources and the company's new Timok Mine in Serbia has the ability to provide the company with significant growth.

Introduction

Nevsun Resources was initially founded as an exploration company in 1965 and moved into exploring Africa in the 1990s. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and the company shifted to its present asset of the Bisha Mine in Eritrea, Africa in 2008. This mine started as a copper and gold producer but has since expanded to zinc. In mid-2016, Nevsun Resources also acquired Reservoir Minerals to provide itself with the Timok Mine in Serbia. This mine will be a source of significant future growth for Nevsun Resources.

Nevsun Resources Logo - BP Blogspot

Nesvun Resources stock has had an incredibly difficult time recently. The company's stock initially peaked at more than $4 per share in mid-2015. From that point the company's share price dropped to less than $2.5 per share in early-2016 before recovering more than $3.5 per share by mid-2016. However, since then, as a result of decreasing production at the Bisha Mine, Nevsun Resources' stock price has dropped to its present price of roughly $2.30 per share.

Despite this rapid drop in stock price, Nevsun Resources still has significant potential going forward. This should help the company's stock price recover and continue growing in the coming years.

Nevsun Resources Track Record

Nevsun Resources Track Record - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

Nevsun Resources has continuously expanded its Bisha project on-time and under budget while deploying more than $420 million in capital. The company has operated its Bisha mine for 6 years and generated $1 billion in cash, meaning in 6 years the company has more than doubled its deployed capital and still has significant room to grow. Out of this, the company has returned $170 million to shareholders.

This shows how Nevsun Resources has shown continued commitment to shareholders while continuing to efficiently deploy capital.

Nevsun Resources 2017 Outlook - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

For its 2017 outlook, Nevsun Resources anticipates it will produce 200-230 million pounds of zinc and 10-20 million pounds of copper in 2017. Part of the reason for Nevsun Resources' recent stock price drop is the rapid drop in the company's copper production forecast from earlier. That means the company anticipates 2017 revenues of $250 million with a very low $16 million in sustaining capital.

This shows how Nevsun Resources' Bisha Mine project will continue to have financial success helping the company to continue to maintain its financial strength.

Exploration wise, the company plans to deliver its Timok Upper Zone pre-feasibility study in September and obtain the necessary permits to begin the upper zone decline in the 4Q. The company has a $45 million upper zone budget and plans to rapidly advance to production in the Timok Upper Zone by 2021.

On top of this, Nevsun Resources plans to continue exploration in the Bisha region. The company plans to drill 40 kilometers in the Bisha regional region and complete the Bisha underground mine in the 2Q. This exploration has a $31 million budget. This exploration budget should allow Nevsun Resources' Bisha Mine resources to continue to increase and its Bisha Mine project to remain strong.

This shows how Nevsun Resources remains committed to continued exploration and production growth at its mines.

Nevsun Resources Timok Project

So far, we have discussed Nevsun Resources' track record, including how the company's Bisha Mine has continuously generated cash flow that was paid back to shareholders, and how the company is undertaking significant exploration at both the Bisha Mine and the Timok Project. Now, it is time to delve into the company's Timok Project in detail.

Nevsun Resources Serbia Mine Overview - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

Unlike Eritrea, which has a history of humans rights violations, Serbia is a much better country to build a mine in. The Serbian mining economy has strong federal support with a government focused on more than doubling the GDP contribution from mining from 2 to 5% by 2020. Given the size of the Timok Project, this mine could become a significant contributor to this.

On top of that, the Serbian government charges a low corporate tax rate and has inexpensive energy costs. That means that Nevsun Resources will be able to inexpensively get the valuable Timok Project off of the ground. The strength of Serbia as a mining district can be seen based on the other miners in Serbia which includes major corporations such as Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX).

Nevsun Resources Upper Zone Exploration - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

Looking further into the Timok Project, we start by looking at the Upper Zone of the Timok Project, or the zone that Nevsun Resources plans to mine first. Nevsun Resources mine consists of a massive deposit with 35 million tons of inferred resources at 2.9% copper and 1.7 grams/ton gold. On top of that the mine has 1.7 million tons of 13.5% copper and 10.4 grams/ton of gold of indicated resources.

This is a massive amount of resources worth billions of dollars at present prices. That also does not include that Nevsun Resources likely will be able to continue to discover new resources at the Timok Project like it has at the Bisha Mine where the mines reserves have not decreased despite more than half a decade of continuous mining due to new discoveries.

At the present the $1.5 billion net present value along with the 12 year mine life means the Timok Upper Zone has the potential to provide Nevsun Resources with more than $100 million a year in annual profit once mining begins.

Nevsun Resources Lower Zone Exploration - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

On top of this, the Timok Project also has the significantly larger Lower Zone. The Lower Zone is significantly larger than the Upper Zone with extensive copper-gold mineralization and block cave potential. The company has a 46% stake in this project with Freeport-McMoRan having a 54% stake. The company does not yet understand this potential of this project and plans $20 million additional drilling by early 2018.

However, Freeport-McMoRan deciding to continue holding on to this stake helps to show the significance of the resource. The company has already begun some preliminary drilling in the Lower Zone and has found 280.0 meters of copper at a grade of more than 1% meaning that this grade could be economical for drilling.

The significance of this resources means that the Lower Zone could hold significantly more resources than the Upper Zone and provide with Nevsun Resources with significant long-term earnings depending on how the pre-feasibility study goes.

Nevsun Resources Bisha Mine

Now that we have extensively discovered Nevsun Resources Timok Project, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's current cash producing asset, the Bisha Mine.

Nevsun Resources Bisha Mine Overview - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

The primary zone at the Nevsun Resources Bisha Mine consists of 21 MT at 1.10% Copper, 5.57% Zinc, 0.68 grams/ton Gold, and 44 grams/ton Silver. These are significant assets that will make the Bisha Mine profitable for continued mining until depletion. More importantly, as the new reserves in 2Q 2017 badge shows, Nevsun Resources is continuing to grow its reserves at this mine, thereby increasing its lifespan.

Nevsun Resources Bisha Mine Breakdown - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

Nevsun Resources added new reserves in the 2Q 2017 bringing its total life of mine payable metal reserves to 365 million pounds of copper, 1.7 billion pounds of zinc, 221 million ounces of gold, and 7.6 million ounces of silver. That puts the total value of these reserves at roughly $2.6 billion dollars, which should be mined over the next decade or so.

This comes out to several hundred million dollars a year of earnings potential for Nevsun Resources. On top of this, Nevsun Resources is currently selling its new and recently started zinc production on the spot market. Should the company be able to find a committed buyer for this information it should provide the company with significantly more reliable earnings potential in the coming years.

However, overall, as we can see here, Nevsun Resources has continued to grow its Bisha Mine reserves while continuing to generate a significant amount of cash flow from this mine.

Conclusion

Nevsun Resources has seen its stock price take a significant hit since the start of 2017 as a result of a drop in earnings from its Bisha Mine. Despite that, the company still has significant potential and is continuing to focus on its goals. As we saw throughout the article, the company's Bisha Mine still has significant reserves and the company's Timok Project has the potential to provide it with significant additional earnings.

The company's Timok Project Upper Zone is 100% owned by Nevsun Resources after its Reservoir Minerals acquisition and has a net present value of $1.5 billion that will provide Nevsun Resources with more than $100 million in additional cash flow annually once productions starts. On top of this, the company's recent Bisha Mine discoveries will continue to provide it with significant long-term cash flow from its existing mine.

As we can see here, Nevsun Resources, as a result of the characteristics of its mines and its recent decline in stock price, will be a strong investment going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.