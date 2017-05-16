A Golden Nugget - President Trump's Alleged Disclosure To Russia

The Washington Post reported that President Trump revealed highly classified information to high ranking Russian diplomats last week. These are allegations at this point, but for SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) holders, a golden nugget just the same. Stay long folks.

The Washington Post reported that President Trump revealed highly classified information last week to Russian diplomats. The report states the president shared information regarding an ISIS threat involving laptops and aircraft. What the report finds troubling about that is that the information came from a third-party partner on the ground in the Middle East, and that Russia sits opposite the United States in Syria. Now the President is free to declassify any information at any point in time, but the information was so classified and its source so sensitive that some allies had been kept in the dark, let alone an adversary.

Concern about the President's alleged lapse in judgment has some investors dumping the dollar this morning, with the U.S. Dollar Index down roughly 0.6% as of 8:47 AM EDT. As readers of my column are well aware of by now, I believe the U.S. dollar is the most important factor in the pricing of gold for American investors. As a result of the dollar's sharp dive this morning, the SPDR Gold Trust is indicating a gap-open higher of roughly 0.4%. Gold and the GLD have significant support this morning.

The reason the dollar is down and the SPDR Gold Trust is up is because of the question posed by the alleged lapse in judgment. The value of the dollar and the cost of borrowing for America depend on the full faith and confidence in the United States. If its leader is sharing top secret information casually with a key adversarial force in a critical area of concern, well then an adjustment is required to the greenback. This is problematic for America but it serves the price of gold and gold relative securities like the SPDR Gold Trust.

Now the White House is fire fighting today and indicating the degree of sharing was insignificant. But this is not the only issue plaguing the White House currently, with the President's firing of FBI Director Comey seen by some as an obstruction of justice because of the FBI's investigation of Russia's interference in the presidential election. A dark cloud seems to be over the White House, and until it clears, there's downside pressure on a richly valued dollar. This is especially true today as the euro clears political risks.

Thus, I'm suggesting holders of the SPDR Gold Trust keep on holding and those without precious metal relative security position consider adding some here. There remains a contra-force to the GLD in the upcoming Fed meeting and expected rate hike in June. However, I also see support for gold in what I believe is an intensifying inflation outlook (see This is Great for Gold). So, with this catalyst in play importantly now, gold should have enough near-term support to make some gains. For my regular coverage of the GLD and precious metals follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.