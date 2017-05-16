Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Dumps, S&P Pumps

An interesting article shout out; we disagree with some of the conclusions, but a good read nevertheless.

CNBC: 9:00 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are bullish in the overnight session, posting lows at 2396.25 yesterday evening before heading to the upside to retest yesterday' s highs near 2402.25. We have the potential for another slow day in US equities, with little scheduled news coming out today.

Commodities are looking bullish once again, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures up about 0.35% overnight while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures are trading nearly 0.60% higher. Open interest in crude futures has shifted to the July contract, though trading volume remains firmly with June at the time of this writing.

Spot VIX is little changed during the overnight session, printing 10.32 before the opening bell. Volume in VX futures have rolled over to a June front-month, though May will continue to trade through tomorrow morning' s expiration. Shown below is yesterday' s volume taken at the close of the derivative markets. May futures are currently near 10.75, with June at 12.05, and July at 13.30.

CNBC: Monday Close

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) posted record closes yesterday, as the S&P looks to breakout of the range it' s been stuck in for most of the last two months. Though not record closes, the Dow Jones and Russell indexes logged firmly bullish days as well.

Every S&P sector logged positive or flat days on Monday, led by the materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) sector with positive performances from energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and the financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) as well. Consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) was the only sector which failed to gain meaningfully during yesterday's trading.

Source: SectorSPDR

Shout-Out

Today we share a recent piece by Mott Capital Management: The VIX Can Be Misleading. In the Monday morning article, the author makes the argument that the volatility index fails to adequately capture upside risk, as well as that time is a critical factor in considering volatility.

To start, Mott Capital points out that different volatility measures can be more or less impactful for specific investors depending on their time frame. As an example, short-term market volatility is largely irrelevant for a long-term investor, while it can be incredibly impactful for a short-term trader or investor.

Source: Mott Capital Management

The author then moves to discuss the actual impact of expected volatility; the recent US Presidential election springs to mind for this example:

"It was widely expected by many market participants that if Trump won the election, equity market would crash, interest rates would decline, and the dollar would crater. However, we now know this was wrong, as we have seen markets move higher, yields move higher in expectations of inflation, and the dollar strengthen. We did get volatility in the markets post-election. However, it was in an unexpected direction."

Next, the author discusses their preferred technique for measuring actual market volatility, as the" fear gauge" is likely to discount investor fears for an upside move. As Mott Capital puts it," perhaps investors are not buying protection because they fear the risk is for the market to move higher, not lower. The fear trade may be the' I missed it' trade."

To account for this, the author looks at the width of the popular market indicator Bollinger Bands.

In summary, the author offers the following:

"Volatility can be measured in some different ways, but the primary measure should be time and the outlook for your investments. A long-term investor is likely not to be swayed by market volatility as much as a short-term trader. Additionally, investors, today focus too much on VIX and implied volatility measures, which seemingly fail to capture upside risk in the market. BB Width is a way to anticipate future market volatility both to the upside and downside. Although the last remaining factor in market volatility is direction, which is left to the unknown because no one has any use for that crystal ball yet."

We actually disagree with Mott on the nature of VIX. In fact, we have written about this recently. To Mott's point, this is why when we provide thoughts on "organic vol" see below, we always report it in straddle-price form. At-the-money straddles, which are always available for purchase or sale, are completely indifferent to large upside moves vs. downside moves with respects to delta, gamma and theta.

As such, these low vols are just as helpful to someone who is afraid of missing out (buy a call) as they are to someone who is afraid of getting burned (buy a put). Because of put-call parity, for a given expiry, the call and put are essentially the same price for an at-the-futures contract.

So, we definitely enjoyed Mott's commentary, and we think Bollinger Bands have their place in investors' tool kits. But the nature of vol is intrinsically symmetric. It's simply that when the market dumps, the range of outcomes (good or bad) tends to broaden out, and as such implied vol ramps up to recognize this new reality.

Thoughts on Volatility

Last week finished out with a continuation of the recent theme: slow movement inside of a small 1% range. Along with seemingly scooting past potential geopolitical issues in the form of French election worries and a possible standoff with North Korea, this range-bound movement in stocks has helped the continued crushing of any move higher in volatility.

Over a slightly longer time frame, readers will observe a similar pattern in VIX readings: small moves higher before relative uncertainties, followed by crushing moves downward after the situation is seemingly resolved. Often, the compressing effect seen in VIX moves ends up leaving both spot and futures readings lower than before whatever news event led to the small pop higher.

Source: The Balance of Trade

We do our best in offering thoughtful arguments to both sides of the volatility trade, as both can have merits depending on the investor or trader' s market outlook. An interesting spread possibility we' re currently looking at offers exposure to the long side; that is, the trade is likely to be profitable if VIX jumps higher.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Currently, buying the June-July VX (long June, short July) futures spread has the advantage of likely capturing upside movement in the VIX, but doing so without being long an outright month or ETP. At the time of writing, this spread trades at a difference of $1.25. While the spread obviously has the ability to widen much further, our view is that it currently offers a meaningful risk to reward. If your view is that spot VIX is unlikely to fall much further, while at the same time viewing the SPX as sitting near its range-highs and unlikely to breakout higher, this spread may be a way to express your market view.

As a reminder to our readers, our objective is never to have you take these trades exactly as we suggest them, but only to consider them as part of a way to express your broader market outlook. We tell you what looks interesting to us, and we'd love to hear back from you.

Organic at-the-money vol took a nasty spill since yesterday. At the weekly, monthly, and even quarterly expirations, implied volatility came in around half a point. This does nothing to impact the "contango" (read down column two) in the implied volatility surface, but the absolute levels are breath-taking. Implied vol for Monday expiration is down to 5.8.

This to our mind paves the path for higher levels of S&P. The index has gotten a lot of its work done in these low-vol environments. By way of example, think July-August of 2016, Dec16-Feb17. Examples abound over the last several years actually. There are only a couple examples that spring to mind where the S&P was making new highs while implied volatilities were on the rise (May '13 comes to mind).

On the other hand, one might properly question what kind of market we inhabit if vol needs to essentially be left for dead in order to get takers for equities. What does that insinuate about the state of the equity risk premium? With the S&P price/sales ratio currently trading at levels that it only briefly traded at for a few months in 1999, we'd say that valuations are highly generous for sellers, and represent not very much like a good entry point for buyers.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

As can be seen, this upcoming Friday will be time to close our position.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

As we update this, the ES is essentially at a new high: 2403.

Tactics:

To open, we will trade the following 1x2:

• Buy the May 31 2385 put

• Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the base trade is drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. On Friday we suggested a modification that could make any sudden downside swing less problematic.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

Buying the at-the-money means buying cheap vol; selling the OTM strikes twice finances most of the purchase, due largely to the higher vol they trade at.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

Last week, we modified the trade by buying in the two May31 2335 puts and selling in place two May22 2335 puts. This cost us a grand total of $5.80, and would have made our lives quite a bit easier had the ES swung lower.

"How's the trade looking now?"

We'll split this response into two segments.

The baseline trade rests at $2.30 mid, down one dollar from where we entered.

More problematically, the two calendar spreads we did (May22 May31 2335 puts) are down from $5.80 to $3.50, for a loss of $2.30.

"What is the overall current options exposure look like at this time?"

As of today, this trade carries a negative theta, a positive vega, and a reasonably negative delta.

The trade lost money over the last day because of the negative delta. The ES is up 10 points, and the overall delta on the position is -28. As such a trade that was worth a total of about $8.75 yesterday is today only worth about $5.75.

"What about implied volatility getting slammed yesterday - did that harm you?"

No not really. Remember, when it comes to options, your vega sensitivity (which in our case on this trade is positive) is determined option by option.

This is fairly similar to the idea of owning a specific stock. The overall market could be up or down, which is certainly suggestive of what may have happened to your individual company. But it is by no means a guarantee.

Our long vega is being driven currently by our one long put, struck at 2385. Yesterday it carried a 7.4 vol, today a 7.3 vol. That is a minuscule impact, especially given that we were also short two of the May22 2335 puts.

The main lesson here being is that, while it is important to look at the overall state of vol, the impact on your options are determined at the individual level.

Viewing the P&L row, you can see that this is not a high-impact trade unless and until you get to large down-moves. Seeing as we've had one down-move over one percent in the last six months or so, we're not too worried. We're trading the market in front of us.

"Any concerns?"

Yeah we have a couple. Namely, there do not seem to be much in the way of catalysts to drive the market lower. Our thesis (we're at the top of the range and will retest the mid or even bottom) definitely appears wrong at this point. Our theta - which until today has always been positive - is now negative.

If we look at the P&L row (Row 2) above, we see that most of the "pain" on this trade has already happened. If the market is up 1% from here, the trade loses another $3. Given how very low vol is trading, such a move over the next couple days, while possible, seems improbable. So we're not overly concerned on that count. Still, it does not appear the trade is going to turn out to our benefit.

"So any modifications?"

While never enjoyable, we want to lock in some losses and take down our basis some.

Mechanics

We'll bring down our basis and tamp down our Greeks by trading the May22 2330 May26 2355 2x3:

This trade will bring our basis down by $2.10, and will actually close off the severe downside risk in the highly unlikely event of a large spill by Friday's close (recall that this trade closes wraps up on Friday).

This trade will flatten out our theta (should actually make it net positive), as well as our vega and delta. As we said, this largely amounts to locking in a loser, as it will be quite difficult for the overall trade to make much money going forward. Such is our current state. We'll have more to say on the matter in tomorrow's post.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

With S&P at all-time highs and VIX near all-time lows, we are really interested in how (if at all) readers are modifying their core trading or investment strategies. Please do chime in, as we've seen some really nice commentary in recent past Bulletins.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.