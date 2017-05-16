Pumping The Brakes On 1347 Property Insurance Holdings

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:PIH), once you're past the mouthful of a boring name, is an equally appealing and disappointing property and casualty insurance company.

History

Incorporated in 2012 as a subsidiary under Kingsway America (which is a subsidiary itself of Kingsway Financial Services (KFSI)), PIH completed an IPO in March of 2014, raising gross proceeds of $17.37 million. In the three plus years from the IPO to the closing price on May 15th, the stock has achieved a total return of -4.38%.

The driving business objective upon incorporation was to write business in underserved coastal areas where larger national carriers have systematically reduced their participation. This focus was initially directed exclusively to Louisiana, where it now writes business in 63 of the 64 parishes (what other states call counties). 1347's principle offerings consist of home insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance and wind/hail only policies.

Along with expanding throughout Louisiana, PIH expanded into Texas in late 2015 both by writing manufactured home policies and through a reinsurance relationship with Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company. Brotherhood writes commercial wind/hail only policies primarily on church properties, then cedes part of the risk and, consequently, the premium to PIH in exchange for coverage. Additionally, PIH received a certificate of authority from Florida on March 1, 2017, so they will presumably start writing business there shortly.

PIH also participates in state depopulation programs in Louisiana and Texas, whereby they claim policies currently insured by the state and place them onto their books. In fact, state depopulation programs were the source of the majority of their first policies on the books, with 52% of their policies at the end of 2013 being derived from Louisiana's take-out program. Today that figure sits at 26%, a positive sign indicating they have worked to grow the business organically.

Insurance Industry

Before we look at how they've been doing, it should be noted that there are different ways people analyze insurance companies and, thus, different ways to come to a valuation of an individual company. In this article and in my approach in general, I subscribe to the rather crusty notion that for an insurance company to really thrive long-term, it needs to prove that it can fairly consistently post a combined ratio under 100% (i.e. an underwriting profit). Being as insurance is a commodity with almost no barriers to entry, typically it takes either a low-cost operation or a profitable niche to achieve above average success. An insurance company using market share as a barometer of success is grossly misguided, as premium on the books for the sake of premium on the books is a wildly dangerous approach that needs only one significant hurricane or other catastrophe storm to bring solvency concerns. In essence, insurance companies that compete primarily on price are not behaving in an actuarially sound manner.

Furthermore, with interest rates where they are today and where they still will be over the next few years even after imminent rate hikes, the profitability of an insurer's underwriting has become paramount, as investment returns in the quintessential insurer portfolio (bonds and other low risk, low return vehicles) are not nearly what they used to be. And don't just take my word for it, here's how Buffett assesses insurance operations:

At bottom, a sound insurance operation needs to adhere to four disciplines. It must (1) understand all exposures that might cause a policy to incur losses; (2) conservatively assess the likelihood of any exposure actually causing a loss and the probable cost if it does; (3) set a premium that, on average, will deliver a profit after both prospective loss costs and operating expenses are covered; and (4) be willing to walk away if the appropriate premium can't be obtained. Many insurers pass the first three tests and flunk the fourth. They simply can't turn their back on business that is being eagerly written by their competitors. That old line, "The other guy is doing it, so we must as well," spells trouble in any business, but in none more so than insurance.

He goes on to add:

Ignore market-share considerations and be sanguine about losing business to competitors that are offering foolish prices or policy conditions.

Underwriting Profitability and Pricing

With that background, let's evaluate how they've done on a pricing and underwriting profitability sense, starting first with a look at the combined ratios over the last four years.

Year Combined Ratio 2013 118% 2014 80% 2015 94% 2016 103%

The results are somewhat mixed - two years of an underwriting loss and two years of an underwriting profit. During the first quarter of 2017, the combined ratio hit 102%. What's more concerning is how they are pricing their policies.

(Image courtesy of ValuePenguin)

According to rates gathered by ValuePenguin, 1347 (which writes business under the Maison name), is the second cheapest out of the 41 home insurance carriers in Louisiana. Either the actuaries at 1347 know something about historical storm patterns in Louisiana that the thirty-nine higher priced companies don't, or they are pricing their policies at a rate that cannot be expected to produce a reliable profit long-term.

The rate they are selling at is lower than the state average by 30% and is cheaper than the rate charged by Federated National. For those that aren't familiar, Federated National has posted only seven underwriting profits over the last eighteen years, with an average combined ratio of 110.58% over that stretch and with five of those years having a combined ratio higher than 120% and two being higher than 150%. Point being, PIH is selling policies at a lower rate than a company with a track record of poor underwriting performance. Take the implications you wish from that as you try to project the next decade for PIH.

EPS

Being as an insurance company is, after all, in the business of writing insurance, it should make sense that there is a correlation between underwriting performance and overall income of the business.

*EPS for 2015 has been adjusted to remove the one-time MSA termination charge

Graphing combined ratio results along with earnings per share appears to show a striking symmetrical relationship. Years of higher combined ratios correspond with years of lower earnings per share; conversely, years of lower combined ratios correspond with improved earnings per share. This is obviously intuitive, but it is nonetheless perhaps a more readily digestible view into the vital importance of underwriting profitability.

Discounted Cash Flow

Let's take this one step further into a conversation about discounted cash flow valuation. For the sake of example, let's assume earnings will grow at a rate of 10% for the next decade and, using the average of the last four annual EPS numbers (again giving them the benefit of excluding the MSA termination), let's use $0.21 as our starting cash flow figure. At an 11% discount rate, that comes to a current valuation of $3.74 for the stock.

Now, do I think the current value is $3.74? No, I think it's higher than that, namely for balance sheet considerations we'll get to later. But the point of that exercise is to show that valuing this business anywhere close to their current stock price using the tried and true method of earnings implicitly brings with it the assumption that profitability over the last four years and, perhaps more specifically, underwriting performance over the last four years is not indicative of the performance to come over the next decade. That position is embraced explicitly and implicitly by shareholders and devotees of PIH, and I find it lacking in fundamental rigor and a basic understanding of probabilities, not to mention it hints of bias all too common in situations where a shareholder evaluates a company in which they have financial skin in the game.

Balance Sheet

Perhaps the brightest spot PIH possesses is the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2017, PIH had total cash and investments of around $72 million, total equity of around $47 million and, when we add back unearned premium reserves, a more accurate picture of equity comes in around $72 million. So here we have a company selling for about 60% of its true book value, as the market cap currently sits at around $46 million. Now, with that said, liquidation value for insurance companies is different than other industries. Even though they are trading at $46 million, their equity is offered up as a promise to pay on every policy they write. It's not just $72 million sitting in cash with no possible future claims tied to it, and that unfortunately dilutes the book value discount it's currently trading at, especially when there are concerns about the judiciousness of their underwriting.

Furthermore, I would like to see them put more of their cash to work. Currently, 40% of their assets are in cash, which to their credit is a decline from where it's been over the last few years. There have been several mentions of looking for possible acquisitions, which makes sense given that "Strategic Acquisitions" is the second listed element of their business strategy outlined on the 10-K. After four plus years of hoarding cash and waiting for a possible acquisition, they must have one rather itchy trigger finger.

Recent announcements about using some of this cash to facilitate share buybacks have been cheered by commentators, but I'm not so sure I agree. Regardless of whether the stock price is undervalued, a young company looking to expand its operations and/or make a business acquisition needs all the funds it can get. Ironically, if PIH continues posting uneven operating results, the reduced share count will make its negative EPS years even more negative.

Conclusion

Obviously, PIH is still a very young company. What has happened over the last four years is not necessarily a definitive prediction for the next 10. That said, to look at the last four years and come to a conclusion any rosier than "eh" is a position I can't agree with nor do I think it's grounded in sound fundamental analysis of an insurance operation.

If they are able to become more consistent with their underwriting performance, a $46 million valuation could be a steal. But that's just it. Who knows if they will become more consistent with their underwriting performance? Investing is a game of probabilities, and I'm struggling to read the PIH hand presently on the table and move to push in the chips. Would anyone feel comfortable with 50% of their net worth in PIH? 25%? 10%? I sure wouldn't. Unless and/or until that changes, I believe they are situated on the "wait and see" list. Should be a fun one to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.