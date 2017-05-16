Alcoa: So Many Reasons To Buy

The stock is down considerably from its mid-February highs, to the tune of nearly 17%, but dollar cost averaging may be too simple of a reason to buy.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has had an interesting last month of trading, with several key events, notably a few large hedge funds buying into the stock. Filing season always interests me because it's a chance to see what the best investors in the world are thinking and deciphering the precise reasons why they bought are key to making successful investments. With Alcoa, there's a plethora of reasons why hedge fund managers may have bought during the last quarter and with the stock down double digits since February, investors may be looking at the perfect time to buy.

Source: Alcoa

Performance Leaves Much To Be Desired

The chart for AA is becoming quite interesting. There's been a strong downtrend since mid-February, but just recently there was a large spike above $35, which was quickly met with heavy selling. Interestingly enough, AA and aluminum prices have decoupled from one another since the start of the year. Aluminum actually started the year just shy of $1,700/mt, but has seen a strong uptrend to the $1,900/mt level. At one point, the metal was trending towards key resistance at $2,000/mt, however there will need to be considerably stronger fundamentals than what's currently in place for this level to be breached.

With Alcoa down relative to its February highs, there's certainly a buying opportunity. Investors never want to be left buying at the top and the current chart for AA creates an attractive, long-term entry point with a suite of catalysts, as I'll detail in the next section, that back up taking a position in this stock. In the near-term, downside risk looks to be at $30, with upside resistance at $35. Should the stock edge above $35, we could see a run to $40, back where those February highs are, but we're going to need to see significant fundamental changes.

Source: Bloomberg

It should be noted that Duquesne Capital Management, run by Stanley Druckenmiller, increased its position in Alcoa, as noted by their recent 13-F. When major investors have the conviction to add to a position, the rationale behind why this was the case must be explored. Dan Loeb of Third Point also bought Alcoa, which is positive momentum for the stock going forward. Below is a list of the largest shareholders in the company.

Source: Bloomberg

What Are The Reasons To Buy?

It's tough to say that either one of these hedge fund managers bought based upon the long-term risk/reward scenario as the stock is no longer trading at a substantial discount to historical pricing. Rather, the time to do that was at the beginning of 2016, when both aluminum prices and this stock were suppressed. The chart below also goes to show what a significant event the split was late last year, as it truly did unlock shareholder value. First, averaging down may be one reason why these managers bought more over the past quarter. The stock is down 16.9% since mid-February, despite being up nearly 14% YTD and reducing the average cost of the position will help them in the long-run.

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps the company's performance, seeing as there were significant improvements QOQ, warranted a buy. In every segment of the business, the company increased adjusted EBITDA. As the world's largest bauxite miner, the company was able to improve adjusted EBITDA by 8%. However, the real strength came from the alumina and aluminum segments, up 74% and 36%, respectively. As a whole, on a QOQ basis, the company increased adjusted EBITDA by 44%. That's incredible progress in just one quarter and absolutely warrants a buy, in my opinion.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has really tried to improve its financial standing since the split and it hasn't gone unnoticed. We should expect decent growth in the bauxite segment, as shipments are set to scale in the remaining quarters of 2017. Alumina and aluminum should also see considerable strength as the guidance is positive. One thing I will note is that there is a catalyst if the current administration's tax reform bill passes. The reason I say this is that last quarter Alcoa's operational tax rate was 35% and while this fluctuates over the course of the year, this is one of the highest tax rates and considering that the current administration has shown its willingness to help this company, a reduction in taxes would be icing on the cake and would lead to significantly higher earnings.

Of course, there's the hypothesis that Alcoa is a buyout target. Last month, I discussed this hypothesis in great detail, noting that there are several reasons why Alcoa is an attractive target. The company has $804 million in cash on its balance sheet, a net debt/adjusted EBITDA of 0.5x (here, net debt is just $397 million), and has an incredible footprint in the global aluminum market. If any aluminum company were to acquire Alcoa, the new company post-close would likely be the largest aluminum smelter in the world, which is quite the value proposition.

There's even a potential catalyst in the current administration investigating the global aluminum market. The thesis is that foreign companies are dumping aluminum into the U.S. and undercutting U.S. producers, namely Alcoa. At the end of last month, Alcoa met with President Trump and the statement was made that the U.S. now produces less aluminum than it did in 1952. If hedge fund managers are banking on this catalyst, it means they're looking for the U.S. government to determine that foreign companies are undercutting domestic producers and levy anything from tariffs to bans on these imports. What that does is allow Alcoa to not only charge a higher price for its final products, but it allows them see a significant boost in market share. As this investigation is ongoing, there's been minimal talk of it in the past couple of weeks, but it could be a massive catalyst that propels this stock to new highs and managers are wise to be banking on this.

The final thing I can think of as to why hedge fund managers bought this name over the past quarter is the speculation that the company will begin to pay a higher dividend soon. Again, pure speculation, but let's think about the reality here. The company has horrendous growth rates for its dividend across multiple time horizons and since the split, hasn't paid a dividend. There's nothing in the recent 10-Q to indicate that this will change, however, the company is turning a strong profit, posting $225 million in net income this past quarter. Given that the $0.09 quarterly dividend prior to the split represented outflows of $57 million per quarter, the company could easily pay this potential dividend, with a payout ratio of just 25.3%. The implied yield would be 1.12%, which isn't that great as it is below market-average, but it would be the start of long-term sustainability.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

It could be even the simplest of reasons why hedge fund managers are buying this stock. For example, many have faith in the new President Roy Harvey to create an exceptional investment opportunity. However, as detailed in the above article there are numerous reasons why hedge fund managers may have bought this past quarter, notably M&A speculation, dividend speculation, potential regulatory catalysts, and stronger financials from the company itself. Perhaps investors at home should follow suit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.