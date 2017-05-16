Ionis Pharmaceuticals Falls On Safety Risks With Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announced successful results for its phase 3 trial treating patients with a rare disease known as Famiiial Amyloid Polyneuropathy. The stock dropped by 6.75% on the news, because investors were worried over the safety risks. A direct competitor, developing a drug for the same target, traded higher because of the less side effects it has with its drug. That would make Ionis a huge sell because it will be difficult to obtain FDA approval with such safety concerns. To make matters worse, if Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) achieves successful phase 3 results the FDA will likely approve its drug. That will leave Ionis' drug on the wayside.

Positive Phase 3 Trial

Ionis Pharmaceuticals announced positive results for its phase 3 trial known as NEURO-TTR. The trial treated 172 patients with FAP, which is a rare disease. FAP is where certain proteins in the body known as amyloid proteins misfold causing deposits to form on the nerves and heart. Left untreated, this can be severely fatal. The drug used in the trial is Ionis' antisense 2.0 drug known as inotersen. Patients were randomized to either receive the drug or a placebo compound. The trial showed inotersen patients achieved statistical significance over placebo in a 15-month period. It had passed two primary endpoints which were measured with two scales. The first scale is known as the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7 (mNIS +7). This scale saw a statistical significance between drug and placebo with a p-value of p < 0.0001. The other scale was the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire - diabetic Neuropathy. That achieved statistical significance as well with a p-value of p = 0.0006.

Increased Risk

With all the positive results why would it be wise to stay away from Ionis on these results? That would be because of serious adverse events. Such safety risks spooked the market causing the stock to close lower by 6.75%. The first major side effect was three patients developing thrombocytopenia -- very low blood platelet counts in the body. Two patients had recovered from this serious adverse event, but it still doesn't change the fact that they had gone to dangerous levels of platelets in the body. That is never a good thing. One patient though had died from developing thrombocytopenia. That wasn't the only serious adverse event, there is more. The other serious adverse event was four patients that had to stop because of kidney issues. Two had experienced serious adverse events in the kidney, while the other two had stop due to rule restrictions from continuing the study. These side effects are not good at all. While Ionis achieved positive phase 3 results, the FDA will not just approve the drug based on the primary endpoints being met alone. In order for the FDA to approve the drug, Ionis has to show that the drug is safe for patients to take. The FDA won't hesitate to reject the drug if it feels the public is at great risk taking it. Thus, the reason why the stock tanked as much as it did.

Competitor Takes Over

As soon as the phase 3 results of Ionis were known, Alnylam's stock traded higher by 16%. That is because Alnylam is also targeting the same FAP indication with its drug. Alnylam is using its drug Patisiran to treat these patients. Why did Alnylam's stock leap 16% higher after Ionis reported its results? It is quite simple really, Alnylam has the safer drug. This is evidenced by the fact that there were no drug related serious adverse events -- SAEs -- in patients during the open label phase 2 study. There were regular adverse events of patients taking the drug flushing, and infusion related reactions. The difference though from Ionis' trial, was that no patients discontinued treatment with Patisiran from the trial due to these minor adverse events. That is just one point to prove that Patisiran is safer to take for the treatment of FAP. Secondly, unlike treatment with inotersen, Patisiran treated patients saw no discontinuation because of kidney problems from drug treatment. Both of these points highlight that Alnylam's treatment is much safer to take, thus the reason why its stock traded higher. The phase 2 results showed robust efficacy. Patients taking Patisiran saw a 7.0 point improvement in the modified Neuropathy Impairment score. Alnylam remains on track to report phase 3 data in mid-2017. An overly positive readout should be another event that causes Ionis' stock to trade lower.

Financial Status

According to the most recent 10-Q SEC filing Ionis has cash and cash equivalents of $860 million to fund its operations. That may seem like a lot of cash, but the company holds a big pipeline. That means that a lot of that cash must go to fund the pipeline. In addition, it has to spend a lot of resources to fund four FDA approved drugs, including the recently approved SPINRAZA. In the risks portion of the SEC filing Ionis states that there are several factors that could affect how much cash on hand it has. One factor would be collaborative research with multiple pharmaceutical companies. That is because such funds are not guaranteed if certain milestones are not met. In addition, launching SPINRAZA will cost the company a lot of money. That's why the company lists the possibility that it might have to raise capital either through a private placement or dilution.

Conclusion

The serious adverse events of the phase 3 trial leave Ionis as a risky investment. This is especially true considering that Alnylam's competing drug Patisiran achieved good results with no serious adverse events. There is a high probability that the FDA will scrutinize the death of the patient that experienced thrombocytopenia in the Ionis trial. It will not be an easy ride for Ionis to seek FDA approval for inotersen. Alnylam's upcoming results in FAP due in mid-2017 will be the nail on the coffin for Ionis. On that note, that makes Ionis a great short candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.