Micron: Trouble Ahead?

Shares in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have risen considerably over the past 12 months, rising over 200% over this period mainly due to a recovery in DRAM prices and therefore Micron's profit margins. Now, with the stock trading at levels last seen 24 months ago in 2015, some investors may be wondering just how high MU can go.

This was highlighted last week when Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded the stock, claiming that meetings with channel companies convinced him that the DRAM price expansion might be losing some steam. This would seem to contradict the views of Micron management on the most recent conference call who stated that ASPs for DRAM grew by 21% from the previous quarter and that they expect a sequential revenue increase of 16% in the third quarter.

While it's difficult to prove or disprove the softening of DRAM prices until Micron's third quarter earnings report in late June, it certainly doesn't appear that there is much worry of price weakness. According to Yahoo Finance, 28 out of 30 analysts who cover MU have a rating of either Buy or Strong Buy as of the beginning of May with an average price target of $38 per share, 31% higher than current share price. I am inclined to agree with the consensus here.

Micron just struggled through a fairly steep decline in DRAM prices brought on by a major supply glut. The rebound appears to be in its nascent stages rather than coming towards an end:

While no cycle is exactly the same as the previous one, there is wisdom in looking at history. From trough to peak, Micron's last period of DRAM price resurgence went about eight quarters. This was followed by six straight quarters of sequential revenue decline. The current boom portion of this cycle stands at three quarters and, based on guidance for Q3, will soon be at four. At this point in time, I think it makes more sense to be skeptical of assertions that there is a weakening in DRAM prices rather than to trust that it is the truth. As the boom part of this cycle progresses, the calculus here will change.

For now, I don't see any real reason to fear for Micron's margins or for DRAM demand in general. The average consensus EPS estimate for this fiscal year is $4.28, which would give MU a forward P/E of below 7 at current prices. This valuation might make sense in a market environment like FY2016, but with the company's profits exploding, margins expanding rapidly, and likely a few more quarters to go in the uptrend of this cycle, I think the stock is significantly undervalued.

As of Q3, Micron says it's tracking to record in excess of the $1.5 billion, which will allow the company to delever its balance sheet as management has stated a desire to do. FCF will continue to balloon as margins improve, and considering Micron is guiding for gross margin between 44% and 48% in Q3, up substantially from 38.5% in Q2 2017 and 20% in Q2 2016, it seems very likely profits and cash flow will only improve from current numbers.

Of course, there is always the looming specter of a downturn as is the case with all cyclical markets, but I don't think this a concern investors need to be worried about for at least a couple of quarters. Ongoing strength in DRAM prices, low supply for DRAM and NAND, the launch of 3D Xpoint later in FY2017, and the corresponding increases in revenue, profits, and margins, is a recipe for success in the short term.

With that said, investors who wish to hold for the long term should be aware that the price cycle for DRAM, which represented 64% of Micron's revenue in the last quarter, is likely here to stay. There will be periods of dramatic declines in both profits and share price along the way that shareholders will likely have to endure. When revenues are falling off a cliff due to oversupply and ASP weakness, don't panic and sell shares. If you truly hope to have success investing in Micron long term, the optimal strategy will be to build up a large position and then continuously buy on the dips during troughs in the cycles. You can try timing the top, but that's likely a fool's errand. Lecture over.

The bottom line here is that I see MU continuing to rise for the next couple of quarters at least due to improved profits and cash flow. Concerns over looming weakness in DRAM pricing are likely unfounded, and investors should be skeptical of claims to the contrary until they can be confirmed by evidence.

One last point I think is important to the discussion is short interest. Historically, short interest in Micron has risen as the boom part of the cycle comes to fruition and has bottomed when the bust portion has run its course:

It appeared as if short interest might be on the rise last quarter, but it has fallen off rapidly since then. One can see from the most recent downturn in the cycle that short interest was actually a leading indicator of the impending drop in share price. The market anticipated it correctly. However, short interest is actually at five-year lows right now, which seems to indicate that the market has little fear of Micron's share price peaking any time soon.

I intend to buy MU calls options sometime this week or next week to take advantage of the optimistic market sentiment and rapidly increasing profits and cash flows. Another downturn will come, but I don't think that's something to worry about until we see short interest rising and until we see the growth rate of revenue slowing.

Trouble ahead? I don't think so.

