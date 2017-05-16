Perhaps The Most Interesting And Safest Preferred Securities You've Never Heard Of

Introduction:

The Farm Credit System (FCS), is an interesting, if not complex, story. Created in 1916 by an act of President Woodrow Wilson, the FCS is actually the oldest Government Sponsored Entity [GSE] in the United States. It has evolved over time through a number of key congressional actions, but the stated goal of the organization is the same:

To support rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.

As an investor, you might not know much, if anything, about the FCS. There is no common equity to participate in, and the debt and preferred securities are mostly owned and traded by institutions. However, there are a few Preferred Securities of the System Banks, that trade Over-The-Counter [OTC], and there are also ways to access the Funding Corporation's public debt securities.

I became fascinated with the FCS when I was pulling together a spreadsheet with all of the public Preferred Securities I could find. There are a few good websites out there aggregating Preferred issues, but I couldn't find one that had all of the names, and all of the data I wanted to analyze the space. Eventually I found some of these FCS securities, and now I'd like to share with you the basics of what I've learned to date.

The focus of this article will be more informational than analytical, but I will try to make an argument that these Preferred Securities, despite their very low liquidity and difficult access, are arguably safer securities than the rest of the Preferred universe, and thereby offer the committed long term investor a higher income and rate of return than the actual commensurate solvency risk presents. I'll also make a case for why I like Preferred Securities over other debt options in this current environment, despite the risk of higher rates with a perpetual security.

The FCS History and System Structure:

There have been a series of key events and administrative changes to the FCS since it was founded in 1916, but I'd like to highlight a few particular moments that were turning points which lead to the system's current configuration. President Eisenhower signed the Farm Credit Act of 1953, which outlined the path for independent ownership of the FCS. This eventually leads to the system today in which the users of the system also have become the owners. The borrower is a part of a Co-op or Association structure, whereby they own a piece of the business which is providing their financial loan. The result is that the flow of funds can be thought of as something like the following:

In the mid-1980's, the Farm Crisis did put the FCS under severe financial pressure, which eventually lead to the Agriculture Act of 1987. Significant changes occurred to the system at this point, including the establishment of the Farm Credit System Insurance Corporation [FCSIC], whose role is to insure payment of interest and principal to investors of FCS debt securities. The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, aka Farmer Mac, was also born from this legislation, in order to provide a secondary market for FCS issued mortgages. While technically separate from the FCS, Farmer Mac's creation has increased the flow of capital through the FCS system, and removed some of the Residential Real Estate risk from the system's balance sheet.

In the last few decades there has been a significant period of consolidation within the FCS. For example, at the start of 1993, there were 256 System Banks and Associations in the FCS. As of the start of 2016, that figure had declined to 78 via mergers. I highlight this point for a reason. The structure of the system as it is today, has what I think of as three distinct layers. The first layer is where the borrower meets the Association to acquire a loan. They become a member of the Association or Co-op, and form a contract. The next layer above is the System Banks. The Association does not have deposits like a traditional bank, and it does not raise money on its own. Instead, it goes to a System Bank to receive its capital for the loan in a wholesale fashion. The System Bank, however, is similar to the Associations in that they too do not have deposits, but instead they move up one more layer to the Farm Credit System Funding Corporation. This is the entity that issues Farm Credit System debt. The debt is AAA rated as you would expect for a GSE, and for the most part it is tax free on the State and Local level. This is the best structural layout for the system that I've seen:

The chart above also includes the government oversight. The Farm Credit Administration [FCA] is the regulator of the FCS. There are Congressional Agriculture Committees, and in essence the FCSIC exists as an overarching entity that acts as a buffer for the system's integrity to pay its interest and principal bills on the FCS debt. At this point you may be asking yourself, as I did when I first started to research the FCS, what is the role or value of the System Banks part of the structure? We will look at this in more detail later, but so you know now, the System Banks do not have any significant Loan Loss Provisions on the Wholesale Loans they provide to the Associations and Co-ops. They are the definition of the Middle-Man. As the system is currently constructed, it may be arguable that the System Banks' role is, or has, become superfluous. However, there was a better case to be made in the past, when the system had significantly more Associations, and computer technology was not nearly as ubiquitous in financial systems as it is today. Thus, the System Banks were useful aggregators for the FCS at least in the past.

This is an issue, in so much as the Preferred Securities that are available for investors to participate in, are in fact issued by that second layer of the FCS: System Banks. Hence, my interest in considering, not just the role, but the value provided by these institution's' existence. This doesn't place any unforeseen risk to the investor in my opinion, but it does aid in understanding the FCS in its entirety to some degree, and clearly how it reached this point in its development is instrumental in understanding why it is constructed in the way it is manifested at present.

The Functioning of the FCS:

In a sense, this is a review of the structure discussed above, but I often find it useful to think of complex systems in their most rudimentary forms. So what basically happens in the FCS when someone wants to get a loan?

First, we have either the Farmer or Business, that approaches the Association or Co-op, looking to make an Agriculture related loan, or take out a loan that would help build out Rural Communities' infrastructure. The Borrower has to be a member of the Association which they achieve by purchasing a required portion of the value of the loan in shares of the Association. Later, any excess earnings of the Association will be returned to the shareholders, or Borrowers, in the form of a dividend. The Association makes Provisions for Loan Losses on their balance sheets, and acts similar to a private bank except that their capital is funded wholesale from the System Banks.

Next, the Association goes to acquire the capital for the loan from one of the currently four System Banks, of which they already have a specific relationship established. The country has been broken up into four regions that each System Bank covers. Hence, except for some minor overlap, most of the Association's System Bank relationship is determined by geography. The System Bank has very minimal provisions for loan losses on its balance sheet. As I will show later, even the financial crisis in 2008 did little to weaken the credit stability of the FCS system, and the System Banks experienced very little in the way of credit defaults in their loan portfolios. However, again, while called System Banks, these are financial institutions that do not have traditional banking services in the form of deposits. Hence, they too must move up to acquire the necessary capital to facilitate the Association's request to issue a loan to our Borrower.

This is the point where the Funding Corporation comes in. They issue FCS GSE debt securities into the public markets. As you might expect, these securities tend to trade fairly tightly to current U.S. Treasury rates. To this equity biased untrained fixed income eye, they look to trade around 50 bps higher than a similar UST 10 year security assuming all things being equal. You can look at the relationships over time by observing the Funding Corporation's Fund Cost Index here. The FCSIC adds its extra layer of protection on top of the FCS debt at this point. The buyers of the FCS debt appear to often be financial institutions themselves. Anyone that needs to own AAA rated securities for regulatory purposes, such as private banks, will find these attractive relative to just traditional US Treasury securities.

So what's the result? If we filter back down to the borrower, then as you would imagine, the cost of the loan from an institution whose cost of capital is about 50 bps above the US Government, is going to be able to provide said loan for considerably less than a private competitor. Add in the fact that the FCS is not a for-profit organization, and the competitiveness of the rate is pretty much unmatchable. In fact, as you probably would suspect, most of the critics of the FCS comes from the private banks who would like to be doing that business instead of the FCS.

FCS as a GSE:

What does it mean to be a GSE in 2017? Not too long ago, it was assumed that even the equity holders of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB:FNMA), aka Fannie Mae, were protected by the assumed government backstop. We found out that wasn't the case in 2008. Fannie also had Preferred Securities outstanding, and those too were impacted by the government bailout at that time. There are still some junior Preferred Securities out there, (FNMAM), but it is at best uncertain when if ever they will begin to pay dividends again. Obviously, investing in GSE related Preferred Securities, can not be considered completely riskless. However, there are a lot of reasons to view FCS as being at the lowest level of risk measurement.

The primary question with all GSE's, are whether or not the government will come to their rescue if the need arises. While we can't depend completely on the past for our convictions in beliefs concerning what politicians will do, we can use history as a guide to anticipate likely outcomes if the FCS faces a similar set of circumstances. To answer this question then, we need to go back and look at the farming crisis in the mid-1980's.

The above chart is of global Corn prices between 1980-1987. As you can see, there were a couple of severe pullbacks in price, with the peak to through from 1983 to the end of 1986, culminating in a decline of over 50%. The importance of Corn to the American farmer is rarely understated, but Soybean prices during this period also retreated a similar magnitude.

Sharp and deep pullbacks in commodity pricing is nothing new of course. This time, however, it lead to severe losses in the FCS system. The losses started in 1985 at over 2 Billion, and by 1987 Congress began to debate a bailout package with further system changes that resulted in the Agriculture Act of 1987. What were the key elements that lead to the severe losses during that period?

First, a significant change occurred in the economy that had a sizable effect on farm land values. Paul Volker became Chairman of the Federal Reserve in 1979, and he made it his mission to break the back of the high rates of inflation the country was subjected to at that time. Within a year his actions changed the trend in inflation, and by 1983 the CPI figure made it all the way to zero. This is significant for farm land values, because there is a very high level of correlation historically between these two metrics.

The chart above displays the degree of correlation between average farm values, and a series of other economic metrics since 1970. The bottom right side figure shows that it is CPI that correlates to the highest degree here. More than just mortgage interest rates, or interest rates, or even with Equity Security returns. Historically, farm land has been a better hedge against inflation than Gold. When Volker finally came in and crushed inflation, it had a material impact on farm land values. After such a prolonged period of high inflation rates, the entire Agricultural economy had grown accustomed to continually appreciating values at significant rates of return. Just like in the 2000's Residential Real Estate bubble, this lead the Agriculture industry to steadily run their farms with higher levels of indebtedness.

Note how the Debt-to-Equity, and Debt-to-Asset, levels were significantly higher than today in the late 1970's. The debt levels actually started to rise even before the commodity prices in Corn and Soybean began to decline in 1981-1983. That's the impact of declining inflation rates on farm land valuations. Also note in this chart the current levels of these debt ratios. They have risen, but they still maintain at levels significantly below the ratios even before the farm crisis hit in the mid-1980's, and the commodity prices today have already retreated greater than 50% in many cases since their peaks in 2011-2013.

In summary, the farm crisis of the mid-1980's had a number of specific factors that caused severe losses in the FCS. A prolonged period of high inflation rates, lead to the Agriculture industry managing their farms with higher levels of indebtedness. When Volker broke the trend in inflation rates causing the CPI to decline, the commensurate hit to the highly correlated farm land values catapulted the industry debt ratios to unsustainable levels. As losses mounted in the FCS, and capital came close to running out, Congress entered with a bailout in 1987 to support the system. There were important changes that were made at that time, that has lead to a more secure FCS system going forward.

As discussed before, Farmer Mac was born out of the 1987 Act, which lead to a secondary market for Residential farm related Real Estate. Another important creation was the establishment of the Farm Credit System Insruance Corporation (FCSIC). This added another layer of protection for investors in the FCS's GSE issued debt securities. Note that at the time of this act, Ronald Reagan was the President, and the Republicans controlled the Senate. Nothing is ever a given when it comes to government. Fannie Mae Preferred Security holders learned that lesson the hard way, however, there also is precedent in the past when it comes to government assistance for a distressed FCS. Given the added buffers in the FCS, and the current level of indebtedness in the Agricultural industry, I will argue that, despite the significant decline in current farming economics, it is more unlikely for the system to experience severe stress of loan losses now, than it was in the past.

FCS Financial Review Through the 2008 Crisis:

Pretty much for every living investor out there, except for a handful of experienced folks, 2008-2009 was the biggest exam in financial evaluation history. I don't think most people understand that we weren't just looking into the abyss, but we were already half way down the hole. When the commercial paper market siezed in the fall of 2008, every business in the country that operates using any financial tool was in serious jeopardy. This meant everything from retail to gas stations and grocery stores were in jeopardy of not being able to get products back on the shelves, but financial institutions themselves were of course the most at risk. In fact, it is arguable that many more institutions were actually insolvent during that period, than just the known failures of companies like Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and AIG. With this in mind, lets look at some key annual figures for the consolidated data of the FCS during this period through last year.

I've tried to compress as much of the most important data into this one graph above. The primary things I believe investors should focus on are: 1.) the leverage as represented by the ratio of Tangible Assets to Tangible Equity. 2.) the absolute and relative trajectories of Nonperforming Assets [NPA], and NPA's relative to Gross Loans. 3.) the absolute and relative trajectories of Net Charge-Off's[NCO], and NCO's relative to Gross Loans. 4.) the trend in Provisions for Loan Losses, and the spread between the Loan Loss Reserve to Gross Loans versus the NPA's to Gross Loans ratio. 5.) the profitability level of the system on a Return on Assets [ROA] and Return on Equity [ROE] basis. For those readers who are not used to evaluating financial institutions, let's take a look at a comparable large banking institution, and how it looked on these metrics during that time period.

There's a few reasons why I've picked U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for this examination. First, it was fairly similar in size to the FCS during that period in terms of Gross Loans and Capital. Second, I consider USB to be one of, if not the, best regional bank in the United States based on Returns, Growth, and Risk. It historically trades at a premium to its peer group because of these factors. Finally, it is also a part of the highest rated Preferred Security group by debt rating companies, and I will continue to use USB later in this article when we explore market pricing discrepancies between FCS and the highest rated peer group in the market. Now let's compare the five points to focus on from above, between these two financial entities.

Concerning the investigation of financial leverage, I think it is easy to fall into the trap of getting too close to the tree and missing the forest. Measuring different regulatory Tier Capital structures, and debating whether management has properly placed assets into correct Tiers is difficult at best. For our purposes here, I like to use the ratio of Tangible Assets over Tangible Equity. It quickly gives us the measure of how much an institution could withstand in a decline of its asset values, before entering technical insolvency due to the elimination of its equity. If a firm is 10:1, then a 10% pullback in asset value would wipeout its equity. For reference, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), was just under 30:1 at the end of 2007. That meant that they could only withstand about a 3.33% average reduction in asset value before their equity was wiped out. This might lead some of you to question the notion that GS remained solvent during the crisis, and you're not alone. Bottom line here is that the FCS entered the crisis at only 7.1 times levered, and that compares with USB's 21.9 times leverage ratio.

Next, let's focus on the NPA and NCO trends of the two entities back then. They clearly have a different mix of loans on their respective books, so if you want to ignore this as apples and oranges, then I can understand your point of view. However, interestingly enough, they both exhibited similar levels of stress in their loan portfolios when looking at the NPA ratio. FCS topped out at 2.29% in 2009, and USB went to 2.79% in the same year. Note I'm using Nonperforming Loans for USB as I think it is more reflective comparison between the two entities. Thus, we see similar if not exact rates of distress between the two entities in terms of nonperforming loans, however, we get a different read when it comes to actual Net Charge-Off rates. USB broke north of 2% of loans in 2010, while FCS barely cracked .30 bps. While both institutions had to meaningfully raise provision levels during this period, USB had to do so to a significantly greater degree which you can see by the declines in their ROA and ROE return ratios. FCS on the other hand, sees literally no impact as return rates actually ticked up in 2010-2011.

The primary reason for USB's dip in returns, was because the rate of nonperforming loans exceeded the level of Loan Loss Reserves previously established, and the degree of NCO's was comparable to the rate of increasing NPL's. This meant that even USB had to increase provisions at a pace commensurate with the rate of increasing distressed loans. However, this wasn't the case for FCS, as their NCO level was significantly below their nonperforming assets. In 2010, USB's NCO rate increased from (1.99%) to (2.12%). They entered the year with a Loan Loss Reserve level of 2.70%, and NPL's at 2.79%. FCS's NCO rate increased from (0.31%) to (0.34%). They entered 2010 with a Loan Loss Reserve level of 0.82%, and NPL's at 2.29%. Despite their troubled assets being at similar levels, the spread between the Loss Reserves and NCO's, allowed FCS to minimally increase provisions while USB was forced to keep pace with the losses.

Finally, a quick review of the financial firms' returns is in order. USB's ROE figures are more volatile, but they're also going to be higher than FCS's, simply because USB has employed significantly more leverage than FCS. This is why I like to look at Pretax ROA as a measure. As I mentioned before, USB is one of the best banks historically based on this measure. Their dip below 2% was mostly due to the stress in the portfolio forcing them to increase provisions. Now look at FCS on ROA. It's between 1.5-1.75% for the most part. That's not north of 2%, but it's awfully good on an absolute basis. However, when you adjust for the theoretically significantly lower risk of the assets considering the NCO trends during the crisis, then I think you can make an argument that FCS's returns are more attractive on a risk adjusted basis.

In summary, you can see that the consolidated financials of the FCS weathered the 2008-2009 period extremely well. It was running significantly lower leverage in the system than public banks, and the limited charge-off's the system experienced allowed them to maintain profitability right through the crisis and its aftermath. I believe the changes made after the mid-80's farm crisis likely helped to mitigate the stress the system felt during the 2008-2009 period, so let's take a look at what the FCS looked like during the Farm Crisis in the 1980's.

Financial Review through the Mid-1980's Farm Crisis:

A critique of my 2008 crisis analysis could certainly focus on the differences in the assets. Farmland values at that time, did not materially decrease as they had during the mid-80's farm crisis. The pullback was minor in comparison, and quite similar to the pullback being experienced currently.

The peak in the price of Corn occurred in 1983 before the farm crisis of that decade. By 1986, the price had declined by approximately (57%). The recent cycle peak in global Corn price came in the summer of 2012, and the lowest point so far occurred last fall equating to a comparable (55%) decline. Looking again at the chart above, you can see that a comparable pullback in the most important cash crop for the American farmer has raised the debt ratios from their lows, but not even back to the pre-1980's farm crisis levels. I doubt the relationship between Corn prices and the stress on the farm economy is linear from here, but I think this analysis shows that it will take more of a price decline from here in order to significantly stress the farm economy as a whole.

Next, let's look at how the FCS's balance sheet, and a few key metrics, looked at the time of the 1980's Farm Crisis, and compare them to how the FCS stands today. Both periods have seen very close to the same degree of declines in commodity pricing. Farm land values, however, have not declined anywhere close to the same degree as back then. That is likely due to the differences in the Farm Industry's Debt-to-Equity and Debt-to-Asset Ratios as previously discussed, as well as the overall interest rate environment differences between the two time frames. The primary point to focus on, however, is that the consolidated FCS entered the mid-80's decline in a significantly more levered position.

As you can see in the chart above, the FCS started to feel the stress in the farm economy in 1985. Hence, I ask the reader to focus on the 1984 numbers in particular to compare to the current figures we have for 2016. In regards to leverage in the system, the FCS was materially more levered entering the 1980's crisis than it is today. On a Tangible Assets to Tangible Equity Ratio basis, the FCS was 7.0x pre-crisis versus 6.1x today. On a Net Debt to Capital Ratio basis, the FCS was 85.9% pre-crisis, versus 79.7% today. Those are significant amounts. For example, if the FCS starts to experience losses, then its leverage ratios are going to increase significantly, as you can see happened in the years 1985-1986. The amount of losses that the FCS would have to sustain today in order to just get forced up to the same pre-crisis leverage in 1984 of 7.0x, would equate to a loss of (6.5) Billion, or about 40-60% of the worst losses they experienced in 1985-1986. That's the difference between 6.1x and 7.0x Tangible Assets to Tangible Equity Ratios.

The FCS is also a lot more profitable now than it was back then. Whether we are looking at Pretax Return on Assets or Return on Equity ratios, the FCS is about three times more profitable now versus the mid-80's. That means the system can build up capital at a much faster rate than in the past. Which allows the system to withstand periods of stress in the farm economy to a greater degree. Two of the FCS System Banks were also named to the Top 50 Safest Banks in the World list of 2016. Only three United States banks are on the list, and none of them are members of the Too-Big-Too-Fail club.

Finally, let's look at the loan loss metrics and reserves. I don't have the 1984 Nonperforming Asset figure for the FCS, because I only had access to the 1986 annual report which didn't include that figure unfortunately. I'll give a quick thank you to the folks at the FCA for scanning a copy of the '86 annual for me and emailing it. The point I'd like to highlight here is the miniscule amount of Net Charge-Off's [NCO], the FCS experiences now versus then. Despite already having experienced a greater than (50%) decline in commodity prices, the NCO's are barely registering as a percentage of gross loans at (0.02%). The mid-80's figures quickly moved from (0.54%) up to (2.32%). Therefore, while one may criticize and point to the fact that Loan Loss Reserves are actually lower now versus then. The rebuttal is that the coverage between the Reserve and the NCO's is the difference between 3:1 in 1984, and 30:1 in 2016. Overall, the FCS looks materially less levered, more profitable, and better reserved now versus the 80's farm crisis, and I can't reiterate enough times that we've already experienced a commensurate rate of decline in agriculture commodity prices now versus then.

Quick Review of System Banks and CoBank:

If I haven't mentioned it before, then I'll state it here: while the available investment options in the preferred market are issued by the System Banks, I view an investment in any part of the FCS system as a defacto investment in the FCS in its entirety. I.e., if any problems arise in any part of the FCS, then the pain will likely be felt by the system as a whole. Hence, while in this section we are going to review the literal exposure of two of the System Banks, I can't stress emphatically enough that I would really focus on the consolidated FCS financials as my primary source of analysis. Nevertheless, a quick review could be beneficial in helping to understand the structure of the FCS in greater detail.

Earlier in the article, I described the FCS as a three tiered system. At the bottom are the Retail Associations and Co-ops that provide the actual loan to the borrower. Each Association is a part of a specific District that is attached to one of the System Banks. Those System Banks provide Wholesale Loans to the Associations to lend money to the borrower. The System Banks gets their money from the Funding Corp on top that issues FCS debt securities to the public markets. The System Banks issued the preferreds we're interested in, but it's important to also be aware of their respective District financials as well. Particularly given that most of the Loan Loss Reserve is occurring down at the District level of the system.

The first System Bank we are going to take a look at, is called CoBank (CBKLP, CBKQP, CBKPP). The above chart shows the Loan Loss Ratio, NCO and NPL Ratios for both the System Bank, on top, and its corresponding District Report, on the bottom. Note the essentially nonexistent NCO Ratio, and barely there NPL Ratio, for the CoBank System Bank. CoBank's District Report shows figures that are still great, but much closer to the consolidated FCS figures we examined before. The reason for the disparity is an integral point: The loans CoBank makes to the Associations in its District are Wholesale loans. These Wholesale loans have such an extensive history without loss, that CoBank doesn't have any of them either non-accruing, little own being charged-off, and hence they do not provision for losses for them either. Their troubled loans in NPL's, and charge-off's etc., are a part of their own generated loan portfolio.

This is also why I included the District figures above. Essentially, the provisioning, restructuring, charging and recovery process of the loans in the FCS system, occurs at the bottom level with the Associations in CoBank's District. If the Associations do a good job of issuing and provisioning properly their loan portfolios, then the Wholesale loans that the System Banks provide to them are completely secure. Thereby, the obverse is also true. Hence again, I will argue we really must look at the FCS as a whole when determining whether to make or maintain an investment in these preferred securities.

To hammer this point home around the relationship between System banks and their respective Districts, let's take a quick look at one of the other System Banks called AgriBank, (AGRIP). Note that this System Bank is nearly as large as CoBank in terms of total loans, yet its provision for losses is even smaller than the former's. This is because AgriBank has an even higher percentage of Wholesale to total loans than CoBank, and conveniently breaks out those figures for us to see. Under AgriBank's NCO line, I included an NCO Ratio Ex-Wholesale loans figure. This shows that their experience on charge-off's with regards to their own issued loans is fairly comparable to their District's experience, and the FCS as a whole.

In Summary, I hope this review makes it clearer how the system operates. The District Associations issue the loans to the borrower/member. The layer of provisioning at this level has historically provided security for the System Bank's Wholesale loans since the mid-80's farm crisis. While Preferred investment technically exposes the investor to the System Bank's risk which appears deminimis, past experiences for GSE entities has shown contagion to quickly spread in regards to investor perceptions of financial stability. Thus, an investor needs to watch not just the District level you're directly exposed to, but again, to the consolidated FCS in its entirety.

The FCS related Preferred Security Marketplace:

Finally we get to our raison d'etre. The list above comes from the most recent Investor Presentation from the Funding Corporation's website. There are a number of Fixed-to-Float securities, as well as a few variable rate ones tied to three month LIBOR. Unfortunately, only four of these securities actually trade in an Over The Counter [OTC] market that most individual investors can participate in, and I use the terms "actually trade" in a very liberal sense here. As I said at the start, these securities are very illiquid. One of the consequences of that is I've found some brokerages place heavy restrictions on the qualifications for investors to be able to trade in these securities. If you've read all the way to this point, and remain interested in these securities, only to find that your broker won't allow you to trade in them: well that sucks and I'm sorry for that. Unlisted securities that trade as infrequently as these do, are often viewed by the finance industry as extremely risky. I.e., their measure of risk is based more off of liquidity than solvency. With that in mind, here's a list of the securities separated into the OTC and Privately traded securities.

Note in the chart above, that I provided the mean and median averages for the OTC traded securities. It is the primary reason why I think these may be the most interesting preferred securities in the market. We've already walked through why I think there is an argument that these FCS related securities are to a high degree safe and secure. Now I'd like to present the valuation case. These are preferred securities, not senior debt that gets higher claims on capital in case of default. Hence, I understand rating agencies would never give these outright AAA ratings. However, they still give them higher ratings than the best bank issued preferred securities in the marketplace, and yet the FCS preferred securities trade at a decent discount. It is highly unlikely that the reason for this discrepancy is anything but the issue of liquidity in the securities themselves. That, I believe, makes this an interesting opportunity for investors, whom are willing to make a longer term commitment to owning these, as a part of a larger preferred security portfolio.

The above list contains a large group of bank issued, Fixed coupon or Fixed-to-Float, preferred securities. I broke them up into two groups based off of their respective Credit Ratings. I also removed any preferred securities that could be called within the calendar year of 2017. This gives us a better comparable figure on the averages for the Yield-to-Call [YTC] of the securities.

The top tier group has only three issues in it, but it is the closest comparable in terms of Credit Rating analysis to the FCS preferred securities. If we round up a bit, we basically get an average of 5.85% coupon, with a current yield of 5.5% and a YTC of about 2%.

The next tier includes a lot of well known names in the Too Big Too Fail camp. Their averages are about 6% coupon, 5.6% current yield, and a YTC of say about 3.5%.

These groups compare to our OTC traded FCS preferreds that average a 6.25% coupon, nearly 6.1% current yield, and a 5.5% YTC.

To summarize, the lack of liquidity is almost always going to lead to significant discounts for securities like these FCS related preferred issues. However, the long term investor here is getting about .50-.75 bps more current yield than arguably comparably inferior credit risk securities, and I'd point out on a solvency basis there's a strong case that the risk discrepancy is even larger than the rating agencies present it. On a YTC basis the separation is even more pronounced, with a 2.25%-4.50% increased return for the FCS preferred securities. This could be a significant issue for preferred holders depending on the direction and magnitude of any future interest rate changes.

Overview of Preferred Market:

Owning preferred securities carry risks when interest rates are rising. Many of these issues can be perpetual in duration. If rates rise enough making these securities cheap, then the company may never call them in. Obviously if rates rise materially enough, then principal loss in the securities becomes a significant factor. Given the current state of the markets, I wouldn't recommend having a very large exposure to fixed rated income securities of long or perpetual duration, but that doesn't mean zero either. As far as income securities go, I think there are some elements of the preferred market that I find more attractive than comparable debt markets. Specifically, I think the historical spreads and yields are still more attractive than corporate debt securities.

Above is the option adjusted spread for the US BBB Corporate market since 2007. It can get tighter as it was pre-crisis, but it's clearly getting fairly limited in this regard. Here's a close up of the last five years:

On an absolute yield basis, the BBB corporate marketplace doesn't look much better. There's not much left to squeeze out of this, and the risk clearly feels a lot more like trying to pick up pennies in front of a freight train.

Moving down the credit quality spectrum on corporate debt doesn't yield much more in the way of returns. Despite the exposure to Oil in the High Yield market, spreads here too are quite narrow, and the absolute level of yield is about as low as its ever been.

It gets a bit harder to do historical spread and yield analysis on the preferred market as a whole. The ETF's for preferred securities have mostly been issued post credit crisis, and there isn't a single dominant index that I could find to use with historical data. Thus, I've opted to use the Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund, (NYSE:JPS), which is a closed-end fund that has been in existence pre-crisis, and has maintained the same portfolio characteristics over time. First, lets take a look at the spread in yield between JPS and the US Government 10 Year, pre-crisis between 2005-2007.

Before things got really frothy in 2007, the JPS yield was trading between 4.75%-5.25% above the 10 Year rate. Now let's look at that spread since 2010 post crisis. Essentially a similar range, if not a bit higher at times up into the 6.25% area.

Admittedly I worry about using a closed-end fund for post crisis historical analysis, because I believe the surge in ETF popularity has caused CEF's to decline in demand, and thereby increase in discounts to their NAV's. Hence, here's a look at the spread using the Powershares Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) since 2010.

This is probably a better reflection of the current spread in the marketplace. It's materially higher than the alternative debt spreads, but also probably as narrow as we've seen the spread since 2010.

This chart may sum up what I find interesting about preferred securities relative to debt. The orange line above is the dividend yield for the Ishares High Yield ETF, (NYSEARCA:HYG), and the blue line the corresponding yield for the PGX. While preferred securities have tightened in recent years, it's not as much as other alternatives.

There are also two points I'd like to highlight that I think are often overlooked when comparing the Preferred Security market with other income generating asset classes. The first is that most preferred securities pay qualified tax advantaged dividends. Basically, any non-REIT issued preferred is going to pay a qualified dividend that will be taxed at only a 15% or 20% tax rate. The taxes you most likely pay on the interest from a bond will be at your current income tax rate. Depending on the investor, that could make a significant difference in the after-tax effective yield of the securities.

Second, we're really comparing apples and oranges here in regards to credit and solvency risk. Preferred Securities may be lower on the corporate structure in terms of claims on capital in case of default. However, the composition of the market place for preferred securities is skewed much higher towards investment grade. In other words, the credit risk of the issuers in the Preferred Security market as a whole is materially less than the credit risk right now in the High Yield Corporate marketplace. There's a lot of plusses and minuses in this example, but if an investor picks through the market, I believe you can get more return with massively less credit risk.

Recommendation / Strategy:

For whatever reason, this article has been more a labor of love than anything else. I started work on it many months ago, and the length is truly... well, long. I actually can't recommend buying these FCS related preferred securities right now. As I've been watching the preferred market for a number of years, in general I've found that there are usually opportunities that arise for the patient investor. That's my recommendation here. If you're interested in these securities I've highlighted, then do some work on them. Get comfortable with which ones you're interested in, and then watch and wait. The alternative is to also pick a price, and set up an alert. At some point, I suspect a better entry opportunity will appear. You're just going to have to be ready for it, because these issues trade almost by appointment.

In the end, I just found the FCS as a whole, and these preferred securities, simply fascinating on some level. They're out there, but practically no one knows about them. If you've gotten all the way to this point, then I guess you've found them interesting too. Hopefully, this has been a good primer to start your investigation into these issues. Good luck investing to all out there.

