The German Stock Market: Breaking Into All-Time New Highs

Super profits being earned via use of the public realm and an artificially low currency providing a wide investment moat.

External inflows from trade very strong and a major income source for the stock market in the private sector.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Germany.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks at interest.

The chart shows that private credit creation is flat and has been flat since 1998. The turn of the century period was tumultuous for Germany as three major things happened that had a big impact on the economy.

The fall of the DDR and the subsequent reunification of the two Germanies as occupying Russian forces withdrew after a 44-year stay. The Dot-com year 2000 boom-bust. The introduction of the Euro in place of the Mark.

After this time private credit creation never recovered after a steep rise into 1998.

The chart below shows the stock market:

The chart shows the stock market is very strong and currently moving into and marking all time new highs.

A colleague of mine has produced the following chart of how the stock market might trade. This is useful for optimizing an entry into a position and not being underwater straight away, which is annoying and nearly always happens. He sees the B wave continuing before a final C wave sets in to finish the current wave on a line of long term support.

A wise investor wishing for a good entry point would be well advised to wait for the C wave to end and then attempt at entry in anticipation of the next thrust upwards from the long-term support line. Markets move in a sawtooth pattern, and it is best to enter at the beginning of a new sawtooth.

The chart below shows GDP:

The chart shows that GDP has been largely flat since the 2007 GFC boom-bust. It is however still managing to make new highs, as it did in 2016, even if it is on a downward move now.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply. The money supply is still rising despite a flat to falling GDP.

The chart below shows inflation:

The Germans have a morbid fear of inflation after their experience with hyperinflation in the 1920's. One can see from the chart they have a good track record of now keeping it under control. Inflation has moved in a tight range of minus two to eight percent since the mid-1950's.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population:

The chart indicates that the population has steadily grown, and there are over 82 million people in the economy. The step up in 1989 is the re-addition of East Germany since that time population growth has been mostly flat.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and make sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons:

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons has steadily grown with barely an interruption. Over 44 million people with pay packets to spend.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is trending down from a 11+% peak in 2008 and is now at 4%. Historically one can see that unemployment has had a bumpy ride since the 1950s and has been relatively high most of the time. This is in contrast with inflation that has been relatively smooth and low over the same period. One sees that Germany will tolerate unemployment more so than inflation.

Current neo-liberal economic principles dictate that the inflation rate is more important than the level of employment and that a stock of unemployed people can be used to both set a low price for labor and keep inflation down by reducing aggregate demand. The unemployment level could, therefore, be intentional public policy.

The government could have employed this idle labor force, which the private industry had no use for, and set them to work improving the public realm. It chose not to, and if full employment is the government's policy, it achieved this from 1960 through to 1975 and has since failed.

Land and capital can be unemployed too, and this rate is shown in capacity utilization below:

The chart shows that capacity utilization is rising from a 30-year low set in 2009 at just over 70%. Since then, it is now making a second attempt at reaching the high set in the peak of the GFC boom-bust in 2007 of nearly 90%. It would not take a lot more expansion for Germany to have to lay down new capacity and move into 100%+ capacity. Each year more than the last like in Taiwan at present.

House prices in Germany are rising from the low set at the bottom of the GFC boom-bust reached in 2010. The all-time peak was set in 1990 and as yet to recover past this point. The chart below shows this.

In 1990 there was a housing crisis in Germany, known as the Savings and Loan crisis in America, where house prices plummeted in a financial crisis that rivaled the recent GFC for severity. Hard hit in 1990 Germany went relatively unscathed in 2007. The 1990 housing crisis hit a number countries especially hard due to the high private debt levels that had accumulated. Japan is another key example, Japan like Germany was less hard hit the second time around 20 years later.

Building permits too are rising as the chart below shows:

The home ownership rate is steady at just over 50% as the graph below shows. There are rent controls in Germany that protect tenants from market-driven rent increases, and it is known as a "Mietspiegel" or rent level. Once tenanted the rent of a house may only rise by the average of the district and if it is a district with a low turnover, it can stay low for decades.

Many people rent for life, and if you stay in your rental accommodation for decades, you can build up quite an accommodation bargain compared with the cost of buying. Your rent effectively trails the market rent considerably as time goes on, this gives you disposal income for other things.

In most "advanced" western countries with market driven housing rents, it is not uncommon for over half the household disposal income to be allocated to accommodation costs, in Germany it is, on average only one quarter.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows:

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 78 % HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 53.5 % HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME 82.22 % Household debt Total, % of net disposable income, 2015 (OECD) 92.9 %

(Sources: World Bank, OECD, Trading Economics as marked)

The private household sector has relatively low debt compared to other advanced western nations. Germany is fairly well insulated from a shock such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150% are the critical point regarding household debt to income. Germany has some way to go before exceeding this barrier and moving into danger territory.

The bottom line is the private sector is in good condition. While private credit creation levels might be flat, as is population growth and GDP, the economy is slowly still growing, the number of employed people is steadily rising, and there are low private debt levels. Above all the stock market is doing very well indeed and is among the largest and strongest in the world.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance:

The chart shows that the current account is positive and adding money to the private sector.

Important for the external sector is the currency exchange rate. Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment is asset backing and rising levels normally give the currency strength and vice versa.

Germany is not a currency sovereign; it is a user of the euro, and the chart below shows how the euro has been trading. Germany has next to no influence over how its adopted currency trades but is strongly influenced by it. The euro has been trending downwards ever since the 2007 GFC boom-bust, and this is helping German exports be more competitive on the world stage.

The German economy is trimmed for exports following standard neo-liberal economic principles as follows:

The overriding concept is that the external sector is positive and adds to the economy. This is achieved via large export businesses selling their products overseas to achieve an overall current account surplus. The currency must be low so that the countries' products are cheap for foreigners to buy. For this to occur, the demand for imports must be suppressed so that the demand for the euro is kept low. The weaker members of the EU help keep the currency even lower than Germany would normally have; this generates super profits and is a form of economic moat worthy of Warren Buffet. To keep imports down and the currency low, the following internal public policies are followed:

Wages are kept as low as possible using a stock of unemployed people.

Earnings are taxed as much as possible so that there is little aggregate demand in the domestic economy that might manifest itself in demand for imported goods that might drive up the value of the currency.

The internal economy is made as expensive as possible through privatizations so that public goods such as education, health, infrastructure, power, water, roads, ports, railways, etc. that were once produced at close to cost price are now produced with a debt interest and profit charge built in. This further dampens internal aggregate demand for imports that might drive up the currency. One could say the public realm is being cannibalized and funneled into private sector profits at the same time as helping dampen aggregate demand. This is because some of the added cost to use the privatized public asset is paid out to shareholders as capital gains and dividends that did not exist when the infrastructure was publicly operated at close to cost or lower.

Exporting firms are taxed as little as possible or not at all. A typical example is a low corporate tax rate and a value added tax that only applies internally and not levied on exported goods. See the tax section later in this report.

The country's economic rent is then channeled to a few large export-oriented businesses, basically at the cost of the rest of the population. Business profits are maximized and expressed as capital growth in share prices and large dividend payouts. Lavish remuneration of business executives working for the large export-oriented companies is also a key feature. To share in this surplus, one has to be an owner of such a company. One can do this by being a shareholder. Dividends and capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than personal income. In Germany, the tax rate on share and bond capital gains and income from dividends is a flat 25%, and this is remitted to the Government by the broker. Once remitted it does not need to appear in a tax return. If this is your only source of income, your tax affairs are very simple to nonexistent.

The business model is helped in a strategic sense by the euro. The weaker members of the EU cause the euro to be lower. If Germany had its own currency, it would be higher to reflect its economic strength. By using the euro, Germany enjoys the benefits of an artificially lower currency than would be possible domestically with a freely floating sovereign currency.

This may not be a sustainable economic model for the long term; it is not fair or just, however, for the moment, it is working for the stock market and export businesses if for few others.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the government is now draining money out of the private sector. 2014 was the first net drain after a declining net add since the peak in 2009. Notice how the dot-com recession of 2000 and GFC recession of 2007 were preceded by government budgets that drained money out of the economy. The next recession cannot be more than one or two years away if past patterns are any guide.

Germany, while a sovereign nation, is not a currency sovereign and is fiscally constrained in the same way as if it were on a gold standard or household; it can run out of money. Germany must always manage its economy with an eye on currency reserves and bond market discipline.

As a member of the European Union, Germany has agreed to the Fiscal Compact that specifies that government debt to GDP shall not be more than 60% and fiscal deficits shall not be more than 3% of GDP.

Fortunately, for Germany, it is one of the few countries that benefit from the euro membership in that it has a current account surplus run against the other members of the Union. The current account deficit of countries such as France, Spain, and Italy is the surplus for countries like Germany. At some stage, the current account surplus members of the EU will own the current account deficit members of the EU. This is happening now with Greece.

Given that each country is not a currency sovereign and can run out of money, we are watching a slow moving game of monopoly being played out over decades.

When a player is bankrupt, we have seen how the player is cashed out of the game. Greece and Cyprus are the first members to drop out of the game. We see daily how Greece has now to make austerity cuts in return for more loans at interest with which to pay the interest on previous loans. We see how public infrastructure is sold off to foreign buyers to pay foreign creditors. We see how the Greek government is told what to do by the ECB, IMF and World Bank, and is not working for the public purpose of the population.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets. Taxes "unprint" money in the same way that repaying a loan does.



(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates are breathtakingly high. Germany is not a currency sovereign and does need to tax and/or borrow money from the private and external sectors to fund itself. It has no organic sovereign currency creation powers.

Household aggregate demand is reduced by 67.93% for top income earners; tax plus social security. Social security is a tax as it is money that cannot be spent right now. 39.76% of gross income is deducted as pension, aged care and healthcare insurance by the employer and remitted to the relevant authority.

On top of this is a value added tax of 19% on all they buy. Because private debt is relatively low, as are accommodation costs, taxes must be higher in order to drain off household aggregate demand that might otherwise manifest itself as demand for imported goods and so drive the exchange rate higher. This would disturb the export based market model.

The public realm is also being made more expensive to use via privatizations that add a debt and profit charge onto such things as roads, healthcare, and public transport. This too drains off household aggregate demand and has the benefit of keeping the money in the private sector as income to private companies running the privatized portions of the public realm.

Companies, on the other hand, pay a fairly light 29.72% tax, enjoy lots of deductions and no value added tax on exports. Who would have thought?

With tax collection regimes like this, one sees very clearly for whom and by whom the government is running the economy: big business. This is good for investors as it channels the income into the stock market and other financial assets such as real estate.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is comprised of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

Germany is not a currency sovereign and operates on a very fiscally constrained gold standard equivalent. It does not enjoy the currency creation and wide fiscal policy space that currency sovereignty provides.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers, Summary, and Conclusion.

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 0.6 % 8.8 % -0.8 % 8.6 %

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. Clearly, the external sector stands almost alone in supporting the private sector. Both other sectors are in contraction and reducing the overall flow amount. Both the fiscally constrained government and the population are using their portion of the external surplus to retire debt. The government takes from both the other sectors to reduce its debt and or savings.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 8% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present. This represents a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

German companies working hand in hand, or indeed running the government, are enjoying "super profits" from gaming both the Euro and the public realm to their maximum advantage. To share in this bonanza one needs to be an owner of these companies and share in the capital gains and dividends being created. One can do this using the following ETFs:

EWG iShares MSCI Germany ETF HEWG iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF FGM First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund DBGR Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF EWGS iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF QDEU SPDR MSCI Germany Quality Mix ETF DAX Recon Capital DAX Germany ETF GGOV German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF

In the next article, we have a look at Ireland with 8.4% income flows to the private sector and some alarmingly high private debt to household income levels.

