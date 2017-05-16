Apple: Sell In May And Go Away?

My readers have been asking me, "why the sudden change in opinion on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)?" And, it's a little difficult to articulate my revision in stance, even as I'm a believer in the long-term narrative. But, with the recent miss on sales/earnings, and difficulty with sustaining FY'17 comps, and less than spectacular management of inventory going into the current iPhone 7 cycle, we're likely to experience much of the same when we roll forward into the iPhone 8 cycle.

Yeah, we can acknowledge that there's plenty of pent-up demand for iPhone 8. But it hardly means anything if Apple's CFO Luca Maestri doesn't forecast correctly ahead of iPhone 8 launch, which implies upside is limited even in a pro-cyclical narrative.

Hence, we're less certain on the hardware narrative despite positive indications from the supply chain, consumer polling, and so forth. The upside is capped, but mostly because of Apple's management.

Notwithstanding my shift in stance over the near term, we're certain the stock will likely trend higher upon a reasonable pullback in share price. We anticipate that Apple will trade below $140 over the next couple months before a recovery rally takes us to our FY'18 price target of $170.68 in CY'18.

We're not embarrassed by our revision in stance over the near term, as the stock is long overdue for a pullback. And we would face criticism if we got aggressive prior to a pullback in valuation, hence we take on this more neutral stance ahead of summer seasonality.

So, where does the price chart take us?

The stock hit my prior $156 price target in the past couple sessions, and from here, it becomes difficult to justify any added upside. It's unlikely the market prices in more aggressive upside scenarios until we experience a broad market pullback and details on iPhone 8 become more concrete.

Of course, I could have waited for my price target to be met prior to revising my stance, but given lackluster indications on near-term iPhone demand and lack of financially pertinent news until September 2017, we've revised our stance to reflect this reality.

Of course, there are caveats to this, but "sell in May and go away" still seems pertinent here. We wouldn't chase the stock much higher, as an entry here would take months prior to generating meaningful returns. There are very few instances in which a stock price continues to trend higher absent of dips, corrections, and so forth.

We're not saying the valuation is frothy or anything, but when dealing with the largest publicly traded stock, momentum is contingent on broad market sentiment and asset flows. So even if Apple's underlying investment thesis is well substantiated, it's also the most exposed to macro sentiment, as its large size creates a dependency on asset inflows to the tune of hundreds of billion dollars (to reach our FY'18 price target). Hence, we're not only nervous on Apple, but the entire tech space in general. If Apple experiences distribution, so will the remaining tech sector, with tech blue chips likely leading the broad market lower.

Hence, we're not convinced in the underlying market narrative even as we like the underlying investment narrative for Apple, specifically.

Recent news suggests hardware unveilings at WWDC 2017

Going into Apple's June software expo, the expectations of a refreshed iPad, and unveiling of Siri Home takes center stage. We like the idea of Apple releasing complimentary hardware to HomeKit, as it would substantiate Apple's presence in the living room beyond Apple TV. Diversification of hardware seems to make sense albeit hardware accessories have less room for upside, despite heightened volume ramp for Apple Watch and Air Pods.

So, with the introduction of Siri Home, we'd expect the other hardware segment inflecting higher. Alexa has been a hit, and we'd imagine Sir Home doing better than Amazon's home accessory, which RBC believes could grow into a $10 billion business unit. We think Apple has enough familiarity with voice technology to be a disruptor in this space.

We'd imagine Apple doing just as well if not better given its current installed base within its ecosystem and likely product-synergies with other Apple devices. Hence, the impact of Air Pods, Apple Watch, Siri Home, Apple TV, should be watched closely despite minimal impact on FY'17 results. The business unit could grow into a $20 billion-plus business with enviable margins as Apple transitions toward cordless and IoT (internet of things).

Furthermore UBS analyst Steven Milunovich published in a research note released to UBS investment bank clients on May 4, 2017, estimates on hardware accessory shipments. Air Pod unit sales were estimated at 3 million units, whereas Apple Watch units also hovered at 3 million (data points may vary from actuals due to usage of linear algebra).

Final thoughts

We think it would be unwise to ride this rally any further. Already, the stock price has hit our prior price target, and we've revised our recommendation lower ahead of seasonal selling in the market. Of course, we can acknowledge the fundamental thesis, but the broad markets can't support valuations for much longer.

Furthermore, the unveilings at WWDC 2017 are more incremental in nature, and refresh to iPad does little to diminish the secular decline in the segment. We think the upside from Siri Voice is going to be the biggest takeaway from the event, as such, we're waiting on the September unveiling for meaningful event driven buying.

We continue to reiterate our hold recommendation and $137 price target.

