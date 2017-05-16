Rexnord Should Be Seeing A Turn Now

Rexnord is trading around fair value, but analysts haven't moved their estimates up yet and there could be emerging momentum in the industrial business.

PMC should benefit from catch-up maintenance and short-cycle orders, but long-term reinvestment in factory capacity is the bigger swing factor for revenue, as is real infrastructure spending stimulus for water.

Based upon what peers in motion control have reported, Rexnord should be about to report improving performance in its PMC business, while the outlook for water equipment is less certain.

I liked Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) back in mid-December, and I can't really complain with how the shares have performed since. Not only is the return about 10 points above that of the S&P 500, but Rexnord has done alright next to most of its process/motion control peers like ABB (NYSE:ABB), Altra (NASDAQ:AIMC), Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC), and SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), as well as peers in the water products sector. Better still, short-cycle industrial activity is picking up (including in the industrial MRO space) and process industries like mining seem to be past the worst, while core food/beverage continues to perform well. Add in a slowly improving institutional water market and some longer-term strategic growth opportunities and it's a relatively solid backdrop.

Valuation is no longer so compelling, but "meh" seems to be the new "bargain-priced" in the industry sector and shaving just half a point off of my 10% discount rate would give me a fair value slightly above today's price. Provided that Rexnord can show some healthy signs in its core revenue and margins later this week when it reports fiscal fourth quarter earnings, not to mention constructive guidance in line with what other industrial-leveraged companies have said, this could still be a name with some room left to advance.

Playing Scrabble With The Recovery

After several years of rough first quarter reports, this quarter has actually seen positive guidance revisions - suggesting that, at long last, the "it'll be better next year" mentality that has appeared late in the year only to be dashed early in the next year in the industrial sector is actually working out. Now the argument is shifting to whether this will be a "V-shaped" recovery (a fast, strong recovery), a "U-shaped" recovery (a more gradual upward trajectory or something else entirely.

Certainly on the basis of recent reports from companies like Rockwell (NYSE:ROK), Fortive (NYSE:FTV), Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), and Dover (NYSE:DOV), it would seem that shorter-cycle industrial businesses (those with generally lower installed costs and lead times) are bouncing back. While reports have been a little uneven, industrial MRO seems to be perking up again, with companies spending/catching up on maintenance and preparing for more activity in the coming quarters. That should all be supportive for Rexnord's Process and Motion Control (or PMC) business.

Rockwell reported strong demand in the food/beverage business, which should bode well for a business that contributes close to 20% of Rexnord's PMC revenue, while the more moderate underlying trends in aerospace could be lifted by Rexnord gaining more business with Airbus. I wouldn't expect big things in the bulk material handling and construction material businesses, but Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ALTKY) reported stronger sales and orders in its mining and rock businesses, and Rexnord's position in conveying and processing equipment should be consistent with Atlas's comments that mining companies are spending more again on process and handling equipment versus discrete machinery.

Beyond the near term, a lot will rest on just how willing companies are to spend on expansionary capex. The gears, couplings, bearings, chains, and so on that Rexnord offers tie into both MRO on existing production lines, but also expanded capacity from new lines. If and when industrial companies add capacity, then, it should fuel stronger results at Rexnord.

A Growth Opportunity On The Way?

Rexnord management has always been relatively active on the M&A side, and the last two deals (Cambridge and Euroflex) have added more products and exposure to the food/beverage industry. All things considered, I think that's a good place to expand. While companies like Rockwell, GEA Group, and Rexnord have done well in this sector, it's actually still under-penetrated with respect to automation, and Rexnord's products serve a variety of customer needs in product filling (think bottling lines), handling, and processing.

Rexnord is also still pursuing the auto sector. The company already sells gears to auto OEMs, but there is still meaningful "greenfield" opportunities for a sector that contributes relatively little to this business despite making up a larger portion of the revenue mix of many of its comparables/rivals.

I'm also increasingly interested in the potential of Rexnord to participate in ongoing automation in warehouses. I haven't seen much discussion of this opportunity directly in relation to Rexnord, but I would think that warehouse automation will include more conveyance systems and more opportunities for Rexnord.

Water Still A Wildcard

Long-term demand for water-related products has been less predictable than investors in companies like Xylem (NYSE:XYL) and Watts (NYSE:WTS) likely expected, but there are still credible opportunities in front of Rexnord. The company has meaningful exposure to the institutional market, and as this market's slower/delayed recovery (relative to commercial construction) has started looking like a positive driver for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in HVAC, so too do I believe it can be an improving positive factor for Rexnord in the coming quarters.

Infrastructure remains a big unknown, both in terms of the size of the market opportunity (large) and the uncertainty that that opportunity will be realized in the next few years. Plenty has been written (by me and others) about the need for significant reinvestment in water infrastructure, but it remains to be seen if funding will actually materialize (the new administration's talk of a significant infrastructure stimulus package has included mention of water infrastructure projects).

Self-Help Still An Option

Rexnord also continues to work on important self-help items. Management has been working on a sizable manufacturing footprint reduction (around 20%), reduced fixed asset intensity, and a leaner, more responsible supply chain and cost structure. All of that sounds good, and would appear to address some clear issues with past performance, but it remains to be seen if the company can steer itself to more impressive long-term margin performance.

The Opportunity

I expect Rexnord's performance and guidance to be somewhat mixed when it reports later this week. Process industries are likely to still be soft, but Rexnord should be seeing some recoveries in shorter-cycle MRO opportunities and food/beverage should be an area of relative outperformance. I'm not expecting big things from the water business, but I would expect to hear about decent trends in commercial, institutional, and maybe infrastructure.

Longer term, I'm still working with a baseline assumption of mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit/low double-digit FCF growth as Rexnord takes advantage of the industrial recovery both in catch-up spending and then in factory reinvestment. I also continue to expect some success with the cost reduction/margin improvement efforts sufficient to lift the FCF margin into the low double digits over time.

The Bottom Line

If Rexnord can manage that, a fair value in the low $20's still makes sense. While that no longer makes Rexnord as appealing of a candidate for new money, there is still a relative value case to be made, particularly if the industrial business can show some real strength in the next couple of quarters. As I said in the open, shaving just half a point from my discount rate would push my fair value estimate above the current price (as of this writing), so it's a borderline buy candidate in my book and a relatively more attractive opportunity in a pretty expensive sector (in a pretty expensive market...).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.