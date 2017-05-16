The One Retailer That Is Going Much Higher

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is my home improvement store of choice. I highlighted it over one year ago with a buy recommendation. Since that time the stock is up very nicely, about 60%. The Home Depot remains a strong name, and I recently described how it is my top retail choice for 2017. That is right. It is a RETAILER. And while the retail sector is getting demolished, and HD did take a hit thanks to the selling, it is back up and just under its 52 week high, while nearly every single other retailer is getting hit hard. Yes, it is a RETAILER. Why? It sells stuff. You buy it. Sure it's a pin action play on a strong housing market, as well as a strong economy, but it is a retailer nonetheless. And I am proud to have called it my top 2017 pick, because it has delivered. So, five months into the year does my call hold water? Should you stick with it? To answer this question, we need to check into the performance of the company.

Home Depot just reported its Q1 earnings and it was once again a dandy of a quarter. That said the company still has a valuation that is pricing continued growth at 24 times current earnings. But this is justifiable if the growth continues. Judging from this performance in Q1, once again it seems that the growth is indeed set to continue and so its pricing is still justified, and it's going higher! The company saw strong Q1 sales of $23.9 billion. This was a 5.0% increase compared to Q1 2016, and beat by $180 million. Comparable store sales also rose. They came in +5.5% in Q1, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to be strong, coming in at +6.0%. This continues to be solid growth for a company of this size and so far the company is right on schedule with my 2017 buy call and top choice in the retail space, which is being battered.

As you can imagine rising comparable sales and higher revenues led to better earnings. Here in this report earnings per share were up 16% year-over-year. This growth is what we have become accustomed to and it helps justify the valuation. Net earnings for Q1 2017 came in at $2.0 billion. This translates to $1.67 per share, compared to $1.44 per share brought in during Q1 2016. These results surpassed estimates by $0.06. While much of this improvement is from fiscal discipline and of course from rising sales, the earnings per share bump also reflects the company's buyback which improves the earnings per share a bit. Still the continued growth is impressive and, in light of that, this remains a stock that you should consider on any meaningful pullback. Craig Menear, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and President of Home Depot, stated:

"We were pleased with our results as they reflected broad-based growth across our interconnected platform and all geographies. This was made possible by our hard working store associates, merchants and supply chain teams and our continued dedication to customer service."

Strong sales and earnings, as well as continued growth in comparable sales are very solid. Earnings and sales both beat estimates. That is the type of growth you like to see from a company you are invested in. For the last few quarters the company has met or beat expectations for the most part, and I see this continuing. Now what is the one thing I always tell you? Home Depot is a serial guidance raiser and is another reason I like this name long-term. With these results Home Depot also reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 sales guidance and expects sales will be up approximately 4.6% and comp sales will be up approximately 4.6%. It then raised its earnings per share guidance for the year to grow approximately 11% from fiscal 2016 to $7.15 (up from prior guidance of $7.13). Did I mention the company also just gave us a nice raise of 29% to the dividend, and announced an additional $15 billion buyback program? That is music to every shareholder's ears. Home Depot consistently meets or beats expectations on many metrics. Bottom line, this is my top 2017 retail pick and five months into the year, the stock is at a 52 week high, while the retail sector is being slammed. It's a winner. I hope you got in.

