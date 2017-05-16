PFSWeb's Q1 Supports The Bull Case Below $8

This still looks like a $10 stock, though it looks like investors will have to wait until at least Q2 for that type of move.

The bullish thesis for PFSW is simple: a weak 2016 was largely the product of one-off issues that don't mean the growth story is at an end.

I found PFSWeb's (NASDAQ:PFSW) first quarter report rather comforting relative to the bull case I laid out for the stock just a couple of weeks ago. The quarter itself wasn't a blowout by any means: both revenue and EPS (on a non-GAAP basis) were pretty much exactly in line with Street estimates. In fact, given modest help from timing, which added 2-4 points of revenue growth per the Q1 conference call, the Q1 numbers could even be considered somewhat disappointing.

Still, there was more than enough in the quarter to stick with my recent decision to take a long position in PFSW. This is a second-half play, with the company still dealing with the effects of large, low-margin deals that colored results in the back half of 2016. The bull case for PFSW is that those issues were a largely one-time event, which have obscured a solid long-term growth story. That bull case still holds out of Q1 - even if the market response, at least so far, has been modestly negative:

source: finviz.com

A Mixed Report

Service fee equivalent revenue - a non-GAAP figure that adjusts out product revenue and pass-through sales - rose 16% year-over-year in Q1, a good start to the year. CFO Tom Madden did say on the Q1 call that timing of revenue expected in Q2 added $1-$2 million in revenue (2 to 4 points' worth of growth) and the small acquisition of Conexus last year added another 3 points.

Still, that's a minimum of 9% organic growth, a good step toward full-year guidance of a mid- to high-single-digit increase. Bookings looked strong as well, at least on the project side, where new bookings were almost $20 million against $13 million the year before. On the other hand, long-term engagement bookings fell sharply, to ~$11 million from $24 million in Q1 2016, though some of those bookings a year ago were precisely the ones PFSWeb is either exiting or trying to improve. Revenue is guided down Q/Q, a bit of a negative surprise, in part due to the revenue pulled into Q2.

From an overall top-line standpoint, the quarter probably is somewhat in the eye of the beholder. ~10% organic growth ex-timing seems solid, but guidance for a Q/Q decline suggests a sequential deceleration to high single-digit growth at best in Q2. Both figures remain below the company's long-range target of 10-15%, and as such might call into question the viability of that target, given full-year guidance implies ~mid-single-digit growth in Q3 and Q4.

At current levels, however, with PFSW bouncing off a three-year-plus low, Q1 and Q2 both are good enough in my opinion. The bull case for PFSW doesn't rely on hitting management targets or double-digit growth - in the near- to mid-term, it relies largely on normalization. And solid growth in the first half would be a major step in that direction.

Below the top line, gross margins were decent at 30.9%; a 370 bps decline wasn't unexpected, due (again) to last year's engagements, which PFSWeb still is trying to optimize. The company did guide for improvement in Q2 and Q3 before the usual compression in the busier Q4. SG&A looks a bit high, as one analyst pointed out on the call, but seems largely explained by an increased earn-out provision related to an acquisition and restructuring costs, compared to a benefit the year before. Backing those out, SG&A rose ~4% by my numbers - perhaps a bit higher than shareholders might like, but still enough to be leveraged by expected revenue growth. Meanwhile, the elimination of positions at the corporate level should provide a bit of cost savings going forward.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million declined just under 3% year-over-year; not an impressive figure, to be sure, but decent enough considering the weak gross margin. And full-year guidance was reaffirmed, as management reiterated its expectations for a strong second half. That still leaves the overall story roughly the same: there is a lot of pressure on Q3/Q4 results. But PFSWeb at the least made some progress toward a rebound in the quarter.

Still A $10 Stock

From a 'feel' standpoint, Q1 might pull expectations down a bit, and investors might aim toward the lower end of Adjusted EBITDA guidance, in particular. The company is guiding for a sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA in Q2, which should mean YOY growth against a $3.9 million print in Q2 2016. But that still seems to imply a roughly flat first half from a profit standpoint, and a lot of pressure on the business to drive an 80%+ increase YOY in the second half.

Clearly, investors don't trust that guidance coming out of the quarter much more than they did heading in. But at $7.41, that's OK. Even the low end of the full-year range implies a sub-8x multiple for a company that, 2H 2016 aside, has grown revenue and EBITDA rather steadily for years now. And there is some evidence that the growth story should continue beyond 2017. The B2B business had a strong quarter, and that area represents a significant long-term growth opportunity. The higher earn-out provision means CrossView, a large acquisition that looked rather ugly early on, continues to improve. And client focus continues to include brands (Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) continue to be key customers) rather than solely on retailers. CEO Mike Willoughby made a critical point in the Q&A of the Q1 call, noting that "we are very careful about taking on clients that are general merchandise retailers."

If that remains the case, that takes one key risk away from PFSWeb (having clients go bankrupt) and makes brick-and-mortar closures a tailwind for the company, as Willoughby argued. Clients are going to need to compete with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN); PFSWeb still appears to have the best end-to-end solution and the type of clients who will both spend money to compete online and have a reasonable chance of winning there.

All told, the bull case still holds - and it's not a bull case that requires perfection. Simple normalization likely gets PFSW back to double digits, assuming a 9-10x EBITDA and a 16-18x normalized FCF multiple. Q1 was a step in that direction, if just a small step. To be sure, the real tests have yet to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.