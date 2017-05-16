Thoughts On Lowell Miller's CEF 1 Year Later

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

About a year ago, I profiled the Miller/Howard High Income Equity CEF (NYSE:HIE), a relatively small CEF focused on domestic high income securities (see "HIE: Active Management From Lowell Miller For Free"). An interesting feature of this CEF was that it had a termination date of Nov. 24, 2024, meaning that unitholders would receive the liquidated NAV of the fund (less fees) on that date. At that time, HIE had traded at discounts of up to nearly -18%, meaning that over 9 years, you would be receiving about 2% in alpha per year simply as the discount contracted to its NAV as the termination date neared. At the time, I wrote that:

2.02% is more than enough to cover the fund's most recently reported annual expense ratio of 1.84%*, meaning that essentially, you are getting active management from Lowell Miller for free!

In this article I present my thoughts about the fund one year later.

Rapid discount contraction

The big story in CEF land over the past year has been a rapid contraction of discounts across the board, such that CEFs as a group became temporarily overvalued. HIE has been no exception, and its current premium of about +3% marks a two-year high in premium/discount value.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The Cambridge Income Laboratory portfolio profited from this discount contraction, with a +8.24% return from the position in HIE in only one month from inception in July 2016. At the time I sold it, HIE's discount had contracted to about -3% (z-score = +2.00), but little did I know that HIE's valuation would even move into premium territory! As they say, hindsight is always 20/20.

HIE's current z-score of +2.20 puts it firmly into the overvalued camp. Not only that, but with a fixed termination date, you can be guaranteed that its current +3% premium will dwindle to zero over the next seven and a half years. While this works out to be only about 0.4% lost per year, you never want to be generating headwinds against yourself if you can avoid it.

Portfolio

Last year, the portfolio had the highest allocations to REITs, financials and MLPs, in that order. A year later, nothing has changed in terms of the top three sectors, with REITs (21.4%), financials (20.9%) and MLPs (14.6%) again bringing up the top three.

Telecommunications saw an increase in allocation from 8.3% to 12.6%, while the 4.8% allocation to information technology last year was completely eliminated. A document showing the holdings of the fund at the end of 2016 is attached to this article.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Miller/Howard)

HIE also writes both call and put options up to a notional amount of 20% of the total value of the portfolio in order to boost income. In this year's annual report, Miller writes:

We are enhancing the income in the portfolio through the sale of options. For the year ended October 31, 2016 we sold put options on 44 positions. Of the 44, one has not yet reached expiration, 29 of them expired worthless after we collected the premium, and we had 14 stocks put to us. We also sold calls on 58 positions. Generally, our option positions' notional value has represented less than 18% of total assets at the time of trade, below the 20% limitation.

Investment policy change

The fund has also made two policy changes this year. The first is an increase in the allowable allocation to MLPs to 25%, up from 15% originally. This is so that the fund can "take advantage of moderate valuations in master limited partnerships in relation to long term prospects".

The second policy change is that the fund can also buy call and put options. This is so that the fund can have "greater flexibility to take advantage of varying levels of premiums for put and call options."

What do I think about these two changes? To be honest I am not keen on both. MLPs have historically been a wildly volatile sector, and predicting the future price of oil has also proven to be fiendishly difficult. With a 25% allocation to MLPs I am worried that this could put too many of the fund's eggs into one basket. Not to mention that the fund also has an allocation to "energy" that is presumably separate to MLP category, and thus the overall allocation to energy-related companies may very well be greater than 25%.

As a case in point, one of the three "energy" stocks held by HIE was Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), the general partner [GP] of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) which the fund also owns -- but I think most people would deem WMB to be an "MLP company" even if it were not to be technically classified as such. The other two energy companies owned by HIE (as of Dec. 2016) were Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Total (NYSE:TOT).

As for the second change, I don't like buying either call or put premiums, either personally in my portfolio or at a fund level. It just seems too much like speculating for my tastes, and evidence has shown that both put and call writing strategies on the S&P 500 have provided superior risk-adjusted returns to the S&P 500 itself, which must mean that taking the opposite side would be, in the long run, a losing proposition.

Distribution

HIE has paid out a consistent $0.1160 monthly distribution since inception, and its current yield is 10.41%. In last year's annual report, Miller wrote (emphasis mine):

With these specials, the premiums from selling options, and the regular dividends from the portfolio, as enhanced by our use of leverage, we have generated sufficient income to cover these declared distributions.

This year, Miller confirms that "this distribution has been supported by income earned by the Fund" (while also noting that the "income" includes distributions from REITs and MLPs that might be classified as return-of-capital [ROC] for tax purposes).

Miller also writes that the fund focuses not only on distribution yield, but also distribution growth. 53% of the stocks in HIE's portfolio declared distribution increases in the last year, with individual increases averaging 10%. Two of the stocks cut their distribution, Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), and these stocks were dropped or called away from the portfolio soon afterwards.

The combination of 18.9% leverage, option-income, and high-yielding (and growing) dividend stocks would appear to suggest that the distribution is relatively safe in the short term.

Performance

Over the past 1-year, HIE's total return on price has been a fantastic +32.41%. For comparison, I have decided to use the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) (+16.78%), the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD) (+14.20%), and the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) (+8.65%). All four funds are domestic. HDLV is a high-dividend low-volatility fund owned by the Cambridge portfolios that draws exclusively from the S&P 500, while DIV has few size or sector restrictions in order to seek out the highest-yielding stocks.

HIE Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, if NAV performance is considered, HIE's return is far less spectacular, indicating that most of its price performance has been due to discount contraction, as I noted above. HIE now underperforms SPY and SPHD, and even more so when leverage is taken into account (HIE* in the chart below).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar. HIE* indicates leveraged-adjusted return of HIE).

Concluding remarks

HIE is not a bad fund, but I would not go anywhere near it while it sells at a premium. If I were a holder of HIE, I would consider selling the fund and replacing it with something else. Shorting HIE as an arbitrage trade is also possible, as shares are easy to locate and the borrow fee is low (Interactive Brokers currently shows that 20k shares of HIE are available for shorting at a fee of 2.8%). However, the fund's broad investment mandate means that it is rather difficult to find a fund that matches the characteristics of HIE.

Nevertheless, I'm going to put a trade on that shorts HIE and goes long SPHD in the anticipation that the premium/discount of HIE will mean revert. This is a riskier arbitrage trade that usual because the holdings of SPHD are not very similar to HIE. For instance, HIE has 23.8% allocated to energy and MLPs, whereas SPHD only has 5.3% in energy. Moreover, HIE's 21.4% REIT allocation is also twice SPHD's allocation to real estate at 10.9%. If energy and REITs explode higher simultaneously, the trade would suffer.

The latest annual report also shows total expenses of 2.13%, which is even higher than last year's 1.84%, proving that my prediction of lower fees after the initial fund set-up period had passed was completely wrong. Of the 2.13%, 0.29% was for interest expense, so the net management fee is 1.84%, which is still very high. Sure, Lowell Miller is a well-respected dividend guru, but would I pay 1.84% for his services? Probably not, unless the fund is at such a deep discount that I could effectively get his services for free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.