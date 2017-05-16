TechTarget's First Half Makes The Second Half Even More Important

There's still enough to stay long out of Q1, but the stock is heading toward what looks like a volatile fall and winter.

Q1 was the best of times and the worst of times for TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). The company's growth driver, IT Deal Alert, had a banner quarter, with revenue increasing 52%. The legacy business, which supplies IT vendors with leads acquired through 140+ online publications, saw sales drop 25%. The market reacted to the split performance by essentially yawning:

Even though I'm long TTGT, the reaction seems about right. TechTarget was a second-half story heading into the quarter, and it remains one coming out. If legacy sales (referred to as 'Core' by the company) truly are being impacted by temporary IT weakness and M&A effects, as TechTarget argues, results should improve sharply in the second half and TTGT stock very likely will rise. If that's not the case, the bull case gets a bit tougher - even assuming IT Deal Alert has a strong year. I thought the risk/reward for that case was in favor of a long position before Q1, and I still think that's the case after the quarter. But with IT Deal Alert outperforming and Core underperforming, both risk and reward seem a bit higher than they did a month ago.

Good News and Bad News

The directions of the two business segments in Q1 weren't surprising, though the magnitude of the moves was. IT Deal Alert had a simply stellar quarter. Revenue growth of 52% year over year fits nicely with a target of a 40%+ sales increase for the full year. The number of spenders rose 62%, creating a larger base of potential 'land and expand' opportunities down the line, and an international launch went well.

TechTarget also announced an interesting partnership with HG Data. HG tracks information on what products are installed by which companies. That adds another layer to IT Deal Alert's capabilities in its Priority Engine software. The point of Priority Engine is that it can tell which departments at which companies are in the near-term market for IT products and services, based on their use of TechTarget online properties. The addition of HG means that Deal Alert customers can also know what type of product already is installed at those high-quality leads.

The performance in Deal Alert is especially comforting because 2017 guidance of 40%+ year-over-year growth implied an acceleration from 2016 levels and thus looked potentially aggressive. The year isn't over, obviously, but TechTarget seems on a path to hit that target. And, with Deal Alert very quickly becoming a major part of the business, it generated 44% of online revenue in Q1 2017, against just 28% the year before, continued growth bodes well for long-term performance, particularly given strong incremental EBITDA margins in the business as a whole.

Of course, part of the reason that Deal Alert grew to 44% of online revenue (which is basically the whole business at this point, as an events business has been almost completely phased out) is that Core revenue fell sharply. A 25% decline included a discomfiting 28% drop in North American sales for the second straight quarter.

To TechTarget management, the weakness is largely temporary. Over half of the Q1 decline came from the company's top 10 customers. Four of those are going through major mergers (one is the Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) - EMC tie-up), which historically has depressed marketing spend as they play out. Those customers should start to come back in the second half - and comparisons start getting easier in Q2 and progressively so in Q3 and Q4. Meanwhile, IT spend is weak and getting weaker, as currency effects plague multinational producers and cloud adoption impacts hardware manufacturers.

The extent to which management is right probably informs TechTarget's trading over the next 12 months. 3-5 year targets of $80-120 million in revenue in each business already look aggressive, with Core TTM sales at $66 million and full-year guidance implying ~$63 million or so in 2017 revenue. If Core can just get somewhere close to stable, IT Deal Alert can drive overall revenue growth, and with ~50% incremental margins, a TTM 14x EV/EBITDA multiple will come down quickly. (TechTarget guidance implies a sub-11x multiple to 2017 EBITDA - assuming that guidance is correct.)

The Q1 results seem to raise the risk that Core either won't stabilize soon or will have a weaker long-term trend than management might believe at the moment. Q2 guidance - consolidated revenue down 10% and Adjusted EBITDA down 34% at the midpoint - implies the stabilization isn't coming in the June quarter. That puts a lot of pressure on Q3 and Q4 and makes it likely that TTGT has some big moves in store off back-half earnings.

Staying Long

For now, the strength in Deal Alert offsets the weakness in Core. Deal Alert doesn't quite support the current $250 million enterprise value, but down the line, assuming it can get to $100 million at the company's historical 20%+ margin, it could come close. As long as that business stays on track, there's going to be some level of downside protection in TTGT. And, it does appear that the business is both performing well and has an intriguing growth opportunity in front of it, with TechTarget still expanding and fine-tuning the suite of products (including Priority Engine and data services). Even if Core can get toward stable and minimal declines, the overall enterprise will grow: assuming a ~50/50 split in 2018, double-digit growth in Deal Alert and single-digit declines in Core still imply mid-single-digit consolidated growth, and incremental margins from there get EBITDA growing double digits and FCF at 15%+. At low double-digit EV/EBITDA and ~20x normalized FCF even assuming a modest 2017 miss, that's probably enough.

The long-term case may be small comfort if the back-half disappoints, and I wouldn't blame investors not long the stock for taking a "wait and see" attitude at least through Q2. But at $9, I still think TechTarget doesn't need that much to support the current valuation - some improvement in Core and continuation in Deal Alert - and has upside to $15+ if management is right about the future, or close. For now, that's good enough risk/reward. But, again, come Q3, both the risk and the reward seem likely to be elevated.

