COT Report: Oil Will Support Gold And Silver For A While

However, there is no reason to talk about a long-term reversal in the gold and silver markets.

The optimistic estimation of the upcoming meeting of the OPEC members will make money managers buy oil after three weeks of selling it.

OIL

Slightly more than a week is left till the 172nd OPEC meeting, and Saudi Arabia and Russia have already agreed to extend oil output cuts until March 2018. At that, judging by their current position, the money managers clearly were not counting on such manageability of the key oil-producing countries. Therefore, an active short-covering on the part of the money managers is now expected.

According to the latest COT report, on the week ending May 9, the money managers were selling oil (NYMEX and ICE combined) for the third consecutive week. Their net-long decreased by 13.41% amounting to 194,021 lots. The current size of the net money managers' position is almost equal to that on the eve of the 171st OPEC meeting six months ago.

The size of the money managers' net position at this time of the year is 24 thousand contracts less than the minimum value in a three-year period. The current position of the money managers can be clearly classified as oversold.

It is worth noting that over the last week the open interest rose by more than 5% reaching the medium level over a three-year period. The influx of liquidity amid sales by the money managers reduced the relative size (the ratio between the net position and the open interest) of their position to 6%.

As I expected, on the last week the USO ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) price was not able to go below the last November's minimum, recorded on the eve of the 171st OPEC meeting, and bounced to $10.

Given that optimism about the 172nd OPEC meeting is increasing, on the next week, the money managers probably will try to increase their net long position in oil at least up to the average level for this time of the year, which implies buying at least 86 thousand contracts. Against this background, I stick to my prediction that the USO ETF price will increase to $11 in the next two months, or maybe even sooner.

GOLD

Just over one week the money managers reduced their long position in gold (COMEX) by one-third, selling the record 48,512 contracts. At that, the money managers were closing only previously purchased contracts, and almost were not selling the new ones. It is clear that the money managers are willing to moderate their position, but without reversing it.

The market liquidity continues to decline. The current open interest is slightly below the average for the period of three years.

On the last week, the possibility of an interest-rate increase during the June Fed Meeting dropped to 73%, putting pressure on the profitability of UST10 and supporting gold.

The tension around North Korea supports the bullish trend in the gold market. But, in my opinion, the situation is not critical enough to have a significant impact on gold.

At the moment, the price of GLD ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has found support at the level of $116. Over the last two weeks, the money managers were actively getting rid of the earlier purchased gold contracts. On this week, they probably won't be so active amid the recovering oil prices.

But we must not forget that the possible increase in the interest rate in June remains a baseline scenario with significant prerequisites to its implementation (the U.S. unemployment rate is 4.4%, while inflation is approaching the target level of 2%). This is positive for the size of the real rate, and, therefore, negative for gold. I continue to believe that in the next month GLD ETF will drop to the level of $114 before you will be able to assess the probability of a reversal.

SILVER

For the third week in a row, the money managers have been aggressively selling silver, reducing their net long position by more than 60% over this period. At that, on the last week, they were almost equally active in closing the previously bought silver contracts and selling the new ones. As a result their net-long decreased by 21,057 (-38.6%) contracts amounting to 33,542 lots. The current money managers' long position in silver is the smallest since February 2016.

The market liquidity has grown over the last week, staying above the average during the last three years. The relative size (the ratio between the net position and the open interest) of the money managers' long position has reduced to 15.5%, which is also the annual minimum.

Over the past three weeks, the price of iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: SLV) has declined by almost 10%, reducing synchronously with gold and oil market. During this time, the money managers' net long position in silver has reduced from the largest to the smallest over the last year. Against this background, it is logical to expect the reduction of the future money managers' selling activity.

Oil market always sets the pace for other commodities. Therefore, I believe that in the coming week SLV ETF will be predisposed to the lateral trend in the range of $16-$ 15.2. However, as in the case with the gold market, it is too early to talk about the reverse in this market, at least until the June Fed Meeting. In my opinion, the actions of the money managers confirm this assumption.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

The possibility of prolonging the OPEC agreement on limiting the oil production for more than 6 months is forcing the money managers to ramp up their net long position in oil at least until the medium level, creating growth drivers for oil prices. This creates a general positive background for commodities including precious metals. However, at the moment, based on the money managers' behavior, there is no reason to expect radical changes in the gold and silver markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.