Chunghwa Telecom: Declining ARPUs And Subscribers Not Fully Priced Into Share Price

Listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (2412) and also has ADRs traded over the US OTC markets, Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is the largest telecommunication service provider in Taiwan, with a c.74% market share of the broadband market as well as a c.37% market share of the mobile telecom market in 2016.

Its principal services include:

Domestic fixed communication, which includes domestic fixed communications (local and domestic long distance), broadband, line-leasing services, Wi-Fi and Multimedia on Demand (MOD);

Mobile communications, which include mobile voice and data as well as sales of mobile handsets, tablets and other devices;

Internet, including data communication services (e.g. HiNet), application value-added services and services for the government; and

International fixed communications, including long distance telephone services, line-leasing, data services, and satellite services.

In addition, CHT has also increasingly focused on Information and Communications technology projects in recent years to diversify its revenues from traditional telecommunication services.

The current share price of CHT's Taiwanese listed shares (NT$106) has only declined c.14% from its 5-year peak in July 2016 (NT$123). However, we believe that there are headwinds ahead on multiple ends and its share price has not fully priced them in.

c.33% of CHT's revenue is on a secular decline

A significant portion of CHT's legacy revenues are likely to decline further. This includes revenues from the provision of local and domestic long-distance fixed line communications services (c.15% of FY16 revenues), revenues from provision of mobile voice/SMS (c.14%) and revenues from provision of international long-distance telephone calls (c.4%). Similar to the trend across other Asia-Pacific countries, the phenomenal growth of Over The Top (OTT) services (e.g. Line) has resulted in the decline of legacy telecom services such as voice calls and SMS. This trend will likely accelerate in the next few years, which will result in CHT's revenues declining further.

Data yields remain poor and are unlikely to rebound soon

We acknowledge the strong growth of mobile data usage in Taiwan, which has offset CHT's declining legacy revenues. Our key concern is the poor data yield, which is unlikely to improve in the near term. Taiwanese operators have introduced unlimited 4G data plans which have decreased yields significantly. While it is encouraging that CHT has increased the basic pricing by c.42% for its unlimited monthly plans (from NT$988 to NT$1399), we are also cognizant of the operators' plans to maintain the unlimited data plan in their product portfolio in the near term.

Furthermore, the Taiwanese mobile market is saturated with a c.123% subscription rate (computed using total 2G/3G/4G subscribers divided by the total population), with leading mobile carriers all having coverage of almost the entire country. In addition, 4G subscribers account for c.82% of total population.

The oversaturated market, coupled with similar network quality, will likely result in mobile carriers competing on pricing. We believe that the first operator that announces the departure from unlimited data plans will likely face some subscriber loss (should other operators not follow suit), which we think partially explains why CHT has not discontinued the plans despite stating that it hopes to do so for several quarters. This supports our belief that the unlimited data plan will likely be continued, hurting data yields.

CHT has been losing market share to competitors in the mobile market

Since the start of 2016, CHT's mobile subscriber numbers have been falling, resulting in its market share falling from 38.1% in 4Q15 to 37.4% in 1Q17. We believe that this is partially due to a result of the significant pricing gap between CHT and its competitors. From our checks, we note that Taiwan Star Mobile provides unlimited data plans at only NT$399/month, compared to CHT's NT$1,399 monthly billing. While we do note that there are likely to be potential differential network quality, we believe that the wide gulf in pricing will likely allow Taiwan Star Mobile to capture CHT's more cost-sensitive subscribers. Coupled with CHT's plans to reduce the subsidies for low-end price plans, this could create an opportunity for smaller players such as Taiwan Star Mobile and Asia Pacific Telecom to grow their subscribers at CHT's expense.

Intense competition ahead for CHT's broadband business

Broadband accounts for c.8% of CHT's total revenues. In this segment, CHT is facing intensifying competition for subscribers from cable operators. There are 2 adverse implications for CHT here. Firstly, CHT has seen its subscribers declining gradually over the years, as the increase in fiber subscribers have been insufficient in offsetting the decline in ADSL subscribers. Secondly, monthly fiber ARPU has similarly been on a downtrend as well, from NT$859 in 2013 to NT$811 in 2016.

Going forward, cable operators are expected to focus their efforts on the broadband market as a growth driver as their primary basic cable TV business is likely to remain stagnant, considering that the cable TV market is saturated and that basic cable TV rate caps have been on a declining trend. We have researched Asian Pay Television Trust, the #3 cable operator in Taiwan, previously. Interested readers could refer to the article here.

Specifically for CHT, the stepping up of efforts by cable operators will likely mean (1) stagnant or declining subscriber base and (2) further declining ARPU.

We question if the turnaround of CHT's MOD business could be possible in 2 years

CHT aims to make its MOD business profitable in 2 years in a bid to end 13 years of losses (total of NT$31.5B). In FY16, its MOD business booked a NT$1.6B loss, from NT$2.4B of revenues. Its efforts have been boosted by the National Communications Commission approval to grant it equal status with cable operators with respect to content sourcing. We speculate that CHT plans to turn around its business via low pricing coupled with improved local multimedia content on its channels.

CHT's CEO Mr. Cheng has mentioned that the business would need 2M subscribers to break even, a c.50% increase from its current subscribers of c.1.3M (as of December 2016). This is almost equivalent to the number of subscribers of the #3 cable TV operator in Taiwan. Furthermore, the MOD subscribers had remained at c.1.3M since FY14. We struggle to imagine that cable TV operators will just sit by and watch CHT grow its subscribers without any retaliation (likely in the form of further price cuts).

We recognize CHT's efforts in growing its revenue sources by growing its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) business via leveraging on its existing infrastructure.

However, we also note that this is the direction whereby all the leading Taiwanese telecommunications are planning to grow in.

We do not doubt the growth potential of the ICT space in Taiwan, similar to our conviction that data usage is bound to grow exponentially in Asia Pacific. That said, the leading telecom players in Taiwan have the same view and are focusing their efforts to grow in the space as well. In 2015, Far EasTone Telecommunications (OTC:FEOTF) built an ICT team to provide customized services for government agencies and the private sector. Similar to the telecommunication business, margins will improve with the achievement of economies of scale due to operating leverage, quoting both Far EasTone and CHT. However, revenues from ICT account for <10% of FY16 revenues, and while it could potentially grow in terms of revenue proportion, we do not think that it is likely to fully offset the headwinds from the declining legacy services and stiff competition in data/broadband. Furthermore, with the presence of operating leverage in the ICT business, there could be a potential (unlikely in the near term) price competition once major players have built up a significant operational presence and the growth has slowed down.

Conclusion

We think that CHT's share price (which has declined c.15% from its 5-year peak in July 2016) has not fully priced in the various factors discussed above, including declining legacy revenues, poor data yields which are unlikely to rebound, and the intensifying competition from cable operators. We are also seeing increased competition in the ICT space. In the last few years, growing ICT revenues had offset the declining legacy revenues, allowing CHT to maintain its revenues. However, should the ICT business be unable to sustain its growth, CHT's revenues could decline in the next few quarters, which would likely cause its share price to fall. Despite the near-term headwinds, we believe that CHT will not make a good short candidate as its fundamentals remain sound and its c.5% yield remains appealing to the dividend investor.

