Closer To 'Go Time', GenMark Diagnostics' Ability To Execute Is Still A Key Question

GenMark shares aren't obviously cheap, and commercialization will likely create additional buying opportunities, but there's still credible upside for more aggressive investors to consider.

bioMerieux's success with the FilmArray should be encouraging regarding market demand, and there remain ample revenue opportunities as syndromic panel testing becomes more accepted.

GenMark has continued to have some issues meeting its own timelines and milestones, but FDA approval looms large as the key event in the coming weeks.

Hard as it can be to develop a new diagnostic system and get it though the FDA approval process, that's only part of the battle in achieving success in the diagnostics market. GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK) has weathered some ups, downs, and delays on its path to market for its new ePlex system, but the company should receive FDA 510(k) approval for the system within weeks and begin launching a system that could deliver over (and perhaps well over) $1 billion in revenue to this small-cap med-tech company.

Of course, it's never quite that simple. GenMark has had its issues reaching the milestones laid out by management on time, and that still remains the case. With U.S. approval looming, significant questions remain regarding management's ability to execute on manufacturing and sales, to say nothing of how the ePlex will fare in the real world against competing systems from bioMerieux (OTC:BMXXY), Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX), Danaher's (NYSE:DHR) Cepheid, and other existing or would-be players in the market.

I'd still describe myself as cautiously bullish on GenMark, as I believe ePlex is a good platform that answers many of the challenges and needs of hospital and lab customers. The shares have continued to head higher since my last update (though it has been a bumpy ride), though, and the risk/reward isn't quite as favorable as it has been.

Still Waiting For The Green Light

GenMark's quarterly reports have been more or less in line since my last update, but those reports aren't really value-driving events at this point. It's nice to see double-digit revenue growth on the back of the old XT-8 system and its installed base, and the ongoing improvements in utilization have been encouraging to me with regard to the company's ability to drive utilization of ePlex down the line. Still, it's old technology that really isn't going to take the company much further.

The ePlex story has yet to really take off. The company exited the first quarter with over 70 cumulative customer agreements covering more than 100 systems, but the key milestone (FDA approval) is still pending.

Management has been saying the right things regarding this process ("working closely with the FDA," "closed out all the questions," "expect FDA clearance soon"), but this is a pretty consummate example of how you don't know until you know. Failure to secure FDA approval would be a shock at this point, and likely devastating to the share price and management credibility, and I expect approval at some point in the second quarter - possibly in a matter of weeks.

Keep in mind, though, that the old expected launch date for the system was the second half of 2015 - this two-year delay (caused in part by software issues, reagent issues, manufacturing processes, and so on) has been trying for investors and is raising the bar for future expectations.

To that end, I would also note that management had to revise its guidance for new CE Marks for its blood culture panels back in late 2016; management had hoped to get approval for three panels (gram-positive, gram-negative, fungal), but then revised that to one. As it turns out, the CE Mark for the fungal panel came in the first quarter of this year, with the gram-poz/gram-neg panel CE Marks still expected this quarter.

Launch Will Have Its Own Set Of Challenges

I do assume that the company will get FDA approval for ePlex and the respiratory panel in this quarter (Q2'2017), but that is only one important step in a chain of important steps.

Management will have to prove that it can manufacture these systems profitably at a scale sufficient to meet market demand. Management has said that it believes it can scale up by midyear and it will be using automated manufacturing processes for its production lines. I'm not actually too concerned about this part, but scaling up a new technology can have unexpected challenges.

Sales and marketing will create new challenges. This isn't GenMark's first trip around the block, but launching new med-tech products almost always presents unexpected challenges for smaller companies, including the risk of greater spending to support the launch.

Although GenMark does have access to another $20 million in funding (to say nothing of further equity or debt financing), this company is not working with unlimited resources. What's more, the customer base will be different - XT-8 was marketed to high-complexity labs, whereas ePlex will address a larger market of smaller, less sophisticated labs. It's not reinventing the wheel, but it is a different sales process.

And then there's the question of competition. bioMerieux continues to do very well with its rival FilmArray platform. Sales were up 60% (to over EUR 100M) in the first quarter on a strong flu season, and the company's installed base is now over 4,500 units. Danaher's Cepheid unit is also well established in the market, though Cepheid largely targets different opportunities than GenMark and bioMerieux (including healthcare-acquired infections and STD testing). Luminex, too, is still in the game, as another competitor in molecular testing, though I think GenMark's system stacks up well against Luminex's offerings in the market.

I believe GenMark is still competitively valid in the market. Although it is true that hospitals have many choices now in multiplex systems, there are opportunities to differentiate on the basis of test menus, throughput, turnaround, and ease of use. To that end, I continue to believe that GenMark has some advantages in its sample-to-answer process, its multi-sample/random access, and its ease of use.

The Market Is There

Given that bioMerieux's FilmArray is annualizing revenue at less than 20% of what GenMark management gauges the market opportunity to be, I don't think the door is shut on the company by any means. Medical conferences continue to show growing support for the concept of syndromic disease testing; while it costs more, it gives doctors rapid and accurate information that allows them to treat patients not only faster, but more accurately - improving survival rates and reducing the number of wasteful procedures/medications given.

I'll highlight an example given at the November 2016 AMP meeting. In cases of GI illness, doctors suspected that bacterial agents were the cause in over +50% of cases and ova/parasites in over 40%, with viruses coming in less than 10%. Actual testing, though, showed that bacteria were causing fewer than 40% of the illness, ova and parasites only around 1%, and viruses more than 50%. In my mind, that underlines the need for the GI panels offered by bioMerieux and intended to be offered by GenMark.

Other markets like blood infection testing likewise offer significant opportunities. Traditional blood cultures can take two or three days for results and that is unacceptable when a potentially life-threatening infection is in play. Both bioMerieux and Luminex have tests on the market for this indication, but it could still represent a $500 million market opportunity for GenMark, with the current market less than 20% of that now.

Going back to the question of competition, GenMark has to execute better than it has in the past. FilmArray is doing well, and bioMerieux continues to build that platform. The company recently received CE Mark for the Respiratory Panel 2 Plus, which adds two pathogens to the panel (making a total of 22 versus 21 for GenMark) and shaves about 15 minutes from the processing time.

The competition will also likely be fierce with the GI panel, where GenMark tests for 25 pathogens versus 22 for bioMerieux. Blood culture will be a more interesting case. The bioMerieux panel tests for 27 pathogens, but GenMark's three panels will test for 20+24+10; how that works out in real-world use will be interesting to watch.

All told, I still believe that GenMark management is sizing its opportunities more or less accurately - with around $250 million in testing revenue up for grabs in respiratory, close to $500 million in blood culture, over $750 million in GI testing, and $100 million or more in HCV genotyping and CNS (though the HCV opportunity is likely smaller now given the shrinking patient pool).

The Opportunity

There have been some addition delays relative to my prior model, but the negative impact of shifting some revenue and earnings to the right is offset by taking a year of low revenue and negative cash flow out of the model. I continue to believe that GenMark can generate over 25% long-term annualized revenue growth, with FCF margins eventually reaching the high teens. Including anticipated dilution from further financing, I believe GenMark shares have a low teens fair value on a discounted cash flow basis.

I mention again, though, that discounted cash flow is not often used to value growth-stage med-techs, and those med-techs that do deliver the goods in terms of growth often trade well above DCF-based fair values. Even with that, though, the valuation argument is looking a little pinched. If I give a 6x multiple to 2019 revenue (6x is broadly consistent with what Danaher and bioMerieux have paid for molecular diagnostic testing companies) and discount that back, I still get a fair value in the neighborhood of $14 a share.

The Bottom Line

A $14 fair value doesn't give a lot of upside, but I won't be surprised if the shares easily top that if and when the company gets approval in the U.S. for ePlex and the respiratory panel test. By the same token, if the experience of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is a good guide, there will be plenty of ups and downs in the share price as the company works to commercialize the system. With that, GenMark looks like a reasonable idea today for more aggressive risk-tolerant investors, and at least a watchlist candidate for those who would prefer a wider margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.