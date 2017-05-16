MAM Software Group's (MAMS) CEO, Mike Jamieson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

Good day and welcome to the MAM Software Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to James Carbonara. Please go ahead, sir.

Thank you. Good morning and once again welcome to MAM Software’s fiscal year 2017 third quarter earnings call. With me on the call are Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Callahan, MAM Software’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to introduce Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAM Software Group. Mike, please proceed.

Michael Jamieson

Good morning and thank you for joining us for this earnings call. Fiscal 2017 has been unfolding according to our business and development plans for the most part, and I am encouraged by the opportunities that we are building as a result of our product development investments and sales activities we are conducting with current and prospective customers. Our business fundamentals remain solid and I remain encouraged by our prospects for growth, particularly in North America. Our pipeline remains robust and the investments we have made in our technology platform put us in a strong position to capture new business and further expand our base of recurring revenues.

For the third fiscal quarter of 2017, we reported revenue of $7.9 million, representing growth of 9% on a constant currency basis when compared to the prior year’s quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $1.1 million, bringing the year-to-date total to $3.3 million. We remain on track to achieve our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $4.1 million and $4.6 million for fiscal 2017.

Looking across the group, our U.K. business remains solid and has delivered year-to-date revenue growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, and our U.S. business delivered year-to-date revenue growth of just over 20%. Our software-as-a-service, or SaaS business grew again in the quarter as customers continue to transition to our cloud-based solutions, and software-as-a-service revenues increased 24% year-over-year or 39% on a constant currency basis. Our data-as-a-service, or DaaS business decreased by 8% but increased by 2% on a constant currency basis. When combined, software-as-a-service and data-as-a-service revenue now represents 56% of total revenues compared to 53% for the prior year’s quarter.

Autoparts Online customers increased during the quarter and now total 393, up 5% from last quarter with 3,973 users subscribing to the service, up 7% from the prior period. At the same time, our Autowork Online customer base grew to 2,927 subscribers as of March 31, 2017, a 4% increase year-over-year.

As we have reported for the last several quarters, successfully executing our large project development work for VAST Online and Goodyear remains a top priority for the business. This project has required a monumental effort from the teams at MAM and Goodyear, and this large scale, complex project, the largest we have undertaken in our history, has been challenging at times and, as reported, we have seen a number of changes in scope and timelines, increasing our total investment and pushing out the point at which we start to generate software revenue. In partnership with our customer, we continue to make progress and we are getting closer to product launch and roll-out in the second half of this calendar year.

The progress we are making with this critical project is important both for Goodyear and to create incremental opportunities for our business in the automotive market. We remain committed to getting the job done right and to delivering a quality product.

The initial phase of system testing began in February and we expect to have our first customers live on VAST Online in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. The investment we are making in VAST Online is an investment in the future of our business and one that will help us to generate incremental opportunities in North America and beyond.

I have spent a considerable amount of time in the United States over recent years meeting with customers and directly supporting our new business efforts. Given the composition of our pipeline and the importance of this market, I will be relocating with my family to the United States in the coming months. Residing near to our North American headquarters in Pennsylvania puts me in much closer proximity to key North American customers and will allow me to work with the MAM team to serve our customers and support our new business development efforts. I look forward to further developing relationships with our customers and prospects.

In addition to the interest being shown by our customers and, as I mentioned on our last earnings call, we are exploring a number of opportunities with prospects that are interested in the investments we have made in VAST Online. Feedback so far has been positive and there’s clearly a level of anticipation building ahead of the roll-out. I look forward to providing you with additional details as our conversations with these customers and prospects progress over the coming quarters.

As in recent quarters, our partnership with ALLDATA continues to develop. Customer numbers and revenues continue to increase each month and contribute to the continued growth in recurring revenues in our North America business. At the end of Q3 fiscal 2017, year-over-year growth in both customer numbers and revenues was over 90%. As with VAST Online and the potential opportunities, I remain optimistic about the prospects for our relationship with ALLDATA. As a reminder, ALLDATA are owned by AutoZone, and they are a leading provider of manufacturer service and repair information and shop management software for the automotive repair and collision industries. ALLDATA has more than 100,000 subscribers in North America and a growing presence in Europe.

Our strategic objectives remain unchanged. In the near term, we are focusing our resources on expanding SaaS revenues derived from cloud-based delivery and increasing brand awareness to expand our presence in existing markets, especially North America. Based on the composition of our pipeline, we are seeing an increasing number of SaaS projects in the U.S. in 2017 as the transition continues.

Another area of strategic focus is the development of our data-as-a-service solution, Autocat+ for the North American market. Autocat+ is an electronic auto parts catalog that helps our wholesale and retail customers, as well as customers involved in the service and repair of vehicles to identify and sell auto parts. Autocat+ is a key part of our product portfolio in the U.K. where we have in excess of 10,000 end users, the majority of which use the product in conjunction with our Autoparts and Autowork Online business software solutions.

As I have previously mentioned, we are working with two prominent customers in the U.S. who wish to integrate Autocat+ with their business software solutions. The customers in question now have locations up and running on Autocat+. Progress has been a little slower than we would have liked, but we are confident that the roll-out will ramp up over the next few months. Once fully live, these customers will be strong advocates for the product and their support will help to establish the Autocat+ brand in North America.

Finally, the pursuit of new vertical markets remains on our radar, although it is still a low priority given the opportunities we see in the automotive markets right now and key milestones with the major development projects that we have to meet in the coming quarters. I am encouraged by the opportunities we see in front of us and we will continue to make the necessary investments in research and development to support those opportunities.

As I mentioned earlier, in fiscal 2017 we continue to expect adjusted EBITDA of between $4.1 million and $4.6 million. Our business is subject to quarter to quarter fluctuations caused by the timing of certain deals and foreign currency rate changes. We will continue to encourage investors to look through any quarterly variances.

I will now turn the call over to Brian Callahan, our Chief Financial Officer, for a detailed review of our financial results for the quarter. Brian?

Brian Callahan

Thank you, Mike. Our detailed results are included in our press release and 10-Q. I will review the financial highlights and drivers behind those results.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, consolidated revenues were $7.9 million, a decrease of less than 1% over the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 on an as-reported basis. Consistent with the trend over the last several quarters, we continued to experience the impact of currency fluctuations in the pound relative to the U.S. dollar. On a constant currency basis, revenues were actually up 9% year-over-year. The average exchange rate for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 was 1.24 compared to 1.44 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.

MAM U.K. revenues declined 9% year-over-year but increased 5% on a constant currency basis, the result of increased sales in Autowork Online and Autoparts Online products from the transition to the software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. MAM North America revenues increased 19% due to overall growth in both SaaS and perpetual sales, as well as professional services. We continue to gain traction in our North America market by increasing our market share and continuing to realize the benefits from our key customer relationships, including ALLDATA.

Total SaaS revenue for the third quarter was $2.2 million, an increase of 24% compared to the prior year or 39% on a constant currency basis. The SaaS revenue included Autowork Online revenue for the third quarter of $1.4 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year, and Autoparts Online revenue for the third quarter of $847,000, a 23% increase year-over-year. The data-as-a-service, or DaaS revenue for the third quarter was $2.2 million, a decrease of 8% as reported but an increase of 2% on a constant currency basis.

At the end of the third quarter MAM’s implementation backlog included approximately $1.5 million in annualized revenue for SaaS customers, not including ALLDATA or Goodyear, and approximately $1 million of licensed professional service revenues from perpetual deals.

Gross profit was $4.3 million or 54.7% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $4.3 million or 54.4% of total revenues in the prior year. The change in the foreign currency rates negatively impacted gross profit by $417,000 as compared to last year.

For the quarter, total operating expenses of $3.4 million were again essentially flat year-over-year compared to $3.5 million for the same period last year as decreases in expenses from changes in foreign currency were primarily offset by increased investments in R&D and increases in commission and other incentive compensation.

Other expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $198,000, primarily the result of interest expense on outstanding debt. This compares to $104,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. The increase was primarily the result of accelerated amortization of deferred financing fees due to the refinancing of the debt during the third quarter of 2017.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to exclude non-cash stock-based compensation, or adjusted EBITDA, was $1.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 as compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2016. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income can be found at the end of the third quarter earnings press release. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by management and investors as an indicator of operating performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP and it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements.

We ended the third quarter of fiscal 2017 with cash and cash equivalents of $819,000 as compared to $491,000 at June 30, 2016. We entered into a new credit facility with Univest during the third quarter, which consists of an $8.75 million term loan and a $2.75 million revolver. As of March 31, 2017, we had outstanding debt of $8.6 million under our term loan and nothing outstanding under the $2.7 million revolver.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2017, operating activities generated cash flows of $4.1 million, and capital expenditures including capitalized software development costs were $2.2 million as compared to capitalized software development costs of $2.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2016. The continued investment in capitalized software development reflects the investment in VAST Online and our project with Goodyear, which we continue to fund using operating cash flows.

As Mike mentioned, we still expect to be in line with our fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $4.1 million to $4.6 million. We are currently in the process of finalizing our budget for fiscal year 2018 and will provide guidance when we report earnings for the fourth quarter. Fiscal year 2018 will be a pivotal year for MAM as we transition from the development to roll-out for VAST Online, and the guidance we will provide will incorporate our latest view on the timing of this transition.

I will now turn the call back over to you, Mike.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, Brian. In summary, Q3 of fiscal 2017 was another quarter of progress in key areas of the business. Revenues generated from our cloud-based solutions continue to grow and are becoming a larger portion of our overall business. We also moved closer to the point where we will see our first live customer on VAST Online. This will be a major milestone for MAM Software and one that we believe will help to lay the tracks for future growth. The successful launch of VAST Online will enable us to leverage our investments in product development and our brand. I remain excited about the future prospects for our company and I look forward to providing you with a further update at the end of Q4.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you for participating in today’s conference call. Brian and I will now take any questions you may have. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

We’ll take our first question from Sarkis Sherbetchyan. Please go ahead.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Yes, good morning guys.

Brian Callahan

Good morning.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Can you maybe give us commentary on the system testing that began in February for VAST Online? Obviously a pretty complicated project with a large scope that’s been pushed out. Maybe any of the learnings that you’ve had so far and how you kind of plan to go into your first live customer in fiscal Q1 here.

Michael Jamieson

Yes, I think before I answer that, Sarkis, I think it’s important to note that this is quite sensitive information and we do have--we have our competitors looking at the transcripts and what we’re saying, and some of the points we’ve made on earlier calls have been misconstrued and timelines have been put out there to confuse people. But I think we have a project, large scale, very complex, that we know we’re getting very close now. I suppose the closer you get to the finish line, you can expect to see things crop up that are either we push out for subsequent releases or things that we have to fit in to the product.

I think we’ve learned a lot, and I think it’s been a steep learning curve for Goodyear as well. I think for us, it’s all about quality and getting something out there that will resonate with not only the Goodyear dealers and Goodyear retail, but also the wider market. We’ve seen some significant interest already in the product and we’re engaged in certain discussions right now. People like what they see, they like the technology, they like the look and feel. But where you’ve got a project like this, of this scale with a number of integrations to third party solutions, then we’re kind of getting down into the nitty-gritty of the testing, and we’ve got a fully committed team on both sides. Everybody is very keen to get the product out there and being used, so it’s all hands on deck right now.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood, and certainly can appreciate the sensitivity around that. So if you can help investors understand what the pricing of this solution would be--obviously you’re probably not at liberty to share the exact detail, but would it be similar to your existing Autowork or Autoparts Online solutions? Can you kind of help us think about that?

Michael Jamieson

Yes, certainly. I’m not going to divulge the number, but it actually sits somewhere in between. We’ve taken the existing pricing model for the Goodyear product that’s out there today and in that regard, there is no change in investment for the dealers. So that pricing model, they are familiar with it, they will just carry on paying the same monthly amount they’re used to paying for things on a monthly basis.

But if you were to look at those three different products, then Autoparts Online tends to command a higher price per location, and at the other end where we have Autowork Online, then that is a lower cost solution for the smaller business. The Goodyear dealers are somewhere in between.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

That’s very helpful, thanks for that. Then you did mention the work around the Autocat+ data product with regards to North America. Any incremental color that you can share with us or just kind of help us understand what you’re expecting of that product or solution set here down the road?

Michael Jamieson

Yes, I think the best way to look at that, Sarkis, is to look at how important that product is to the U.K. business. I’ve said previously that what we’re trying to do is replicate certain elements of our U.K. model over in the U.S. but only where it makes sense. We’re not trying to force anything on the market that doesn’t make sense.

The electronic parts catalog is a very important tool for not only the parts wholesaler but also the service and repair shop of different sizes, the Goodyear dealers, the ALLDATA customer, so it’s a very, very important solution. It helps the customer identify the right part and put it on the repair order or the invoice, so it’s a very important tool.

We do expect to end up with a product that will open further doors for us because it is so important. If we can go to someone who doesn’t have our business solution today, we believe that a good quality parts catalog is a door opener. When you think about the growing customer base that we have using our business management software, then that in theory creates another--I wouldn’t say ready-made opportunity because there’s always negotiations that take place and we will be churning an existing product in most cases, but with that strong relationship on the business management front, then again we do see an opportunity to go and talk to our existing customers about this solution.

So we focus heavily on Goodyear, we focus heavily on ALLDATA, but the catalog is right up there as well as a priority for our business.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood. Then on the competitor front, can you maybe talk about what you’re seeing real time in your model and against your product, just kind of what you’re seeing out there with regards to either product refreshes or anything that’s potentially a threat to what you’re working on?

Michael Jamieson

Well, that’s interesting. I mean, we go on intel and we go on the press releases that are put out there. I would say we have a group of competitors that we keep a close eye on. They are investing in their products and they will be competition, they are now and will be in the future, so it’s a real mix. We take all competition very seriously and we try and keep as up to date as we possibly can with those competitors. What actually ends up coming out into the market doesn’t always reflect what has been publicized, so we’re keeping an eye on things as best we can, and yes, there is some active competitors out there right now.

But again, we have different competitors across our product portfolio, and again that’s one of the things that makes MAM unique. In parts wholesale, we have a certain group of competitors; on service and repair, there’s another group of competitors, and then again on the tire side there’s a different set of competitors as well with very little crossover, so it’s hard to give a succinct two-minute response to that question because we do have different groups of competitors for our different products in the market.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood, just wanted to see if you were aware of any large interesting solution that was out there that could have acted as a particular threat. But with that, I’ll get back into queue and let someone else ask a question. Thank you.

Brian Callahan

Thank you.

Once again, if you’d like to ask a question, please press star, one on your telephone keypad. We’ll take our next question from John Rolfe [ph] with Argan Capital.

John Rolfe

Morning guys, or good afternoon. A couple of questions. First on the new credit agreement, was the primary driver there just--it looked like the interest rate improved a bit. Was that really the primary reason for putting the new agreement in place?

Brian Callahan

It was--the two main reasons were, one, obviously the cost of funds, as you mentioned the interest rate is down, but also just the flexibility of the agreement. It gives us--we basically have nothing on the revolver now because there’s just more availability and flexibility there.

John Rolfe

Okay, and again I understand as you said in the prepared comments that you will be providing some guidance for fiscal 2018 on the next call, but is it fair to conclude--I mean, you said that as we move forward into ’18, the company will be pivoting from development to roll-out of some of these initiatives. Is it fair qualitatively to assume that we should hopefully start seeing some operating leverage as we move into 2018?

Brian Callahan

That’s the timing that we’re working on the budget. I mean, obviously we talked about as we start layering revenue onto the business model, we’ve made investments not only in the development but also in the infrastructure, so we will longer term expect to see improvements in gross profit, etc. So the timing of that obviously is what we’re going to be talking about in the guidance for ’18, so I can’t go too far into it; but obviously as we start transitioning, and it’s not going to be a hard cut-off in one day, there will be multiple development phases that we’re working through on various products and various versions, and obviously we’re ramping up the infrastructure, not only people but host infrastructure, etc. as that rolls through, as we talked about that, this year as well as rolling into next year. That’s what we’ll give people some color on, is how that’s going to roll out into ’18.

John Rolfe

Okay, great. Well look, it’s nice to see some of these initiatives starting to be reflected on the top line, and appreciate the hard work. Thanks guys.

Brian Callahan

Thank you.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you everyone for joining us today, and we look forward to talking to you at the end of this financial year when we’ll share--give you a further update. Thank you very much.

