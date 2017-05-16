Based on historical returns, the S&P is likely to post negative annualized returns over the next several years.

But history has a different story to tell - and it's not so good.

You know the difference between an optimist and a realist on Wall Street? The optimist looks at life through rose-tinted glasses … and the realists knows the tinting on those glasses is just the blood-spatter left over from the last crisis.

As I mentioned in yesterday's dispatch, I found myself in a Twitter tiff with a naïve optimist incapable of accepting the fact that the economic environment going forward will be radically different than the last 40 years that gave us the makings of a bull market in both stocks and bonds.

I was sitting around thinking about how best to convey to the willfully blind that, while optimism is fine and dandy, failure to consider the pessimistic side of life dooms one to a pessimistic outcome. Let's call it the Reverse Kevin Costner Effect: If you don't build it, they will still come.

What I realized is that optimists all cling to the past as prologue. If the last 40 years gave us X, so will the next. It's a form of "normalcy bias" in which the human mind underestimates the probability of disaster, and simply fashions a mental world in which tomorrow looks largely identical to today. It's just easier to go about living that way.

I get it. So I went back into history, looking at more than 32,100 days of S&P data dating to January 1928. I pulled out my Ronco Datalyzer and sliced and diced and julienned the numbers to build a story of the S&P told in annualized returns over various periods. So, let's start with those numbers and build from there:

From January 1928 through today, the S&P has returned about 5.7% a year, annualized. (I'm not counting dividends, just pure market returns.) That obviously includes the Great Depression, which many of the optimists insist won't happen again because we have the crack squad of economic arbiters in the Federal Reserve protecting us from such an occurrence (if you're prone to buy into that). But for now, let's give the optimists the benefit of the doubt.

From September 1945, when World War II was over in every theater, through today, the S&P is up 7.4% a year on average. But that obviously includes both the tech-bubble bursting and the Great Recession, which, many of the optimists insist, won't happen again because of the crack squad of... nevermind.

The 10-year rolling average in the post-war decades gives us a 6% annualized return.

Limit the market's returns to the period post-war period prior to the Great Recession and the S&P is up 7.9% a year, on average. Still, that captures the tech bubble, and, really, the optimists will argue, that's unfair because Wall Street learned its lesson and no longer values companies based on moronic metrics like "value per pageview," "mind share," and "engaged shoppers."

But let's go as tight as possible and look at the greatest period in modern Wall Street history: September 1945 to March 2000, before the tech crash. The S&P 500 was up exactly 9% on an annualized basis.

Now take a guess: How much has the S&P risen on an annual basis since its post-crisis trough in March of 2009?

You ready for this? The S&P is up 17.1%. annually.

It ranks among the greatest 7.9-year periods in the history of Wall Street. Here's a look at that - the rolling 7.9-year periods in the post-war decades:

By the way, the worst takeaway from this chart might not be the returns themselves, but the moonshot pace of returns in the last few years. It's nearly a straight line up.

Logical? Justified? Hyper-insane? See a reason to worry?

Be Prepared for Some Nasty Returns

Now, let's put this data to use by turning the hands of time ahead, to see where the optimists' history leads us.

And let's all agree to one caveat that should be plainly obvious: Wall Street cannot continue to grow at 17.1% per year, infinitely. If the optimists are right, then Wall Street must generate average annual returns that come close to matching its history.

So, if we assume a normalized return profile from the market's March 2009 trough through the end of the decade, where does that lead us?

It's leads us here:

If the S&P matches its long term return of 5.7% a year, then the index has to fall, on average, more than 15% a year through tend end of 2020.

If we get the 7.4% annualized returns of the post-war years, we're looking at an average annual decline of 11.1%.

Assuming it's the rolling, 10-year average return 6%, then we've got 14.9% average annualized declines in our future.

If it's the post-war to 2007 peak, then our future is down 9.9% a year on average.

And if matches the greatest period ever (annualized 9% returns), well, then that's the best of all worlds because Wall Street only needs to lose 6.8% a year, on average, through the end of the decade.

(Note: I also ran the data assuming the return to normalcy, starting today, takes as long as the post-crisis rally has lasted thus far. IN the scenario, then, at best, we're looking at negative annualized returns exceeding 3% a year into the middle of next decade).

The conceit, of course, is that I'm cherry-picking dates: the end of World War II, the post-crisis trough, the day the tech-bubble peaked, etc. And I'm picking a random end, such as the end of the decade or 7.9 years from today. It's all a guessing game.

We can pick any dates and play untold iterations of this game. But the end result reveals the same message: Stock prices have moved so far and at such an outrageously advanced pace that they're simply living in Wicked territory (you know, defying gravity).

I haven't a clue which of those returns is close to being right - or if any of them are right.

But the point remains: If you're going to be an optimist and point to history as your proof that markets can keep moving higher, then you really need to know the numbers you're playing with.

I'm not predicting when the market will fall or how far it will fall. I'm only predicting that it will fall, and the bough is likely to break sooner rather than later.

For that reason, I continue to urge everyone to set stop-loss orders on every position in your portfolio. Determine the price you can live with - be it a gain or a loss - and set your order there. Then you can play optimist all day long, telling the prepared pessimists such as me why trees really can grow beyond the sky - yet still know you're protected in case us pessimists are proven correct.

And, again, I'll make the case for gold, as I did here, here and here. Gold is pure and simple an insurance play right now. Not an investment. Not a productive asset that will generate income. It's just insurance, no different than your homeowners or auto policy.

When the defecation collides with those spinning blades - and we all know it will at some point - global Wall Street will beeline it for the safety of bonds and gold. For your own good, own some ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) … or, do what I do and own some raw gold coins.

And be optimistic about it!

