AerCap: Freeing Up Capital Through Aircraft Sales

I saw that Mohnish Pabrai had been picking up increasing amounts of AerCap (NYSE:AER) and in my research saw that David Einhorn also owned it but I could not figure out why they would be interested in what initially appeared to be a highly capital intensive aircraft leasing company which was also highly levered. I detail my findings below.

Business Overview

AerCap is largest independent aircraft leasing company. Its strategy involves purchasing aircraft and leasing them out. From time to time it also sells its aircrafts in order to keep its portfolio of aircraft within a narrow age.

As of 2017 Q1 it had a very strong utilization rate of 99.7%. There is certainly demand for its aircrafts. The company has successfully grown its revenues from $1.1B in 2017 FY to just over $5B by 2016 FY, a remarkable CAGR of approximately 20%. While its EPS line has not quite kept up the same pace, the recent share repurchases should help in the near term (more on its share repurchases below).

Free Cash Flow

I am intently focused on FCF and a cursory glance of its financials would highlight the very small FCF generated by AerCap. It is highly capital intensive. However, upon closer study we can actually observe that the company's sale or disposal of aircrafts are not only frequent but very significant source of cash. For instance, for 2016 FY its disposition of assets amounted to $2.4B and $1.6B in 2015 FY. In the most recent quarter (2017 Q1), the sale of 21 owned aircrafts were sold at an 11% gain on sale. Confirming that the aircrafts in AerCaps portfolio are in demand.

Nevertheless, in spite of these significant asset disposals, which are certainly meaningful, the company continues to be very capital intensive, with $6.5B of capex earmarked for 2017 FY.

Personally, I tend to skew away from companies that require large amounts of capital to be reinvesting back into the business. I actively seek companies that generate significant amounts of FCF. AerCap is very capital intensive. In of itself, being highly capital intensive is not a problem if the investor is compensated for the business' small amount of FCF by paying a small value for the equity.

Share Repurchases

Many companies announce share repurchases but never more than tentatively act on its announcements. That is certainly not the case with AerCap. The company said on the earnings call,

Over the last two years, we have bought back more than 50 million shares, equivalent to more than 23% of the outstanding share count.

With the release of its quarterly earnings the company announced a further $300m of share repurchases, which at current prices amount to nearly 4% of the company.

Debt Position

The company has a significant amount of debt. This is obvious but true nevertheless. While its long term debt currently stands at $27.5B as of 31 March 2017 it has come down by approximately 9% since 2014 FY.

Also, the company has done extremely well and recently received its investment grading rating from Moody's. It now has an investment grade rating by 3 major rating agencies.

Conclusion

As it currently stands AerCap trades at approximately $8B and I found that at this price there is a limited margin of safety.

In spite of great value investors, such as Mohnish Pabrai and David Einhorn, owning AerCap I have found that a combination of its market valuation and its capital intensity causes me to give this opportunity a miss. I am a big fan of these two investors and follow their investments zealously and to say no the companies that they invest is terribly difficult.

