Why AT&T Investors Could Be In For A Rough Summer

Warner Bros. is in a state of flux and it will take time for AT&T’s shareholders to understand the ebbs and flows, but rest assured it won’t always be one-sided.

Last weekend’s reboot of the “King Arthur” franchise got off to a terrible start and next up is the latest release in the always unpredictable DC Extended Universe franchise.

The studio’s summer seasons have been roller coasters with extreme highs and even more extreme lows, which AT&T investors are about to experience for the first time.

While a big name studio with tons of profitable IP under its control, Warner Bros. is a major Hollywood player, but it has had some rough years as of late.

AT&T knew its interest in Time Warner meant taking on a few problematic divisions in addition to the ones that were clearly thriving.

Remember the expression…"you take the good, you take the bad?"

Well that's going to ring true for AT&T (NYSE:T) investors now that it looks likely the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) family of companies will soon be under its umbrella.

On one hand, yes, you get cable darling HBO, but on the other, you also get film studio Warner Bros. I admit that's a little odd to say because you'll remember this is the studio behind such massively successful franchises such as Harry Potter and The Hobbit, but this is also the studio behind such massive bombs as Jupiter Ascending and Pan.

This weekend that illustrious line of flops added a new entry - King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

This will be AT&T investors' first time riding the Warner Bros. summer roller coaster, and if you're one of those newcomers, I'll give you a quick preview of what to expect; extreme highs and even more extreme lows. Unfortunately, you're starting with a drop that would put Disney's Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror ride to shame.

Let's be clear, everyone knew Arthur had issues. As I've mentioned before Warners has a long history of trying (and failing) to take established IP and dust off the cobwebs including Poseidon, Troy, Legend of Tarzan, Little Red Riding Hood, Pan, Jack The Giant Slayer, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and I could go on for a while.

Arthur has multiple release dates and each time it was a domino effect of a previous Warner tentpole collapsing under its own weight. You can actually trace this all the way back to Tom Cruise's 2014 actioner Edge of Tomorrow. The $178 million film just barely made $100 million domestically which sent Jupiter Ascending to a 2015 release date. That $179 million film couldn't even break $50 million, which in turn led to another and then another re-shuffle.

I'll give Warners credit as they really did try to find the best time to release Arthur, but at its core was always a problem the studio shockingly refuses to learn. Just because you throw a couple of hundred million dollars at a project doesn't mean audiences will show up.

This was also the WORST time frame to release Arthur as the second week of the summer is traditionally only profitable for comedies. Usually the spill-over from the previous week's blockbuster is large enough to derail any new release, which is why it is a primetime to counter-program, which is what Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) did with Amy Schumer's Snatched.

Arthur was made for around $175 million, but going into its debut, the expectation was it would earn just $25 million. Now that was bad enough, but not worse than what actually happened. Its debut weekend total will be just under $15 million and it will finish in third behind Guardians 2 and Snatched.

That's not only bad for AT&T, Time Warner and their investors, but it is bad for all movie studios and shareholders. To borrow another expression, "a rising tide lifts all boats" and in this streaming first society we are living in, that also means the opposite is true.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) opened the summer season the other week with a huge haul for its Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, but the Mouse can't be the only studio to put out hits if the medium is to succeed in its current form.

Arthur puts the industry in a really bad spot as now the pressure is on for Fox's Alien: Covenant and Disney's second May release Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales to ratchet up the revenue. Personally, I have fears about both film's prospects, especially given Pirates reportedly cost well over $200 million to produce (it's a good thing early reviews were positive).

Although let's go back to Arthur because the rough tide for AT&T investors is about to get even more unpredictable. The next tentpole up for Warner Bros. is Wonder Woman and the history of DC's Extended Universe of films is uneven. The first two real entries - last year's Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad each made over $300 million at the box office, but were brutally savaged by audiences and critics.

The good news was people went to see them; the bad news was they went purely for the ability to mock them later on. Yes, the end result either way was Warners got paid, but that's not how you want to win market share. Imagine telling your board that you had great success in the previous year because people truly hated your films. Doesn't really inspire confidence right?

What analysts noted here was that there was a silver lining in that 2017 would bring Wonder Woman and Justice League to theaters. Wonder Woman is the first female-centric super-hero film from either DC or Marvel in years and Justice League is DC's version of Marvel's Avengers.

Yet given that DC seems dead-set on keeping its comic book films darker than a midnight sky, all the upside brought by those films could be dimmed. And yes, there was actual upside as Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was easily the best thing about Dawn Of Justice and people have been waiting on a Justice League for decades.

Part of me really thinks the female-empowerment aspect of Wonder Woman will boost its box office performance to larger than expected levels, but part of me also thinks Warner Bros. will translate any profits as an endorsement of the brand's current model and tone, when really it is anything but that sentiment.

While AT&T investors will have to navigate that path, the back half of the summer should be easier to handle. Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated Dunkirk and horror franchise sequel Annabelle: Creation are better bets to succeed and then the fall opens with the remake of Stephen King's It, the latest from the animated Lego-verse of films and then the Blade Runner continuation.

However, as we've learned NOTHING is a lock and a studio's fortunes can change in a flash. AT&T investors will eventually learn about the studio's ebbs and flows, which is natural for any studio to have. Shareholders can rest assured there will be an upside at some point down the road, but while they are waiting, they can take comfort in knowing HBO is bringing Game of Thrones back in July which should pacify those believing "winter is coming" for Time Warner in general.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

