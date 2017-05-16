New Relic's SaaS Model Is Not Fully Appreciated By The Market

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) is beginning to emerge as the world's next dominant enterprise software company. Think Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) dominating the OS market in the 80s and 90s, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) with database software, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) in networking, and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) the first to dominate in the cloud with customer relationship management.

New Relic's software analytics platform is a Software-as-a-Service offering and allows customers to gain insight into the health of their software and more clarity around digital investment throughout the enterprise. New Relic's software runs billions of data points across millions of applications in real time allowing developers to diagnose issues in seconds. The beauty of New Relic's business model is the stickiness of the product and the ability to upsell. New Relic's net expansion rates are an industry leading 125%-130%, meaning customers buy 25%-30% more software on top of what they already have. This is called "negative churn" and acts as a powerful lever for SaaS companies. Essentially, if New Relic ceased all growth investments, they would still grow at 25%-30% per year. For instance, a customer may start with the application performance management (APM) product for their mobile or browsing products and realize they need more data on their back-end cloud infrastructure, leading to an easy upsell for New Relic.

Put simply, as New Relic's customers grow, New Relic grows. The average spend across New Relic's customer base is $19,500, up from $9,000 since the IPO 2.5 years ago. Rarely can investors find stocks with business models as attractive as New Relic's. The best comparable to New Relic and its business model is Salesforce, a SaaS company in the CRM space that has arguably been the most dominant software company in the last 10 years. Like Salesforce did so masterfully in the CRM space, New Relic is "grabbing land" as fast as possible and carving out a defensible competitive moat in the APM space by dispersing its software on the public cloud.

New Relic's five main product offerings and recent highlights from the recent earnings call are summarized below.

APM - Assess the performance, health, and functionality of applications.

Infrastructure - Complete dynamic infrastructure and server monitoring.

"We were encouraged by the performance of New Relic Infrastructure in its first full quarter in the market. This awesome new product was included in 4 of our top 10 deals and represented just shy of 10% of new business in the quarter. We're going to continue to invest aggressively in this offering throughout fiscal '18, both in terms of product and go-to-market. We expect New Relic Infrastructure to meaningfully add to our addressable market over the coming years as it solves a real problem for our customers, who need to monitor their dynamic infrastructure as well as their applications."

-Q42017 conference call

Browser - Visibility into the complete web page lifecycle for modern browser-side applications.

Mobile - Application monitoring tool to help teams build high-performance, stable mobile applications.

Insights - With real-time analytics from New Relic Insights, you can better understand the end-to-end business impact of your software performance.

"….. first million dollar ARR customer for New Relic Insights alone and several sizable wins for New Relic Infrastructure."

-CEO Lew Cirne on the Q42017 conference call

Lew Cirne's stewardship as founder and CEO of New Relic has been nothing short of exemplary. Cirne's mission in life is to build great software for his customers. It is rare to find a CEO that has as much passion about his job as Cirne and is as fanatical about building a great product and providing a phenomenal customer experience as Cirne. Two comparables I can think of is Jeff Bezos at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Benioff at Salesforce. Cirne sold his previous company Wily Technologies to CA (NASDAQ:CA) for $375 million in 2006. Wily also did APM but its software was hosted on traditional data hosting centers. Cirne saw the massive opportunity in the public cloud and founded New Relic in 2008 on the idea that application performance management could be entirely a SaaS offering. New Relic has built a company culture that embraces the "data nerds," building great software and as a result the employees seem to love working for the company. Cirne owns roughly 15% of New Relic and has stated his intentions to keep the company independent which is a great sign for investors because New Relic will be free to build great software and grow its software analytics platform.

Some of New Relic's well-known customers include AirBnB, Nike, Disney, Intel, Uber, and Major League Baseball. The company offers a free product for new startups which is a shrewd move considering New Relic gets in on the "ground floor" with high flying startups. For example, New Relic has been working with AirBnb for nearly 10 years. AirBnb has grown to a decacorn ($10B private market valuation) and is expected to be one the most anticipated IPO's over the next year or two.

New Relic customers include more than 40% of the Fortune 100 and Lew Cirne recently announced they closed a big deal with a Fortune 10 company. New Relic's largest contract win to date came from an upsell to an existing customer resulting in a three-year $24 million total contract value relationship.

New Relic now has more than 30 seven-figure annual recurring revenue (ARR) customers, up nearly 100% from last year and more than 500 six figure ARR customers, up from over 350 a year ago. New Relic expects to gain its first eight-figure ARR deal in the next year or two.

New Relic's annualized revenue per average paid business account reached approximately $19,500, which was up 24% year-over-year from FY2017 compared to FY2016 and 5% sequentially from Q3 to Q42017. New Relic ended Q4 with 517 paid business accounts paying over 100,000 per year, up over 40% from a year ago. The company's enterprise business, defined as paid business accounts with more than 1,000 employees, ended the year at approximately 46% of annualized recurring revenue, up from around 40% at the end of fiscal year '16 and ended with over 1,700 enterprise paid business accounts.

Finally, New Relic has been adding about 30 to 50 customers per quarter that are spending more than $100k. CEO Cirne also mentioned, "So that category - we now have over 500 six figure customers, over 500 of them. And that's up 40% year-over-year. That's our farm team for the million dollars plus. And $1 million customers, they're the stable of customers that will - some of them will ultimately be $10 million a year customers, and that's my challenge to the field is who's going to bring in the $10 million New Relic customer? And I hope it's this year."

Most $100k customers will turn into $1MM customers and some of the $1MM customers will turn into the $10MM customers. Again, this points to the stickiness of New Relic's business model. The more customers grow, the more insights they will need into their digital operations and the more business they will do with New Relic

Considering there are no other pure-play SaaS companies in the APM space, New Relic has gained a virtual monopoly and Lew Cirne and his team have essentially created a new industry in the tech space. Cirne has mentioned that could be why the market has not fully recognized New Relic's value and why the company has remained off the radar. Moreover, the deferred revenue and characteristics of SaaS companies can be difficult to understand and appreciate for investors. SaaS companies incur virtually all their costs up front and can often take up to one year to fully recoup their costs. New Relic's average cost recovery time is roughly 1.8 years. However, the long-run fundamentals of the SaaS model make incremental investments explosive. Stanislav Ermilov's article does a great job of illustrating the mechanics of the SaaS business model and why investors often under-appreciate the operating leverage that SaaS companies have when they scale. Once SaaS companies hit scale, the operating leverage can push earnings higher and early-stage SaaS companies often are discounted by the market for years because of the complexity of the business model. New Relic is projected to be EBITDA positive in FY2018 which should act as a catalyst for New Relic shares.

Guidance and Valuation

New Relic's CFO Mark Sachleben mentioned on the recent earnings call that FY2018 revenue should range between $341.5 million to $346.5 million or growth of 30% to 32% year-over-year. New Relic has set a revenue goal of $1 billion by 2022. My general feel from listening to Cirne is that he is an "under promise and over-deliver" kind of guy and it seems likely New Relic will hit $1B in sales sooner than 2022. New Relic would need to grow its revenue at ~30% per year to hit their target of $1 billion in sales by 2022.

As mentioned previously, Salesforce is the best public comp for New Relic and trades at roughly 7.5 times enterprise value to sales. If we assume a conservative 7x EV/sales multiple for NEWR, then its five-year price target should be about $134 per share. ($1B in 2022 revenue x 7 = $7B EV / 52.78 shares outstanding). This does not seem like an outrageous estimate considering Cisco paid roughly 17 times revenue for competitor AppDynamics. Putting the same multiple on New Relic's recent sales, implies equity value of ~$85. ($263.5MM in FY2017 revenue x 17 = $4.471B, or ~$85/share) If New Relic can stay on track with its goals and hit $1B in revenue by 2022, then the expected annual return in the share price should be roughly 25%.

Conclusion

New Relic should be a core position for SaaS investors because the share price has remained virtually flat since its IPO due to the misunderstood nature of the SaaS business model. It takes New Relic roughly two years to recoup its costs but creates tremendous long-term shareholder value because of the operating leverage. New Relic is trying to "grab land" or market share as quickly as possible to dominate the market, which I believe New Relic is doing and will be appropriately valued by the market over the coming years. Negative churn rates coupled with massive spending on growing the business will lead to exponential growth for New Relic. There are currently about nine analysts covering New Relic stock and nearly all have buy, overweight, or outperform ratings. The average price target between the nine analysts is roughly $43.78 and the stock recently broke through this price. This should lead to positive analysts upgrades in the near term because they will likely raise their price targets. If we slap an 8x EV to revenue multiple on management's FY2018 sales guidance of ~$345MM, then the implied equity value should be roughly $52 per share, nearly 20% upside. If we assume New Relic can grow revenues at 25% per year over the next three years, then a conservative three-year price target should be roughly $78 per share, implying expected annual return of ~21%. ($514MM FY2020 revenue x 8 = $4.117B market cap or $78 per share). Given the most conservative expected annual returns of 20% - 25%, coupled with Lew Cirne's brilliance as a CEO, investors should not be disappointed holding New Relic over the long term. New Relic has launched Infrastructure which is a "greenfield" opportunity and should add considerably to New Relic's revenue. Again, Infrastructure was included in four of New Relic's top 10 deals and represented just shy of 10% of new business in the quarter. The market has yet to properly value this new product offering as it greatly increases New Relic's addressable market.