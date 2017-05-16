Synthetic Opioid Biopharma Avenue Therapeutics Files For $50 Million IPO

When we know more details about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Quick Take

Clinical stage synthetic opioid biopharmaceutical company Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) has filed an S-1 registration statement indicating its intention to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock.

The company wants to use the IPO to further develop its treatment for postoperative pain.

It has a significant road ahead as it pursues U.S. approval using the FDA’s expedited 505[b](2) pathway over the coming years.

Company

New York-based Avenue was incorporated in early 2015 by executives of Fortress Biotech (FBIO) to develop treatments for moderate to moderately severe postoperative pain.

Management is headed by interim President and CEO Lucy Lu, M.D., who has been with the parent firm Fortress Biotech since February 2012 as EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Lu owns 10% of common stock pre-IPO.

Chief Medical Officer is Scott Reines, M.D., Ph.D., who has been with the company since January 2016. He was previously VP Clinical Research at Merck (MRK) from 1988 to 2003.

Fortress Biotech is the controlling shareholder in Avenue, and it owns 89.5% of its common stock pre-IPO.

Technology

Avenue is developing an intravenous formulation of tramadol HC1 (IV Tramadol), a synthetic dual-acting opioid that has been in use via oral form for more than 30 years.

The company has an exclusive license to develop IV Tramadol in the U.S. and management says it also plans ‘to seek additional products and to develop them in the acute/intensive care hospital market.’

In 2017, management plans to start Phase 3 development program on IV Tramadol and Phase 3 trials for patients with pain following bunionectomy; it expects to have initial topline data ‘as early as the second quarter of 2018.’

Additional trials are planned for post-operative pain following abdominoplasty in late 2018, with topline results expected in 2019.

Management believes that with positive results, it may submit its NDA by the end of 2019 via section the expedited 505[b](2) pathway.

One of the advantages of Tramadol as a synthetic opioid is that the US DEA has listed it as a Schedule IV controlled substance, which is a much less constrained schedule than many other opioids, which are frequently classified as Schedule I or II.

If the company’s IV Tramadol is approved, it will be the only Schedule IV intravenous opioid on the market, assuming it does not get rescheduled in the process.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 report on the U.S. opioid market by Grand View Research, it valued the overall market in 2015 at $12.4 billion and expects it to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2024 reaching approximately $17.5 billion, a moderate growth rate as shown in the chart below:

(Source: Grand View Research)

The largest segment of the market is 'Pain relief', forecasted to exceed $10 billion by 2024.

The report goes on to state that the main drivers for the growth include,

The rise in the number of palliative care centers and home healthcare services is also expected to spur the demand for these drugs. In addition, the significant growth in the number of trauma cases and road accidents coupled with the soaring number of surgical procedures is propelling the demand for narcotics-based pain management solutions.

Major competitive treatments for postoperative pain include:

Morphine

Hydromorphone

Fentanyl

Exparel

Under Development:

CR845 – Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

TRV130 – Trevena (TRVN)

Management says that if approved, its synthetic IV Tramadol option may provide physicians with a better safety profile than traditional opioids since it offers the potential for less addiction and abuse.

Financials

Avenue’s financial results since inception are typical of clinical stage biopharma companies in that they feature no revenues and losses due to R&D and G&A expenses.

Below are the company’s operational results since February 9, 2015 (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Avenue Therapeutics S-1)

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $197,000 in cash and $8.4 million in total liabilities.

Notably, the company has spent a relatively small amount of money since inception. The company has signed a Management Services Agreement with parent Fortress Biotech that requires it to utilize various services designated by Fortress.

Also, Avenue bears the liabilities associated with IPO manager National Securities, which loaned its parent up to $10 million to acquire certain related medical technologies.

IPO Details

Avenue intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Additional details of the IPO aren’t known, such as the expected price range of the stock and the proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

Avenue says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $30 million to fund our continued clinical research and development initiatives in connection with IV Tramadol; approximately $6 million to pay off our debts to Fortress and NSC; approximately $10 million to fund general corporate initiatives, including preliminary commercial preparation; and for general corporate purposes.

Listed managers of the IPO are Raymond James and the aforementioned National Securities Corporation, which holds a promissory note and which is also majority-owned by Fortress Biotech, which in September 2016 acquired a 56.6% stake in its parent, National Holdings.

Commentary

Avenue originally filed its S-1 confidentially, to ‘test the waters’ with prospective institutional investors.

Since it has now publicly disclosed its filing, one presumes it has received positive expressions of interest from investors.

As I previously noted, management has kept its development expenses low, although I expect that with the commencement of its Phase 3 program, those expenses will rise significantly.

I view Avenue as particularly well-timed in its pursuit of a potentially less addictive form of opioid pain reduction.

With the rise in opioid drug abuse and deaths, physicians are more aware of the need for alternatives, when are they are efficacious in their treatment of postoperative pain.

The challenge for Avenue will be to translate its initial trials for post-bunionectomy and -abdominoplasty applications to a much wider range of postoperative uses and to do so faster than the competition can keep up.

While we don’t know the details of IPO share price and post-IPO market cap, Avenue Therapeutics is a biopharma that is one to watch, notwithstanding its long road to commercialization.



