China Auto Logistics's (CALI) CEO Tong Shiping on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:CALI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017 08:30 ET

Ken Donenfeld - DGI Investor Relations

Tong Shiping - Chairman & CEO of China Auto Logistics

Lawrence Wang - Member of the Financial Team

Good day and welcome to the China Auto Logistics 2017 First Quarter Investor Call.

Ken Donenfeld

Thank you very much and good morning to all of you. Your interest in our company is greatly appreciated. On the conference call today, I will read remarks by Mr. Tong Shiping, Chairman and CEO of China Auto Logistics; I'll be joined on the call by Mr. Yang Feng, Financial Controller; Mr. Lawrence Wang, a Member of the Financial Team; and Dr. Cheng Peng, the Corporate Secretary. I will begin the presentation and then Lawrence will walk you through the numbers and then we'll have the Q&A period, so we can answer any questions you may have. I will first read the required disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.

This conference call may contain in addition to historical information; forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws regarding China Auto Logistics Inc. Except for our historical information contained in our comments, the statements we make are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, product demand, market competition, and risks inherent in our operations. These and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Okay. I will proceed with Mr. Tong's comments.

Tong Shiping

Good morning, all. It's always a pleasure to have this opportunity to answer your questions in a fashion such as this. I know from our prior calls that many more of our investors are listening in on the internet throughout the day than maybe on the conference call. Please know therefore that you can call with any questions you may have and we will endeavor to get back to you as quickly as possible.

Typically the first quarter of the year is our slowest as it includes the long new year holiday we celebrate in China. However, I'll try not to be too slow in filling you in on highlights in the period, so we can have Lawrence's summarized key financials and then move on to any questions you may have.

For those of you who follow CALI, you know that 2016 was something of a tumultuous year for us as our business dealt with a slower Chinese economy, some rapid devaluations of the Yuan versus the Dollar and increased competition in both of our key businesses, our low margin luxury imported auto sales and our higher margin auto-related financing services. A key consequence of these issues was a weakened financial situation that put limitations on our ability to grow.

A major step we took to address this in 2016 therefore was our decision in June of that year to sell our Zhonghe [ph] acquisition, which clearly put us back on much stronger financial footing. With this sale, we achieved a substantial reduction in our interest expense, eliminated the significant remaining payables related to the acquisition, improved our cash position and very importantly went from a negative working capital position to a positive one.

Another significant event in 2016 was the initial implementation of a new government scheme called the parallel imported vehicle scheme. A goal of this new program was to reduce cost to consumers of imported vehicles. To do so, it aimed to create more level-playing field amongst so-called official authorized auto dealers and independent dealers such as CALI and the so-called 'gray market.' The scheme has so far been initiated in a few major cities including our home town of Tianjin, which remains the largest port in China for imported cars.

With this program, we retained several advantages in the imported market, such as being able to make new luxury models available more quickly, as well as being able to provide our customers [indiscernible] difficult to obtain vehicles. In addition however, we can now compete with all other dealers on a fair basis with respect to insurance and registration requirements.

So except for a new regulation announced at the end of 2016, actually a new 10% tax on so-called 'super luxury imported vehicles,' we believe we are now much better-positioned to maintain a leadership position in our industry and capitalize in any further improvements in the general economy.

Against this background, we got off to a modest start in 2017. That is to say on our bottom line, we still had a small loss, but it was an improvement over the loss we reported in the first quarter of 2016. With respect to auto sales, the comparison with the first quarter of 2016 was an unfavorable one, but it was against an unusual first quarter in 2016 when sales were up much more than expected, when an anticipation have shocked currency devaluation of China's RMB or Yuan, our customers stock piled inventory ahead of an anticipated price increase.

In fact, we were pleased that our auto sales in the 2017 first quarter remained approximately 27% higher than in the first quarter of 2015. At the same time however, we were indeed impacted in the first quarter by the new so-called Super Luxury Tax, which applies to all vehicles selling more than approximately $190,000. The pull-back by customers in acquiring these high end cars reduced our already-small gross margin in a still highly-competitive market, as these high end cars typically provide us with a higher margin. While we believe the strengthening in the economy can bring back these sales despite the new tax, we don't necessarily see this over the near term.

Our financing service business, too, was hit by new competitors in the quarter who are able to attract some of our customers with better pricing. Consequently, while our 2017 first quarter operating income in this business was somewhat better than in the year ago period, it was helped by a roughly $290,000 recovery from our [indiscernible] collective count. We continue to review possible new financing products. We might offer to be more competitive, but the jury is still out on this.

Looking ahead as we stated in our press release, we built our automobile inventory in the quarter in the anticipation of improving sales and improving economy. At the same time, we do not anticipate much improvement near-term in our margins in auto sales if the new 10% Luxury Tax continues to have a dampening effect on new customers for high end or super high end vehicles.

Looking out of this further, we continue to remain optimistic about continuing growth in luxury-imported automobile sales in China. We believe Chinese consumers moving up the income ladder will continue to want to own luxury vehicles - not just for their driving features and comfort, but also to reflect their success.

Further, as we state in our 10-Q, we expect the parallel imported vehicle scheme will provide us with great long term advantages to compete with the official authorized automobile dealers. And we also believe that automobiles sold through this scheme will continue to become a bigger portion of total sales of imports at a relatively rapid pace. Lastly, we believe we are better-positioned now to expand our higher margin auto-related services, but remain cautious about taking the right step.

With that, I will hand the microphone to Lawrence for a few words in our financials to be followed by a Q&A session. Lawrence?

Lawrence Wang

Okay, thank you, Ken, and good morning to all of you. Yesterday we filed our Form 10-Q which provides more details on the company's financial results in its first quarter of 2017, March 31 Q ended. While I will cover some of the key highlights here and round off most of the numbers, I'll be happy to provide any additional details you are interested in the Q&A period.

So, at starting we have net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, they were approximately $110.5 million in revenues, down about 19% from $137.1 million in the year earlier quarter. We have the automobile sales accounting for about 99% of revenues. This decline primarily reflects the reported decline in the number of units sold and in the prices per unit, while auto sales in the first quarter are normally slow as previously mentioned.

In the 2017 sales were down compared to the unusually strong sales in the 2016 first quarter. First, looking at the bottom line in the 2017 first quarter, we saw a net loss attributable to the shareholders on continuing operations of about $135,000 or $0.03 per share. This was a slight improvement from the net loss from operations recorded in the 2016 first quarter of approximately $188,000 or $0.05 per share.

Additionally, in the 2016 quarter, we recorded a total loss attributable to shareholders of about $1.06 million or $0.26 per share, which included the sales of operations that discontinued after the disposal of Zhonghe in June 2016.

Getting back to revenues. As pointed out in Mr. Tong's presentation and in our filings, when comparing the first quarter this year to the first quarter of 2015 [ph], we see that revenues were up about 27% as opposite to the year-over-year decline of about 19%. As we have explained, we believe the unusually strong automobile sales in the 2016 first quarter were a consequence of the decisions by some of our customers to build their inventories ahead of anticipated devariations [ph] of the Chinese RMB.

Breaking down automobile sales, a bit further in the 2017 first quarter. The lower sales reflected an approximately 15% decline in sales volume, as well as a slight decrease in sales price per unit. More specifically, the company sold 1,104 automobiles at an average selling price of about $99,000 in the first quarter of 2017, as compared with 1,304 automobiles at an average price of approximately $104,000 in the year earlier first quarter.

With respect to the lower prices per unit in the 2017 first quarter, in addition to continuing competitions, the company saw a decline in sales of so-called 'super luxury automobiles' as a result of the new Super Luxury Tax announced by the government in December 2016. These high end automobiles also provide higher margin, so another consequence was a year-over-year deduction in the company's margin on auto sales of 0.29% to 0.17% in the 2017 first quarter.

Looking at the financing services in the 2017 first quarter, it was impacted by competition. This contributed to approximately 39.5% decline in net revenues, to approximately $738,000 compared with a net revenue of approximately $1.22 million in the 2016 first quarter.

Nevertheless, these operations managed to generate somewhat higher year-over-year operating income in the 2017 first quarter of approximately $403,000, including approximately $290,000 from our recovery previous reserve for uncollectible [ph] accounts. This compares with approximately $394,000 in net operating income a year earlier. The income was reduced to approximately $273,000 in the 2017 first quarter from approximately $544,000 in the year earlier period.

Gross margin in the 2017 first quarter remain relatively high at 36.98%, but was down from 44.55% in the first quarter last year. As of March 31, 2017, the company had an aggregate amount of credit line of $134 million of which approximately $94 million was available for use in the financing services.

With respect to the company's financial positions, one key benefit of the sale in the 2016 of Zhonghe was a much lower average balance of short term borrowings and therefore lower interest expense excluding the operating interest relating to the financing services. Interest expense in the first quarter of 2017 was approximately $206,000 compared with approximately $602,000 in the year earlier period.

As of March 31, 2017, the company have working capital of approximately $23.67 million compared with approximately $23.58 million as of December 31, 2016. Nevertheless due mainly to the company's continuing operating losses, negative operating cash flow and accumulated deficits, the company included in the notes to the company's condensed [indiscernible] for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Okay, let me switch the mic back to Ken now to open up the Q&A sessions. Hey, Ken?

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Thanks very much, Lawrence. We will be happy now to answer any questions you may have. I also have a few questions that were emailed to me by various investors. So let me ask the operator to please, organize this for us. Operator?

Ken Donenfeld

Operator, while we're pausing, I might begin with some of the questions I've gotten emailed to me. First question is 'Have you made any further progress with regard to further developing the company's growth strategy which you had indicated was going to be an addition to growing auto sales, adding other businesses with higher margins?'

Tong Shipping

[Foreign Language]

No. We didn't make much progress of it.

Ken Donenfeld

'Are you continuing to work on developing this strategy?'

Tong Shipping

We've been working on this for a while. Yes.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. 'You have mentioned in that regard online internet sales. Does that continue to be an area that you're exploring?'

Tong Shipping

[Foreign Language]

Okay. We are designing a new product [indiscernible] sale, 70 of the current version. But it's not to public yet.

Ken Donenfeld

Could you repeat that? It wasn't clear.

Tong Shipping

Yes. We are designing a new product and we are still at experimental stage, but this product is not to public yet.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Another question -- are there any other questions, Operator?

Ken Donenfeld

Okay, thanks. So I'll continue with the questions that people sent in. This one is, 'Is there any potential for improving margins in auto sales in the future?'

Tong Shipping

[Foreign Language]

Yes. We believe so and we got a news that the government just announced that they will have new experimental phasing for the parallel importing [indiscernible] a lot.

Ken Donenfeld

'So you think the parallel importing scheme will be a key help to the company going forward?'

Tong Shipping

Yes, and the government is very supportive of it. They just announced [indiscernible] more sites, more port to do.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. I guess that relates to this next question, 'When you say more ports, could you describe your sales geographically? You operate in Tianjin, but are you selling cars around the country? And if not, how can this be expanded?'

Tong Shipping

[Foreign Language]

We may be focused on the customers in Tianjin, but they have [indiscernible] port to the whole country. We're still based in Tianjin, but we have a lot of customers for distributing our product throughout the year on the country.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Let's see. One last question that few people have asked, 'In the U.S., a lot of discussion of new trade agreement developing between the U.S. and China, do you import cars from the U.S. and would any agreements have any effects on CALI?'

Tong Shipping

[Foreign Language]

So Ken, with the increase of the communication between the U.S. President and China President, we believe that it will be easier than before to import cars from the U.S. It's part of our [indiscernible]. This will definitely help us.

Ken Donenfeld

Very good. I don't have any more questions. Are there any questions at your end, Operator?

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Well in that case, I guess we'll bring the call to a close. Again, if any of you have additional questions to ask after the phone call, feel free to give me a call and I will get back to you as soon as possible and connect with the company for answers if I don't have them. Thank you, all, very much for joining us today.

